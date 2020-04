Our primary reason for taking March 27-April 1 to pause distance learning is to distribute laptops and tablets to students who need them. If we don’t pause, we’ll get too far into the semester, and our most vulnerable students will fall behind. More info: https://t.co/3IAzvr7QoJ pic.twitter.com/CA3mAh3NTx

— The City University of New York (@CUNY) March 25, 2020