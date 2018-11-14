By Kathleen M. Pike My Uncle Hank was diagnosed with schizophrenia in his early twenties and died in a psychiatric institution for older adults. He lived his entire adult life on a locked, inpatient psychiatric unit. He was not among those discharged to the community in the 60’s. His recreation was going out for a smoke. With the passage of the years, his overall health declined steadily. He was seven years younger than my dad, and he died 10 years ago. His life was shorter and his overall health more compromised than my dad’s – who is still alive and well at the age of 86. His story is unique and personal; it is also typical. But it doesn’t have to be this way. Pike, PhD is Professor of Psychology and Director of the Global Mental Health Program at the Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC). For more information, please visit cugmhp.org or call 646.774.5308. Por Kathleen M. Pike Mi tío Hank fue diagnosticado con esquizofrenia a los veinte años y murió en una institución psiquiátrica para adultos mayores. Vivió toda su vida adulta encerrado, hospitalizado, en una unidad psiquiátrica. No estuvo entre los dados de alta a la comunidad en los años sesenta. Su entretenimiento consistía en salía a fumar. Con el paso de los años, su salud general fue declinando de forma constante. Tenía siete años menos que mi padre y murió hace diez. Su vida fue más corta y su salud en general estuvo más comprometida que la de mi padre, quien aún está vivo y bien a la edad de 86 años. Su historia es única y personal; también es representativa. Pero no tiene que ser así. Y si la energía y la determinación de los asistentes a la conferencia internacional de esta semana, Vidas más largas y sanas, es un indicio, es un nuevo amanecer para pensar qué significa vivir con una enfermedad mental grave. Cinco moralejas: 1. La enfermedad mental grave (SMI, por sus siglas en inglés) mata. Los datos son sumamente claros: los diagnosticados con SMI son vulnerables a una salud peor y a vidas más cortas, por un gran margen. Las personas con SMI mueren entre diez y veinticinco años antes que la población general. Gran parte de esto se debe a fallas del sistema de salud. Sabemos que las personas con enfermedades mentales graves reciben menos atención médica y de menor calidad por todo lo que les afecta. Y el escorzo de vidas comienza temprano. De hecho, las personas con SMI tienen 24 veces más probabilidades de morir por suicidio dentro del año de su primer episodio psicótico en comparación con sus compañeros no afectados. Para otros, la salud comprometida y la calidad de vida más pobre perduran durante décadas debido a ciertos comportamientos y condiciones de salud que a menudo son mal abordadas o no tratadas, incluido el uso del tabaco, la obesidad, el uso de sustancias, las enfermedades cardiovasculares, la diabetes mellitus, el VIH / SIDA y otras enfermedades infecciosas (p. ej., tuberculosis). La Conferencia Internacional Vidas Más largas y Saludables tuvo el honor de organizar el lanzamiento de Guía de la Organización Mundial de la Salud para el tratamiento de las condiciones de salud física en adultos con trastorno mental grave. Las directrices están diseñadas para ayudar a los sistemas de salud a establecer prioridades y ayudar a los médicos de todo el mundo a reconocer y tratar las condiciones de salud que son comunes a las personas con SMI con el objetivo de mejorar la salud general y la esperanza de vida. 2. Comunidades y pertenencia. Las personas con SMI son vulnerables a perder conexiones sociales: los extraños no quieren sentarse a su lado, los amigos se van, las familias se frustran y les excluyen. Este aislamiento social es mortal. Vivir una vida más larga y saludable requiere movilizar a las tropas: familiares, proveedores de atención de la salud mental, otros proveedores de atención médica, vivienda, programas comunitarios y programas sociales. Fountain House es una comunidad que invita a las personas con SMI a convertirse en miembros y tiene como objetivo proporcionar una base para la recuperación. Fountain House fue fundada a fines de la década de 1940 por seis pacientes psiquiátricos cuando fueron dados de alta del Hospital Estatal de Rockland. Creían que podían ofrecerse apoyo mutuo en su recuperación proporcionándose una comunidad social. Llamaron a su grupo “No estamos solos”. Ahora hay cientos de Casas Club en todo el mundo que ayudan a cientos de miles de personas con SMI a encontrar una conexión comunitaria y social de maneras que salvan vidas. Irónicamente, mi tío también fue paciente en el Hospital Estatal de Rockland. 3. Propósito, sentirse necesitado y trabajo significativo. Encuentro que el propósito, el sentirme necesitada y el encontrar sentido en mis relaciones y en mi trabajo son fundamentales para mi bienestar. Lo mismo ocurre con las personas con SMI, y los programas que van más allá del diagnóstico de la persona para comprender que todos tienen valor y todos tienen algo que aportar, pues dan como resultado una mejor salud y calidad de vida para las personas con SMI. Los clubes en todo el mundo están comenzando a documentar empíricamente las formas en que sus programas abordan estas necesidades universales y los beneficios de dichos programas para sus miembros. 