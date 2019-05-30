- English
Heady in the Heights
Photos by Cristóbal Vivar
It was a giddy night at the gilted Palace.
Just days before In the Heights is performed live on stage by students from the George Washington Educational Campus, and a week before shooting for the film starts uptown, ITH creators Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes took a breather – and a bow – at the United Palace.
“This is so much fun,” squealed one young fan in tulle as she waited at the foot of the theater’s staircase.
Miranda and Hudes joined up at the opening reception of the Uptown Arts Stroll held on Tues., May 28th to accept an award on behalf of the film company Warner Bros., which is shooting ITH uptown.
Fellow honorees recognized by the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) for their contributions to the uptown arts scene included People’s Theatre Project’s Co-Founder and Executive Director Mino Lora; performing artist Obrien Luna; community wellness group Hike the Heights; and the Dance Theatre of Harlem.
Alegría en El Alto
Fotos Por Cristóbal Vivar
Fue una noche vertiginosa en el Palacio Dorado.
Solo unos días antes de que In the Heights se interprete en vivo en el escenario por estudiantes del Campus Educativo George Washington, y una semana antes de comience el rodaje de la película en El Alto, los creadores de ITH, Lin-Manuel Miranda y Quiara Alegría Hudes, tomaron un respiro, e hicieron una reverencia, en el United Palace.
“Esto es muy divertido”, gritó una joven fanática en tul mientras esperaba al pie de la escalera del teatro.
Miranda y Hudes se unieron a la recepción de apertura del Paseo de las Artes el martes 28 de mayo para aceptar un premio en nombre de la compañía de cine Warner Bros., que está filmando ITH en El Alto.
Los galardonados reconocidos por la Alianza de las Artes del Norte de Manhattan (NoMAA, por sus siglas en inglés) por sus contribuciones a la escena artística del Alto incluyen al cofundador y director ejecutivo del Proyecto de Teatro del Pueblo, Mino Lora; el artista y cantante Obrien Luna; el grupo de bienestar comunitario Hike the Heights; y el Teatro de Danza de Harlem.