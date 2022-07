Heavenly Harps

Renowned harpist Bridget Kibbey was just named Artistic Director at MOSA.

The 20th season of Music at Our Savior’s Atonement (MOSA) will be overseen by renowned harpist Bridget Kibbey, who was just named Artistic Director. The public is invited for a meet and greet on Monday July 18 to celebrate.

The Artistic Director-Emeritus and founder of the two-decade-old series, James Noyes, is leaving the post to follow other career opportunities, according to a statement from MOSA.

Kibbey, dubbed “the Yo-Yo Ma of the harp” by Vogue’s Corey Seymour, lives just a few blocks from the church, which is at 178 Bennett Avenue. But she had never been inside until this past May, when she performed as part of Carnegie Hall’s Citywide program. “From the moment I walked in, it was apparent that this is a special space…truly an acoustic gem for live music.”

That Carnegie Hall MOSA performance was originally scheduled for April 2020. MOSA cancelled that concert as well as its entire 19th season due to Covid.

Past seasons have included performances by the Bacchanalia Baroque Ensemble, The Scandia String Orchestra and the Sirens of Washington Heights.

Plans for the upcoming 2022-23 season will be announced soon. Kibbey expects to tap many of her colleagues for the six upcoming concerts, which will take place between October and May of 2023. Concert-goers will enjoy Northern Manhattan musicians fluent in jazz, classical, Latin and world music to perform, as well as after parties with food from local restaurants.

“We have the wonderful opportunity to connect neighbors to the highest level of performances by musicians who make Northern Manhattan their home, and who also happen to be some of the best musicians in the world within the classical, Latin Jazz, Jazz and global spheres,” said Kibbey.

The meet and greet will be Monday, July 18th from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at the North End Food Hall, located at 4300 Broadway and West 183rd Street.

For more information, please visit www.mosaconcerts.org.