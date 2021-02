Heat comes to Marble Hill

By Gregg McQueen

There is (some) heat at the Hill.

After experiencing heat outages in their building during the recent stretch of frigid temperatures, residents at 1 Marble Hill Avenue are reporting some improvement.

Tenants reported lack of heat and hot water from January 21 to 25, leading to a flurry of complaints to 311 and angry emails to the management company.

“You can’t be without heat this time of year,” remarked longtime building tenant Alycya Miller, who said tenants had been resorting to space heaters to keep warm.

Residents learned that the building’s boiler was in the process of being replaced, as reported previously in Manhattan Times.

Though a temporary boiler truck was employed at the site, a broken water line and major steam leak meant that heat could not be circulated properly throughout the building.

According to Langsam Property Services, the building’s management company, pipe replacement was completed on January 27, which should allow for the temporary boiler to function properly.

Tenants are reporting improvements to heat and hot water since that time.

“It’s a lot better now,” said building resident Mayra Taveras. “It’s been pretty good every day.”

Taveras noted that her heat failed to work early Wednesday morning, but came back on by 9 a.m.

“Overall, it’s better than what it was a week ago,” she said.

The boiler replacement project is expected to continue for several weeks, according to Langsam Property Services. In a letter to residents, the company said there could be periodic outages during this time.

“That worries me,” Miller said. “This could go into March, and residents shouldn’t have to be wondering if their heat can go out at any time.”

Tenants have appealed to Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and State Senator Robert Jackson for help.

On February 1, Jackson issued a letter to Langsam Property Services, reminding them that a lack of heat is a building emergency.

“As a reminder, lack of heat and/or hot water constitutes an emergency under the NYC Housing Maintenance Code, Title 27, Chapter 2, Article 8,” Jackson wrote.

“As you know, our housing stock in Northern Manhattan and the Bronx is tragically susceptible to overloaded wiring in older buildings that can cause dangerous fires. Forcing tenants to rely on space heaters and hot plates during the coldest days of the year is therefore a dangerous and unsustainable solution.”

In the letter, Jackson noted that his staff had reached out to Langsam twice to discuss the situation but had not heard back.

“This lack of responsiveness greatly concerns me as an elected public official,” wrote Jackson, who asked to work together with the company to resolve the issues.

According to Langsam, the boiler replacement project was initially planned for summer 2020 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miller questioned why the company would proceed to take the boiler offline during the coldest part of the year.

“They’re using the pandemic as an excuse for not doing it sooner,” she said. “But it just doesn’t make any sense for them to do it now. We just went through a blizzard.”

“Why would you jeopardize people’s heat at this time of year?” she added. “It should have been handled better.”