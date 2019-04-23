- English
- Español
Head start on STEM
By Gregg McQueen
They’re astir about STEM.
High school students in Northern Manhattan will soon get prep in earnest for STEM careers thanks to an after-school program at the City College of New York (CCNY).
The program, to be hosted on campus at CCNY’s STEM Institute, will allow local high school students to visit the campus four days a week to get hands-on training with robotics, engineering, entrepreneurship and other topics.
“What this initiative will allow us to do is to go into the community and attract students into STEM disciplines,” said Joseph Barba, Director of the CCNY STEM Institute. He said the program will increase access to science and math careers for underserved students and hopefully stimulate interest in studying those fields in college.
The program will begin as a pilot in May with students from the George Washington Educational Campus and will be open to any high school student in the district starting in September.
City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, a graduate of CCNY, said that he has been able to secure $1 million in funding to conduct the program.
“This Institute has received grants in the past, but now we are reinvesting the public dollars,” he said. “We are building the pipeline.”
Barba stressed that honing mathematics skills is the crucial foundation for students interested in pursuing STEM, and said CCNY would work with local high schools to bolster their curriculums.
“Having fun and building robots and all these other things are very good, but if they can’t come out with the skill sets of being able to do math, their trajectory into the STEM field and workforce is limited,” he said.
District 6 Superintendent Manuel Ramírez has long pushed for expanded STEM opportunities for students from the George Washington Educational Campus.
“District 6’s goal is to provide all students with multiple opportunities for success,” said Ramírez. “[This] represents a wonderful chance for students to engage in 21st century STEM activities, with opportunity for creativity. This is a testament of what a community can accomplish when we all work together.”
Founded in 1992, the CCNY STEM Institute was originally funded by grants from NASA to help underrepresented minority students achieve academic success.
“The question that we have to start asking is ‘Who are we missing?’ remarked City College President Vincent Boudreau. “Who are we leaving behind in the communities? Who, but for early preparation, for someone coming to them early and saying, you can do this, you can have a career in science, that this can be their place?”
Barba said the afterschool program would have room for 400 local students starting in the fall.
Students will be able to come to the brand new STEM lab for three hours from Monday through Thursday, and can participate is robotics, engineering and mechatronics.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that our campus is going through,” said Nick Politis, Principal of the High School for Law and Public Service at the George Washington Education Campus. “I really think this is going to be a great thing.”
“The entire focus is to raise the level of our students in Northern Manhattan so they can come into these programs at City College or any college in science and engineering,” remarked Barba, who noted that the Institute has run a summer STEM program for about 170 local students for several years, as well as Saturday courses.
He said that 98 percent of participants in those sessions have gone on to college, with about 75 percent of them choosing a science- or math-related major.
“Aside from the learning, it’s useful for them to be on a college campus for programs like this,” Barber said. “They start to get the feeling that they belong here, they can do this.”
High school students are eligible to apply to the Institute, which offers a free, intensive six-week summer program in math (advanced algebra to calculus), science (chemistry and physics), and critical writing and reading, and their admission is based on a math placement exam. There will also be an opportunity for students to attend a Saturday program run by the STEM Institute at the CCNY campus during the academic year
For more information on CCNY’s STEM Institute or to apply for the afterschool program, please visit steminstitutenyc.org.
Ventaja en STEM
Por Gregg McQueen
Están interesados en STEM.
Estudiantes de preparatoria del norte de Manhattan pronto se prepararán para las carreras STEM gracias al programa extraescolar en el City College de Nueva York (CCNY).
El programa, que se llevará a cabo en el Instituto STEM del CCNY, permitirá a los estudiantes locales de preparatoria visitar el campus cuatro días a la semana para obtener capacitación práctica en robótica, ingeniería, espíritu empresarial y otros temas.
“Lo que esta iniciativa nos permitirá hacer es ir a la comunidad y atraer a los estudiantes a las disciplinas STEM”, dijo Joseph Barba, director del Instituto STEM del CCNY. Dijo que el programa aumentará el acceso a las carreras de ciencias y matemáticas para los estudiantes marginados y, con suerte, estimulará el interés en estudiar esos campos en la universidad.
