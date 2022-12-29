Hector D. LaSalle nominated for Chief Judge

First Latino to serve in role if confirmed

By Gregg McQueen

Headed for history?

Governor Kathy Hochul has nominated Hector D. LaSalle to be the next Chief Judge of the New York State Court of Appeals.

If appointed, LaSalle would lead New York’s highest court and oversee the state’s entire judicial branch.

He would replace Janet DiFiore, who resigned as Chief Judge in August after heading the New York court system since 2016.

LaSalle would also make history as the first Latino Chief Judge.

Hochul’s December 22 nomination of LaSalle, currently the Presiding Justice of the New York Supreme Court’s Second Department, must still be approved by the State Senate.

“I am humbled by Governor Hochul’s nomination, and I thank her for this tremendous honor. I am committed to leading the Court with integrity and fairness, upholding justice, and protecting the rights of New Yorkers,” Judge LaSalle said in a statement.

LaSalle said he intends to appoint Edwina G. Richardson-Mendelson, who is of African-American descent, to serve as Chief Administrative Judge, a move also backed by Hochul.

Richardson-Mendelson currently serves as Deputy Chief Administrative Judge for Justice Initiatives for the New York State Unified Court System. She leads the Office for Justice Initiatives, which seeks meaningful access to justice for all New Yorkers in civil, criminal and family courts. Richardson-Mendelson, who was named Jurist of the Year in 20222 by the Metropolitan Black Bar Association, also heads the Equal Justice in Courts Initiative, implementing recommendations of an October 2020 report on racial bias in the state court system.

“New York’s Court of Appeals has a long history as a beacon of justice, and Judge LaSalle is an outstanding jurist in that tradition. He has the skills, experience, and intellect to ensure that our highest court is seen as a leader across the country,” Hochul said.

“Judge LaSalle has a sterling reputation as a consensus-builder, and I know he can unite the court in service of justice. He has effectively led the largest state appellate court in the country, and in partnership with Judge Richardson-Mendelson, I know he will be focused on expanding access to justice for New Yorkers,” said Hochul. “Our state courts are more important now than ever when it comes to protecting our rights and upholding New York values, and I know that Judge LaSalle will lead the court in doing just that.”

As the Presiding Justice of the Second Department since 2021, LaSalle has led the busiest and largest state appellate court in the U.S., with 21 Associate Justices, over 400 non-judicial employees, and a budget of approximately $69 million. He was appointed associate justice in the Second Department in 2014 after being elected as a New York State Supreme Court justice in 2008.

LaSalle’s parents were born in Puerto Rico, and he grew up on Long Island, becoming the first person in his family to graduate from college.

LaSalle received a bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University in 1990 and earned his law degree from University of Michigan Law School in 1993. He is a member of the New York State Bar Association, the Suffolk County Bar Association, the NYS Latino Judges Association and the Puerto Rico Bar Association.

Hochul selected LaSalle from a list of seven candidates provided by the state’s Commission on Judicial Nomination.

Some members of the state legislature publicly pushed back against the nomination.

“More than ever, New York State’s judicial system needs to be led by voices that repudiate attacks on our democracy and on gender and worker’s rights,” State Senator Robert Jackson said on Twitter.

“This is a ‘no’ for me,” Jackson said.

State Senator Gustavo Rivera acknowledged the historic aspect of LaSalle’s nomination, but said the anti-choice and anti-labor views expressed in the judge’s previous court decisions were problematic.

“It is not hypothetical to say that New York’s chief judge must defend workers’ rights, bodily autonomy, voting rights, and so much else being attacked at the national level,” Rivera said in a statement. “The U.S. Supreme Court has already demonstrated that they will actively erode what we have fought so hard to secure. This is not the time to place a person at the head of our appeals court who could weaken the ability of our state to defend us from these national attacks.”

“I recognize that this may be a proud moment for our Latino communities to see one of us nominated to lead our State’s highest court, but a candidate’s ethnicity cannot be the only qualification by which we measure his capability or commitment to guaranteeing justice for all New Yorkers,” Rivera continued. “While I remain open to dialogue with Senators, stakeholders, and New Yorkers, I cannot support this nominee at this moment.”

Peter Martin, Director of Judicial Accountability at the Center for Community Alternatives, praised the Commission on Judicial Nomination for producing a list of candidates “that included several with outstanding records, including three women who have been leading voices in advocating for equity and justice.”

However, he criticized Hochul for selecting LaSalle, who Martin said possesses a “deeply conservative judicial record” that includes decisions “that are anti-abortion, anti-union, and anti-due process.”

“His decisions make clear that his judicial philosophy is wrong for New York, and that, if confirmed as Chief Judge, he would be a continuation of former Chief Judge DiFiore’s right-wing Court of Appeals,” Martin said. “We call on the Senate to reject Justice LaSalle’s nomination and demand a Chief Judge nominee who will protect the rights of workers, tenants, women, incarcerated people, and all New Yorkers.”

But others insist that LaSalle is an ideal choice for the post, noting that his confirmation would herald diversity not only in the ethnic representation of the judiciary but in broadening its philosophical composition.

“Governor Hochul’s nomination of Hon. Hector D. LaSalle is a clear indicator of her consistent effort to elevate diverse voices to leadership roles in our State’s court system,” said Rev. Al Sharpton, President of the National Action Network (NAN), in a statement. “The confirming of Judge LaSalle would make history [as] the first Latino Chief Judge, marking another significant step towards forming a more representative justice system in New York.”

Sharpton also noted that LaSalle’s stated intention to appoint Edwina G. Richardson-Mendelson as Chief Administrative Judge “further demonstrates this ripple effect and brings a sense of fairness and integrity to protecting the rights of New Yorkers and upholding justice.”

Additional prominent voices lending support to the nomination include Attorney General Letitia James; Members of Congress Adriano Espaillat, Nydia Velázquez, Ritchie Torres, Yvette Clark, and Gregory Meeks; State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie; and Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, among others.