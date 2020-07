“Heart wrenching”

City Council approves “impossible” budget

Don’t bother celebrating.

The New York City Council has voted to approve a new city budget that includes a reduction in funding for the NYPD.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said the budget negotiations included “heart-wrenching and impossible choices” as the city faces a $9 billion deficit brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

During a virtual stated meeting session that began on Tuesday evening and lasted until early Wednesday morning, the Council passed a $88 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2021.

“Unfortunately, today is not a day of celebration,” Johnson said. “Today’s budget agreement is one of necessity. The budget negotiations have reflected that fact.”

The budget, which needed to be finalized by July 1, passed the Council by a final vote of 32-17, with one Councilmember absent.

Marked by contentious negotiations between city lawmakers and Mayor Bill de Blasio, the budget talks focused heavily on NYPD funding, as police reform advocates and many elected officials called on the Mayor to slash at least $1 billion of the Department’s budget, which had grown to $6 billion under de Blasio’s tenure.

The final budget will reroute $430 million from the NYPD, as the funds will be shifted to summer youth programs, education and social services. In addition, $530 million in capital will be rerouted to bolster youth recreation centers and increase broadband access in New York City Housing Authority complexes.

“I really think if people look at these facts they will recognize this as a huge reinvestment in communities while we still stay safe as a city,” de Blasio insisted at a press conference on Wednesday. “I’m very comfortable we struck the right balance.”

Cuts will largely be derived from shifting the budget of school safety agents from the NYPD to the Department of Educational, cutting nearly $300 in overtime, and eliminating a new class of NYPD cadets in July.

De Blasio said the updated investments in summer programs would help 115,000 young people and include work programs that allow youths to work as ambassadors for social distancing and Test and Trace.

“They’ll get paid to do this good work, give them rewarding work to do and help keep people safe,” de Blasio said.

The city will also have a summer camp program, much of which will be conducted online due to the pandemic and other work-related initiatives.

Johnson stressed that Councilmembers fought hard to salvage funding for summer youth initiatives, food pantries and domestic violence programs. He expressed disappointment that the NYPD budget cuts did not go deeper or include more specific elements of reform.

“I wanted us to go deeper. I wanted us to take larger head count reductions. I wanted a true hiring freeze. I wanted us to cancel additional classes,” he said. “But this is a budget process that involves the mayor, who would not budge on these items.”

City Councilmember Antonio Reynoso, who voted no on the budget, said the NYPD cuts that were achieved were the “most we could have achieved with this Council” and “much farther than the near zero cut” contained in the Mayor’s initial proposal.

“What we are really pleading for is an end to a system of policing that discriminates based on economic status, race, religion, gender and sexual orientation, and an investment in the supports and services that will offer the opportunity of success to all New Yorkers,” Reynoso said in explaining his vote.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who had called for a full hiring freeze within the NYPD budget and a revamping of the school safety agent system, said the City Charter provides him with the authority to block the city from collecting property taxes.

Williams said he would use that authority to prevent the execution of the budget.

“In a time when New Yorkers, with the entire nation, are demanding a reimagining of public safety, a reckoning with systemic injustices and inequalities, the city falls far short with a budget that misses the moment of need,” Williams said in a statement.

Williams said that the administration was unwilling to commit to real transformational change that I am compelled to act in my charter mandated capacity as Public Advocate.

“This action cannot be taken lightly. But it seems that when New Yorkers raised their voices for change, when my office called for specific, tangible actions, this administration either did not listen, did not care, or did not take us seriously. Nor, it seems, did they read the charter,” Williams said.

The new budget also includes a $65 million reduction in funding from the Fair Fares program, which provides low-income New Yorkers with half-price MetroCards.

In a joint statement, Community Service Society (CSS) and the Riders Alliance slammed the move, which they said came “without so much as a word of warning or debate.”

“With so many of our fellow New Yorkers newly experiencing severe hardships, struggling to pay the rent, feed their families and find work, we expect the need for Fair Fares to grow, not shrink in the months ahead,” the statement read. “We will need public transit ridership to return for our city to function, and New Yorkers who have lost jobs and depleted any savings will need to be able to afford the fare.”