Heart Happy

“Live well and stay young at heart.”

February is American Heart Month, which spotlights heart disease, the No. 1 killer of Americans.

If you plan to enjoy a productive, active life, you have to keep your heart in the best condition possible.

Here are The American Heart Association’s 7 sure-fire indicators to ensure that you are on the right track.

1. Heart Rate

Your heart rate should normally range between 60 to 100 beats per minute, although many doctors prefer their patients to be in the 50 to 70-beat range. If you train regularly, your per-minute heart rate may be as low as 40, which typically indicates excellent physical condition.

2. Blood Pressure

A blood pressure reading below 120/80 is in the healthy range. The first number, 120, measures your arterial pressure while the second number, 80, measures the pressure of your relaxed heart muscle. A reading above 130/80 indicates your blood pressure is too high, which could lead to a heart attack or stroke.

3. Energy Level

When your heart is doing its job efficiently, your body is getting the blood-borne oxygen and nutrients it needs, fueling you with enough energy to maintain your active lifestyle. Chronic fatigue can be a warning sign of heart problems.

4. Cholesterol

Healthy levels of cholesterol in your blood are vital for important functions like cell production. However, too much LDL cholesterol in your blood stream can form blockages that impede blood flow, raising your risk of stroke and cardiovascular disease.

5. Quick Recovery Rate

The ability to quickly rebound to your normal heart rate after intensive exercise is another sign you have a healthy heart. You can test yourself by taking your heart rate immediately after exercising and again after resting for one minute. Ideally, your rate should have dropped by 20 beats or more.

6. Good Oral Health

While periodontal disease results from a bacterial infection, sore and bleeding gums can also be an early alert for heart disease. Bacteria from your mouth can enter your bloodstream, causing arterial inflammation and plaque buildup, doubling your risk of heart disease.

7. Healthy Breathing

Your ability to breathe normally when you are out for a walk and to catch your breath after swimming sprints is a positive sign of heart health. It means your cardiovascular system is operating normally, supplying your system with the oxygen it needs.

For more, please visit heart.org.