4. La enfermedad mental grave comienza temprano. El setenta y cinco por ciento de los trastornos mentales surgirán antes de los veinticuatro años. Si vamos a ser efectivos en el tratamiento de enfermedades mentales graves, debemos comenzar temprano, y las escuelas y las ciudades se están movilizando. Amy Kennedy, directora de Educación de The Kennedy Forum y ex maestra de secundaria, nos recordó que aunque los niños pasan mucho tiempo en la escuela, los maestros no están preparados para reconocer problemas de salud mental y, si lo hacen, no están capacitados para saberlo qué hacer a continuación. Ella abogó por llevar planes de estudio de salud mental a las escuelas. Nueva York es uno de los primeros estados en hacerlo a partir de este año académico. Y reconociendo que los jóvenes tienen el potencial de ser agentes de cambio ellos mismos, CitiesRISE destacó los roles que los jóvenes pueden desempeñar y el potencial de las ciudades para permitir que “los jóvenes crezcan, desarrollen resiliencia y lleven vidas productivas incorporando la salud mental en todos los sectores”. 5. Se trata de dinero y principios. Es un flagelo del siglo XXI que los individuos con SMI sean abandonados por la sociedad y se les deje languidecer debido a las características debilitantes de sus enfermedades. El argumento moral debería ser suficiente para movilizar el cambio, pero también sabemos que no tratar la SMI es una tontería desde una perspectiva económica. Los economistas que se nos unieron para la conferencia no tuvieron pelos en la lengua: tiene sentido económico invertir en personas con SMI. Le cuesta mucho más a la sociedad cuando no lo hacemos. Como argumentó Patricio Márquez, especialista principal en salud pública del Banco Mundial, la enfermedad mental “es un problema de desarrollo económico en todo el mundo” e “invertir en salud mental es esencial en las economías del conocimiento del siglo XXI” . Al final: lograr vidas más sanas y más largas para las personas con enfermedades mentales graves significará vidas más sanas y más largas para todos. Como dijo el Dr. Gary Belkin, comisionado ejecutivo adjunto de Salud-Higiene Mental en el Departamento de Salud e Higiene Mental de la ciudad de Nueva York, es hora de ser audaces para imaginar un mundo mejor. Cualquier cosa menos no nos llevará a donde necesitamos estar. Kathleen M. Pike, PhD, es profesora de Psicología y directora del Programa Mundial de Salud Mental en el Centro Médico de la Universidad Columbia (CUMC, por sus siglas en inglés). Para obtener más información, por favor visite cugmhp.org o llame al 646.774.5308.
1. Serious mental illness (SMI) kills.
The data are eminently clear: those diagnosed with SMI are vulnerable to poorer health and shorter lives – by a big margin. Individuals with SMI die 10 to 25 years earlier than the general population. Much of this is due to failures of the health care system. We know that individuals with serious mental illness receive less and lower quality healthcare for all that ails them. And the foreshortening of lives starts early, In fact, individuals with SMI are 24 times more likely to die by suicide within a year of their first psychotic episode as compared to unaffected peers. For others, compromised health and poorer quality of life endures over decades due to certain behaviors and health conditions that are often poorly addressed or even left untreated, including tobacco use, obesity, substance use, cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, HIV/AIDS and other infectious diseases (e.g., tuberculosis).
The Healthier Longer Lives International Conference had the honor of hosting the launch of the World Health Organization Guidelines for the management of physical health conditions in adults with severe mental disorder. The Guidelines are designed to assist health systems in setting priorities and assist clinicians around the world on how to recognize and treat health conditions that are common to individuals with SMI with the aim of improving overall health and life expectancy.
2. Communities and belonging.
Individuals with SMI are vulnerable to losing social connections – strangers don’t want so sit next to them, friends fall away, families get frustrated and shut out. This social isolation is deadly. Living a healthier, longer life requires mobilizing the troops: family members, mental healthcare providers, other healthcare providers, housing, community programs, and social programs. Fountain House is a community that invites individuals with SMI to become members and aims to provide a foundation for recovery. Fountain House was founded in the late 1940’s by six psychiatric patients when they were discharged from Rockland State Hospital. They believed that they could offer each other support in their recovery by providing each other social community. They called their group “We Are Not Alone.” There are now hundreds of Clubhouses around the world, helping hundreds of thousands of individuals with SMI find community and social connection in ways that are lifesaving. Ironically, my uncle was also a patient at Rockland State Hospital.
