Head start on STEM

By Gregg McQueen

They’re astir about STEM.

High school students in Northern Manhattan will soon get prep in earnest for STEM careers thanks to an after-school program at the City College of New York (CCNY).

The program, to be hosted on campus at CCNY’s STEM Institute, will allow local high school students to visit the campus four days a week to get hands-on training with robotics, engineering, entrepreneurship and other topics.

“What this initiative will allow us to do is to go into the community and attract students into STEM disciplines,” said Joseph Barba, Director of the CCNY STEM Institute. He said the program will increase access to science and math careers for underserved students and hopefully stimulate interest in studying those fields in college.

The program will begin as a pilot in May with students from the George Washington Educational Campus and will be open to any high school student in the district starting in September.

City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, a graduate of CCNY, said that he has been able to secure $1 million in funding to conduct the program.

“This Institute has received grants in the past, but now we are reinvesting the public dollars,” he said. “We are building the pipeline.”

Barba stressed that honing mathematics skills is the crucial foundation for students interested in pursuing STEM, and said CCNY would work with local high schools to bolster their curriculums.

“Having fun and building robots and all these other things are very good, but if they can’t come out with the skill sets of being able to do math, their trajectory into the STEM field and workforce is limited,” he said.

District 6 Superintendent Manuel Ramírez has long pushed for expanded STEM opportunities for students from the George Washington Educational Campus.

“District 6’s goal is to provide all students with multiple opportunities for success,” said Ramírez. “[This] represents a wonderful chance for students to engage in 21st century STEM activities, with opportunity for creativity. This is a testament of what a community can accomplish when we all work together.”

Founded in 1992, the CCNY STEM Institute was originally funded by grants from NASA to help underrepresented minority students achieve academic success.

“The question that we have to start asking is ‘Who are we missing?’ remarked City College President Vincent Boudreau. “Who are we leaving behind in the communities? Who, but for early preparation, for someone coming to them early and saying, you can do this, you can have a career in science, that this can be their place?”

Barba said the afterschool program would have room for 400 local students starting in the fall.

Students will be able to come to the brand new STEM lab for three hours from Monday through Thursday, and can participate is robotics, engineering and mechatronics.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that our campus is going through,” said Nick Politis, Principal of the High School for Law and Public Service at the George Washington Education Campus. “I really think this is going to be a great thing.”

“The entire focus is to raise the level of our students in Northern Manhattan so they can come into these programs at City College or any college in science and engineering,” remarked Barba, who noted that the Institute has run a summer STEM program for about 170 local students for several years, as well as Saturday courses.

He said that 98 percent of participants in those sessions have gone on to college, with about 75 percent of them choosing a science- or math-related major.

“Aside from the learning, it’s useful for them to be on a college campus for programs like this,” Barber said. “They start to get the feeling that they belong here, they can do this.”

High school students are eligible to apply to the Institute, which offers a free, intensive six-week summer program in math (advanced algebra to calculus), science (chemistry and physics), and critical writing and reading, and their admission is based on a math placement exam. There will also be an opportunity for students to attend a Saturday program run by the STEM Institute at the CCNY campus during the academic year



For more information on CCNY’s STEM Institute or to apply for the afterschool program, please visit steminstitutenyc.org.