Heady in the Heights

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

It was a giddy night at the gilted Palace.

Just days before In the Heights is performed live on stage by students from the George Washington Educational Campus, and a week before shooting for the film starts uptown, ITH creators Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes took a breather – and a bow – at the United Palace.

“This is so much fun,” squealed one young fan in tulle as she waited at the foot of the theater’s staircase.

Miranda and Hudes joined up at the opening reception of the Uptown Arts Stroll held on Tues., May 28th to accept an award on behalf of the film company Warner Bros., which is shooting ITH uptown.

Fellow honorees recognized by the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) for their contributions to the uptown arts scene included People’s Theatre Project’s Co-Founder and Executive Director Mino Lora; performing artist Obrien Luna; community wellness group Hike the Heights; and the Dance Theatre of Harlem.