3. Purpose, feeling needed and meaningful work.
I find purpose, feel needed, and find meaning in my relationships and in my work. They are core to my well-being. The same is true for individuals with SMI, and programs that look beyond the individual’s diagnosis to understand that everyone has value, everyone has something to contribute, result in improved health and quality of life for individuals with SMI. Clubhouses around the world are beginning to empirically document the ways in which their programs address these universal needs and the benefits of such programs for their members.
4. Serious mental illness starts early.
Seventy-five percent of mental disorders will emerge by the age of 24. If we are going to be effective at addressing serious mental illness, we need to start early – and schools and cities are getting mobilized. Amy Kennedy, Education Director of The Kennedy Forum and former middle school teacher, reminded us that although kids spend an enormous amount of time at school, teachers are ill-equipped to recognize mental health problems, and if they do, they are not trained to know what to do next. She advocated for getting mental health curricula into schools. New York is one of the first states to do so beginning this academic year. And recognizing that young people have the potential to be agents of change themselves, CitiesRISE highlighted the roles that young people can play and the potential of cities to enable “young people to grow up, develop resilience, and lead productive lives through mainstreaming mental health across sectors.”
5. It comes down to money and morals.
It is a 21st century scourge that individuals with SMI are abandoned by society and left to languish due to the debilitating features of their illnesses. The moral argument should be sufficient to mobilize change, but we also know that not treating SMI is foolish from an economic perspective. The economists who joined us for the conference minced no words: it makes economic sense to invest in individuals with SMI. It costs society a lot more when we put our heads in the sand. As Patricio Márquez, Lead Public Health Specialist with the World Bank argued, mental illness “is an economic development issue around the world” and “investing in mental health is essential in twenty-first century knowledge economies.”
The bottom line: achieving healthier, longer lives for individuals with serious mental illness will mean healthier, longer lives for all. As Dr. Gary Belkin, Executive Deputy Commissioner of Health-Mental Hygiene in the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said, “It is time to be bold in imagining a better world. Anything less will not get us where we need to be.”
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD is Professor of Psychology and Director of the Global Mental Health Program at the Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC). For more information, please visit cugmhp.org or call 646.774.5308.
Por Kathleen M. Pike
Mi tío Hank fue diagnosticado con esquizofrenia a los veinte años y murió en una institución psiquiátrica para adultos mayores. Vivió toda su vida adulta encerrado, hospitalizado, en una unidad psiquiátrica. No estuvo entre los dados de alta a la comunidad en los años sesenta. Su entretenimiento consistía en salía a fumar. Con el paso de los años, su salud general fue declinando de forma constante. Tenía siete años menos que mi padre y murió hace diez. Su vida fue más corta y su salud en general estuvo más comprometida que la de mi padre, quien aún está vivo y bien a la edad de 86 años. Su historia es única y personal; también es representativa.
Pero no tiene que ser así. Y si la energía y la determinación de los asistentes a la conferencia internacional de esta semana, Vidas más largas y sanas, es un indicio, es un nuevo amanecer para pensar qué significa vivir con una enfermedad mental grave. Cinco moralejas:
1. La enfermedad mental grave (SMI, por sus siglas en inglés) mata.
Los datos son sumamente claros: los diagnosticados con SMI son vulnerables a una salud peor y a vidas más cortas, por un gran margen. Las personas con SMI mueren entre diez y veinticinco años antes que la población general. Gran parte de esto se debe a fallas del sistema de salud. Sabemos que las personas con enfermedades mentales graves reciben menos atención médica y de menor calidad por todo lo que les afecta. Y el escorzo de vidas comienza temprano. De hecho, las personas con SMI tienen 24 veces más probabilidades de morir por suicidio dentro del año de su primer episodio psicótico en comparación con sus compañeros no afectados. Para otros, la salud comprometida y la calidad de vida más pobre perduran durante décadas debido a ciertos comportamientos y condiciones de salud que a menudo son mal abordadas o no tratadas, incluido el uso del tabaco, la obesidad, el uso de sustancias, las enfermedades cardiovasculares, la diabetes mellitus, el VIH / SIDA y otras enfermedades infecciosas (p. ej., tuberculosis).
