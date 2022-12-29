Hector D. LaSalle nominated for Chief Judge
Hochul nomina a Hector D. LaSalle como juez principal
First Latino to serve in role if confirmed
De ser confirmado, LaSalle sería el primer latino en ocupar el cargo
Hector D. LaSalle nominated for Chief Judge
First Latino to serve in role if confirmed
By Gregg McQueen
Headed for history?
Governor Kathy Hochul has nominated Hector D. LaSalle to be the next Chief Judge of the New York State Court of Appeals.
If appointed, LaSalle would lead New York’s highest court and oversee the state’s entire judicial branch.
He would replace Janet DiFiore, who resigned as Chief Judge in August after heading the New York court system since 2016.
LaSalle would also make history as the first Latino Chief Judge.
Hochul’s December 22 nomination of LaSalle, currently the Presiding Justice of the New York Supreme Court’s Second Department, must still be approved by the State Senate.
“I am humbled by Governor Hochul’s nomination, and I thank her for this tremendous honor. I am committed to leading the Court with integrity and fairness, upholding justice, and protecting the rights of New Yorkers,” Judge LaSalle said in a statement.
LaSalle said he intends to appoint Edwina G. Richardson-Mendelson, who is of African-American descent, to serve as Chief Administrative Judge, a move also backed by Hochul.
Richardson-Mendelson currently serves as Deputy Chief Administrative Judge for Justice Initiatives for the New York State Unified Court System. She leads the Office for Justice Initiatives, which seeks meaningful access to justice for all New Yorkers in civil, criminal and family courts. Richardson-Mendelson, who was named Jurist of the Year in 20222 by the Metropolitan Black Bar Association, also heads the Equal Justice in Courts Initiative, implementing recommendations of an October 2020 report on racial bias in the state court system.
“New York’s Court of Appeals has a long history as a beacon of justice, and Judge LaSalle is an outstanding jurist in that tradition. He has the skills, experience, and intellect to ensure that our highest court is seen as a leader across the country,” Hochul said.
“Judge LaSalle has a sterling reputation as a consensus-builder, and I know he can unite the court in service of justice. He has effectively led the largest state appellate court in the country, and in partnership with Judge Richardson-Mendelson, I know he will be focused on expanding access to justice for New Yorkers,” said Hochul. “Our state courts are more important now than ever when it comes to protecting our rights and upholding New York values, and I know that Judge LaSalle will lead the court in doing just that.”
As the Presiding Justice of the Second Department since 2021, LaSalle has led the busiest and largest state appellate court in the U.S., with 21 Associate Justices, over 400 non-judicial employees, and a budget of approximately $69 million. He was appointed associate justice in the Second Department in 2014 after being elected as a New York State Supreme Court justice in 2008.
LaSalle’s parents were born in Puerto Rico, and he grew up on Long Island, becoming the first person in his family to graduate from college.
LaSalle received a bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University in 1990 and earned his law degree from University of Michigan Law School in 1993. He is a member of the New York State Bar Association, the Suffolk County Bar Association, the NYS Latino Judges Association and the Puerto Rico Bar Association.
Hochul selected LaSalle from a list of seven candidates provided by the state’s Commission on Judicial Nomination.
Some members of the state legislature publicly pushed back against the nomination.
“More than ever, New York State’s judicial system needs to be led by voices that repudiate attacks on our democracy and on gender and worker’s rights,” State Senator Robert Jackson said on Twitter.
“This is a ‘no’ for me,” Jackson said.
State Senator Gustavo Rivera acknowledged the historic aspect of LaSalle’s nomination, but said the anti-choice and anti-labor views expressed in the judge’s previous court decisions were problematic.
“It is not hypothetical to say that New York’s chief judge must defend workers’ rights, bodily autonomy, voting rights, and so much else being attacked at the national level,” Rivera said in a statement. “The U.S. Supreme Court has already demonstrated that they will actively erode what we have fought so hard to secure. This is not the time to place a person at the head of our appeals court who could weaken the ability of our state to defend us from these national attacks.”
“I recognize that this may be a proud moment for our Latino communities to see one of us nominated to lead our State’s highest court, but a candidate’s ethnicity cannot be the only qualification by which we measure his capability or commitment to guaranteeing justice for all New Yorkers,” Rivera continued. “While I remain open to dialogue with Senators, stakeholders, and New Yorkers, I cannot support this nominee at this moment.”
Peter Martin, Director of Judicial Accountability at the Center for Community Alternatives, praised the Commission on Judicial Nomination for producing a list of candidates “that included several with outstanding records, including three women who have been leading voices in advocating for equity and justice.”