El programa comenzará como piloto en mayo con los estudiantes del campus educativo George Washington y estará abierto a cualquier estudiante de preparatoria del distrito a partir de septiembre.
El concejal Ydanis Rodríguez, graduado del CCNY, dijo que ha podido obtener 1 millón de dólares en fondos para llevar a cabo el programa.
“Este Instituto ha recibido subvenciones en el pasado, pero ahora estamos reinvirtiendo los dólares públicos”, dijo. “Estamos construyendo el canal”.
Barba hizo hincapié en que perfeccionar las habilidades matemáticas es la base fundamental para los estudiantes interesados en STEM, y dijo que el CCNY trabajará con las preparatorias locales para reforzar sus planes de estudio.
“Divertirse y construir robots y todas estas otras cosas es muy bueno, pero si no pueden desarrollar las habilidades para las matemáticas, su trayectoria en el campo STEM y la fuerza laboral es limitada”, explicó.
El superintendente del Distrito 6, Manuel Ramírez, ha presionado durante mucho tiempo por la ampliación de las oportunidades STEM para los estudiantes del campus educativo George Washington.
“El objetivo del Distrito 6 es proporcionar a todos los estudiantes múltiples oportunidades para el éxito”, comentó Ramírez. “[Esto] representa una maravillosa oportunidad para que los estudiantes participen en las actividades STEM del siglo XXI, con oportunidad para la creatividad. Este es un testimonio de lo que una comunidad puede lograr cuando todos trabajamos juntos”.
Fundado en 1992, el Instituto STEM del CCNY fue financiado originalmente por subvenciones de la NASA para ayudar a los estudiantes marginados de minorías a lograr el éxito académico.
“La pregunta que debemos comenzar a formular es: ¿Quién nos falta?”, comentó el presidente del City College, Vincent Boudreau. “¿A quién estamos dejando atrás en las comunidades?, ¿Quién, pero para la preparación temprana, tiene a alguien que llegue temprano y diga: puedes hacer esto, puedes tener una carrera en la ciencia, este puede ser tu lugar?”.
Barba explicó que el programa para después de la escuela tendrá espacio para 400 estudiantes locales a partir del otoño.
Los estudiantes podrán venir al nuevo laboratorio STEM durante tres horas de lunes a jueves, y podrán participar en robótica, ingeniería y mecatrónica.
“Esta es una oportunidad única en la vida que atraviesa nuestro campus”, dijo Nick Politis, director de la Preparatoria de Derecho y Servicio Público en el Campus Educativo George Washington. “Realmente creo que esto va a ser algo grande”.
“El objetivo principal es elevar el nivel de nuestros estudiantes en el norte de Manhattan para que puedan participar en estos programas en City College o en cualquier universidad de ciencias e ingeniería”, comentó Barba, quien señaló que el Instituto ha dirigido un programa STEM de verano para aproximadamente 170 estudiantes locales durante varios años, así como cursos sabatinos.
Dijo que el 98 por ciento de los participantes en esas sesiones han ido a la universidad, y alrededor del 75 por ciento de ellos han elegido una especialización relacionada con la ciencia o las matemáticas.
“Aparte del aprendizaje, es útil para ellos estar en un campus universitario con programas como este”, dijo Barber. “Comienzan a tener la sensación de que pertenecen aquí, de que pueden hacer esto”.
Los estudiantes de preparatoria son elegibles para postularse al Instituto, que ofrece un programa intensivo gratuito de verano de seis semanas en matemáticas (álgebra avanzada a cálculo), ciencias (química y física) y escritura y lectura críticas, y su admisión se basa en un examen de colocación de matemáticas. También habrá una oportunidad para que los estudiantes asistan a un programa sabatino administrado por el Instituto STEM en el campus CCNY durante el año académico.
Para obtener más información sobre el Instituto STEM del CCNY o para solicitar cupo en el programa para después de clases, visite steminstitutenyc.org.