La Conferencia Internacional Vidas Más largas y Saludables tuvo el honor de organizar el lanzamiento de Guía de la Organización Mundial de la Salud para el tratamiento de las condiciones de salud física en adultos con trastorno mental grave. Las directrices están diseñadas para ayudar a los sistemas de salud a establecer prioridades y ayudar a los médicos de todo el mundo a reconocer y tratar las condiciones de salud que son comunes a las personas con SMI con el objetivo de mejorar la salud general y la esperanza de vida.
2. Comunidades y pertenencia.
Las personas con SMI son vulnerables a perder conexiones sociales: los extraños no quieren sentarse a su lado, los amigos se van, las familias se frustran y les excluyen. Este aislamiento social es mortal. Vivir una vida más larga y saludable requiere movilizar a las tropas: familiares, proveedores de atención de la salud mental, otros proveedores de atención médica, vivienda, programas comunitarios y programas sociales. Fountain House es una comunidad que invita a las personas con SMI a convertirse en miembros y tiene como objetivo proporcionar una base para la recuperación. Fountain House fue fundada a fines de la década de 1940 por seis pacientes psiquiátricos cuando fueron dados de alta del Hospital Estatal de Rockland. Creían que podían ofrecerse apoyo mutuo en su recuperación proporcionándose una comunidad social. Llamaron a su grupo “No estamos solos”. Ahora hay cientos de Casas Club en todo el mundo que ayudan a cientos de miles de personas con SMI a encontrar una conexión comunitaria y social de maneras que salvan vidas. Irónicamente, mi tío también fue paciente en el Hospital Estatal de Rockland.
3. Propósito, sentirse necesitado y trabajo significativo.
Encuentro que el propósito, el sentirme necesitada y el encontrar sentido en mis relaciones y en mi trabajo son fundamentales para mi bienestar. Lo mismo ocurre con las personas con SMI, y los programas que van más allá del diagnóstico de la persona para comprender que todos tienen valor y todos tienen algo que aportar, pues dan como resultado una mejor salud y calidad de vida para las personas con SMI. Los clubes en todo el mundo están comenzando a documentar empíricamente las formas en que sus programas abordan estas necesidades universales y los beneficios de dichos programas para sus miembros.
4. La enfermedad mental grave comienza temprano.
El setenta y cinco por ciento de los trastornos mentales surgirán antes de los veinticuatro años. Si vamos a ser efectivos en el tratamiento de enfermedades mentales graves, debemos comenzar temprano, y las escuelas y las ciudades se están movilizando. Amy Kennedy, directora de Educación de The Kennedy Forum y ex maestra de secundaria, nos recordó que aunque los niños pasan mucho tiempo en la escuela, los maestros no están preparados para reconocer problemas de salud mental y, si lo hacen, no están capacitados para saberlo qué hacer a continuación. Ella abogó por llevar planes de estudio de salud mental a las escuelas. Nueva York es uno de los primeros estados en hacerlo a partir de este año académico. Y reconociendo que los jóvenes tienen el potencial de ser agentes de cambio ellos mismos, CitiesRISE destacó los roles que los jóvenes pueden desempeñar y
el potencial de las ciudades para permitir que “los jóvenes crezcan, desarrollen resiliencia y lleven vidas productivas incorporando la salud mental en todos los sectores”.
5. Se trata de dinero y principios.
Es un flagelo del siglo XXI que los individuos con SMI sean abandonados por la sociedad y se les deje languidecer debido a las características debilitantes de sus enfermedades. El argumento moral debería ser suficiente para movilizar el cambio, pero también sabemos que no tratar la SMI es una tontería desde una perspectiva económica. Los economistas que se nos unieron para la conferencia no tuvieron pelos en la lengua: tiene sentido económico invertir en personas con SMI. Le cuesta mucho más a la sociedad cuando no lo hacemos. Como argumentó Patricio Márquez, especialista principal en salud pública del Banco Mundial, la enfermedad mental “es un problema de desarrollo económico en todo el mundo” e “invertir en salud mental es esencial en las economías del conocimiento del siglo XXI”
Al final: lograr vidas más sanas y más largas para las personas con enfermedades mentales graves significará vidas más sanas y más largas para todos. Como dijo el Dr. Gary Belkin, comisionado ejecutivo adjunto de Salud-Higiene Mental en el Departamento de Salud e Higiene Mental de la ciudad de Nueva York, es hora de ser audaces para imaginar un mundo mejor. Cualquier cosa menos no nos llevará a donde necesitamos estar.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD, es profesora de Psicología y directora del Programa Mundial de Salud Mental en el Centro Médico de la Universidad Columbia (CUMC, por sus siglas en inglés). Para obtener más información, por favor visite cugmhp.org o llame al 646.774.5308.