However, he criticized Hochul for selecting LaSalle, who Martin said possesses a “deeply conservative judicial record” that includes decisions “that are anti-abortion, anti-union, and anti-due process.”
“His decisions make clear that his judicial philosophy is wrong for New York, and that, if confirmed as Chief Judge, he would be a continuation of former Chief Judge DiFiore’s right-wing Court of Appeals,” Martin said. “We call on the Senate to reject Justice LaSalle’s nomination and demand a Chief Judge nominee who will protect the rights of workers, tenants, women, incarcerated people, and all New Yorkers.”
But others insist that LaSalle is an ideal choice for the post, noting that his confirmation would herald diversity not only in the ethnic representation of the judiciary but in broadening its philosophical composition.
“Governor Hochul’s nomination of Hon. Hector D. LaSalle is a clear indicator of her consistent effort to elevate diverse voices to leadership roles in our State’s court system,” said Rev. Al Sharpton, President of the National Action Network (NAN), in a statement. “The confirming of Judge LaSalle would make history [as] the first Latino Chief Judge, marking another significant step towards forming a more representative justice system in New York.”
Sharpton also noted that LaSalle’s stated intention to appoint Edwina G. Richardson-Mendelson as Chief Administrative Judge “further demonstrates this ripple effect and brings a sense of fairness and integrity to protecting the rights of New Yorkers and upholding justice.”
Additional prominent voices lending support to the nomination include Attorney General Letitia James; Members of Congress Adriano Espaillat, Nydia Velázquez, Ritchie Torres, Yvette Clark, and Gregory Meeks; State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie; and Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, among others.
Hochul nomina a Hector D. LaSalle como juez principal
De ser confirmado, LaSalle sería el primer latino en ocupar el cargo
Por Gregg McQueen
La gobernadora Kathy Hochul ha propuesto a Hector D. LaSalle como próximo juez principal del Tribunal de Apelaciones del estado de Nueva York.
De ser nombrado, LaSalle dirigiría el más importante tribunal de Nueva York y supervisaría todo el poder judicial del estado.
Sustituiría a Janet DiFiore, quien dimitió como jueza principal en agosto, tras dirigir el sistema judicial de Nueva York desde 2016.
LaSalle también haría historia como el primer juez principal latino.
La nominación del 22 de diciembre por parte de Hochul de LaSalle, actualmente juez presidente del Segundo Departamento de la Corte Suprema de Nueva York, debe ser aprobada por el Senado del estado.
“Me siento muy honrado por el nombramiento de la gobernadora Hochul y le agradezco este gran honor. Me comprometo a dirigir la Corte con integridad e imparcialidad, defendiendo la justicia y protegiendo los derechos de los neoyorquinos”, dijo el juez en un comunicado.
LaSalle señaló que tiene la intención de nombrar a Edwina G. Richardson-Mendelson para ocupar el cargo de juez administrativo jefe, una medida que también cuenta con el respaldo de Hochul.
Richardson-Mendelson actualmente se desempeña como Juez Administrativa Adjunta para Iniciativas de Justicia para el Sistema Judicial Unificado del Estado de Nueva York. Dirige la Oficina de Iniciativas de Justicia, que busca un acceso significativo a la justicia para todos los neoyorquinos en los tribunales civiles, penales y de familia. Además, también dirige la Iniciativa de Igualdad de Justicia en los Tribunales, implementando las recomendaciones de un informe de octubre de 2020 sobre prejuicios raciales en el sistema judicial estatal.
“La Corte de Apelaciones de Nueva York tiene una larga historia como faro de la justicia, y el juez LaSalle es un jurista excepcional en esa tradición. Tiene la capacidad, la experiencia y el intelecto para garantizar que nuestro tribunal supremo sea visto como un referente en todo el país”, dijo Hochul.
“El juez LaSalle tiene una excelente reputación como creador de consensos, y sé que puede unir a la Corte al servicio de la justicia. Ha dirigido con eficacia el principal tribunal estatal de apelaciones del país y, en colaboración con la jueza Richardson-Mendelson, sé que se enfocará en ampliar el acceso a la justicia para los neoyorquinos”, dijo Hochul. “Nuestros tribunales estatales son más importantes que nunca para proteger nuestros derechos y defender los valores de Nueva York, y sé que el juez LaSalle dirigirá el tribunal para hacer precisamente eso”.
Como juez presidente del Segundo Departamento desde 2021, LaSalle ha dirigido la Corte estatal de Apelaciones más ocupada y más grande de Estados Unidos, con 21 jueces asociados, más de 400 empleados no judiciales y un presupuesto de aproximadamente $69 millones de dólares. Fue nombrado juez asociado del Segundo Departamento en 2014 tras ser elegido juez de la Corte Suprema del estado de Nueva York en 2008.
Los padres de LaSalle nacieron en Puerto Rico, y él creció en Long Island, convirtiéndose en la primera persona de su familia en graduarse en la universidad.
LaSalle obtuvo su título universitario de la Universidad Estatal de Pensilvania en 1990 y el de abogado de la Facultad de Derecho de la Universidad de Michigan en 1993. Es miembro del Colegio de Abogados del estado de Nueva York, del Colegio de Abogados del condado de Suffolk, del Colegio de Jueces Latinos del estado de Nueva York y del Colegio de Abogados de Puerto Rico.
Hochul seleccionó a LaSalle de una lista de siete candidatos facilitada por la Comisión de Nombramientos Judiciales del estado.
Algunos miembros de la legislatura estatal se opusieron públicamente a la nominación.
“Más que nunca, el sistema judicial del estado de Nueva York necesita ser liderado por voces que repudien los ataques a nuestra democracia y a los derechos de género y de los trabajadores”, dijo el senador estatal Robert Jackson en Twitter.
“Esto es un ‘no’ para mí”, dijo Jackson.
El senador estatal Gustavo Rivera reconoció el aspecto histórico de la nominación de LaSalle, sin embargo, señaló que los puntos de vista antiaborto y contra el derecho a decidir expresados en las decisiones judiciales previas del juez, son problemáticos.
“No es hipotético decir que el juez principal de Nueva York debe defender los derechos de los trabajadores, la autonomía corporal, el derecho al voto y tantas otras cosas que están siendo atacadas a nivel nacional”, dijo Rivera en un comunicado. “La Corte Suprema de los Estados Unidos ya ha demostrado que erosionará activamente aquello por lo que hemos luchado tanto. Este no es el momento de poner al frente de nuestra corte de apelaciones a una persona que podría debilitar la capacidad de nuestro estado para defendernos de estos ataques nacionales”.
“Reconozco que este puede ser un momento de orgullo para nuestras comunidades latinas, ver a uno de nosotros nominado para dirigir el más importante tribunal de nuestro estado, pero el origen étnico de un candidato no puede ser la única calificación por la cual midamos su capacidad o compromiso para garantizar la justicia para todos los neoyorquinos”, continuó Rivera. “Si bien sigo abierto al diálogo con los senadores, las partes interesadas y los neoyorquinos, no puedo apoyar a este candidato en este momento”.
Peter Martin, director de Responsabilidad Judicial del Centro de Alternativas Comunitarias, elogió a la Comisión de Nombramientos Judiciales por elaborar una lista de candidatos “que incluyó a varios con historiales sobresalientes, entre ellos tres mujeres que han sido voces destacadas en la defensa de la equidad y la justicia”.
Sin embargo, criticó a Hochul por seleccionar a LaSalle, quien, según Martin, posee un “historial judicial profundamente conservador” que incluye decisiones “contrarias al aborto, a los sindicatos y al debido proceso”.
“Sus decisiones dejan claro que su filosofía judicial es errónea para Nueva York, y que, de ser confirmado como juez principal, sería una continuación de la derechista Corte de Apelaciones de la ex jueza principal DiFiore”, dijo Martin. “Pedimos al Senado que rechace la nominación del juez LaSalle y exija un candidato a juez principal que proteja los derechos de los trabajadores, los inquilinos, las mujeres, las personas encarceladas y todos los neoyorquinos”.
Pero otros insisten en que LaSalle es una opción ideal para el cargo, señalando que su confirmación presagiaría diversidad no solo en la representación étnica del poder judicial sino también en la ampliación de su composición filosófica.”La nominación del honorable Héctor D. LaSalle por parte de la gobernadora Hochul es un claro indicador de su esfuerzo constante para elevar diversas voces a roles de liderazgo en el sistema judicial de nuestro estado”, dijo el reverendo Al Sharpton, presidente de National Action Network (NAN), en una declaración. “La confirmación del juez LaSalle haría historia [como] el primer juez presidente latino, marcando otro paso significativo hacia la formación de un sistema de justicia más representativo en Nueva York”.Sharpton también señaló que la intención declarada de LaSalle de nominar a Edwina G. Richardson-Mendelson como Jueza Administrativa Principal “demuestra aún más este efecto dominó y brinda un sentido de equidad e integridad para proteger los derechos de los neoyorquinos y defender la justicia”.Voces prominentes adicionales que brindan apoyo a la nominación incluyen a la Fiscal General Letitia James; Congresistas Adriano Espaillat, Nydia Velázquez, Ritchie Torres, Yvette Clark, y Gregory Meeks; el presidente de la Asamblea Estatal, Carl Heastie; y la presidenta del condado de Bronx, Vanessa Gibson, entre otros.