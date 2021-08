Head Count

What Census numbers reveal about uptown

By Sherry Mazzocchi

While New York City’s population grew by 629,000 in the past decade, preliminary U.S. Census numbers reveal that the population of Washington Heights and Inwood got smaller, older, and whiter.

According to 2020 Census data tabulated by the city, Manhattan Community District 12 (comprised of several Northern Manhattan census tracts) lost nearly 10,000 residents. That represents a 5.16 percent decrease from 2010. By comparison, New York City’s overall population grew by 7.7 percent.

New York City remains the nation’s largest city, with more than twice the population of Los Angeles, the country’s next largest city.

Out of all New York City’s 197 resident neighborhoods, Inwood (down five percent) and Washington Heights South (down seven percent) were the only areas with a population decrease of five percent or more.

“A large factor in the population decline in Northern Manhattan is a lack of enough new housing, which the recently adopted Inwood Neighborhoods Plan and its promised 1,600 affordable homes, can help reverse,” said Melissa Grace, a spokesperson for the Department of City Planning (DCP).

Inwood has added fewer housing units than almost any other area in the past decade, with few units in the pipeline, the Inwood neighborhood rezoning plan notwithstanding.

While Northern Manhattan lost residents, it will not lose funding, said former NYC Census Director Julie Menin. “New York City was the number one city in terms of population growth,” she said. “That is extraordinary.” Census data is used to apportion federal funding for infrastructure, schools, hospitals, health care and hundreds of other federal, state and local budget items.

“This is outstanding news for the city,” she said, adding that there is a finite amount of funding divvied up among states, cities and other municipalities according to the census numbers. “We are going to get the largest slice of the pie.”

Of the 180,206 Northern Manhattan residents residing in the CB12 district, 65 percent are Hispanic or Latino. That represents a decrease of 117,244 from 2010. One decade ago, 71 percent of Community District 12’s population was Hispanic or Latino.

Manhattan was the only borough which saw a decrease in Hispanic population, with a net loss of 0.2 percent. Staten Island saw the biggest gain, with a 19.6 percent increase. Queens and the Bronx both experienced an 8.8 percent increase.

When asked if the Trump administration’s failed attempt to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census had any impact, Menin said it seemed to result in little impact. “Washington Heights and Inwood had the highest response rates in the city,” she noted, adding that community leaders and elected officials worked closely with her office to spread awareness and obtain completed forms. “They did an excellent job.”

Northern Manhattan also saw decreases in its Black, non-Hispanic population, specifically a 5.68 percent decrease. That was in line with a loss in Manhattan’s overall Black population, a decrease in 2.8.

The population of White, non-Hispanics increased by 14.29 percent, to 38,222 in Northern Manhattan. Manhattan’s total white population increased by 4.2 percent. The largest population gains in Manhattan were found in Harlem, Washington Heights and other Northern Manhattan neighborhoods. Brooklyn has the largest percentage of white population in all the city’s boroughs, with an increase of 8.4 percent. The other three boroughs experienced declines.

The Asian non-Hispanic population in Northern Manhattan rose to 5,751, representing a 19.96 percent increase. Manhattan’s overall Asian population surged by 23.6 percent, with the largest increases found in Hell’s Kitchen, Chelsea-Hudson Yards, and areas in and around the Lower East Side. Asian population grew at the fastest rate in New York City, 33.6 percent, to 1,373,502, with increases in all five boroughs. In absolute terms, the city’s Asian population increased by 345,383, or more than one-half of the city’s population growth.

Washington Heights residents under the age of 18 dropped to 28,290, a loss of just over 9,000, translating into a decrease of 24.17 percent. Overall, New York City’s 18 and under population dropped by 27,969, or 1.6 percent. The only borough showing a gain in children was Brooklyn, with an increase of just 0.2 percent. Hispanic people made up the majority of the under-18 population. If current trends continue, Hispanics will become an even larger share of the city’s population.

One segment of Northern Manhattan’s growth includes people identifying as non-Hispanic of two or more races. That number increased from 1,934 to 4,149, or 115 percent.

The increase is due in part to the questions on the 2020 Census form allowing people to self-identify as Hispanic origin and also list more than one race and ethnicity.

“As the country has grown, we have continued to evolve in how we measure the race and ethnicity of the people who live here,” said Nicholas Jones, director and senior advisor for race and ethnicity research and outreach at the Census Bureau. “The improvements we made to the 2020 Census yield a more accurate portrait of how people self-identify in response to two separate questions on Hispanic origin and race, revealing that the U.S. population is much more multiracial and more diverse than what we measured in the past.”

New York State’s overall population increased by 4.2 percent in the past decade, for a total of 20.2 million people.

Even though Covid hit the city at the exact same time as the Census was conducted, New York City still added a record number of new residents. Every year since 1940, New York State has lost a minimum of two U.S. Representatives. The city’s population gain was offset by losses upstate. “This time we lost only one — by 89 people,” said Menin.

New York was one of seven states that lost a U.S. Representative.

Southern and Western regions in the U.S. saw the biggest gains in population. North Carolina, Colorado, Oregon and Montana each gained a seat in Congress. Texas gained two Representatives. In terms of percentage growth, Utah saw the highest percentage increase in population, a whopping 18.4 percent. Idaho and North Dakota came in next, at 17.3 and 15.8, respectively. In fact, McKenzie County, North Dakota was the fastest growing county in the U.S, increasing a whooping 131 percent in the past ten years.

Ron Jarmin, acting director of the U.S. Census Bureau, said, “These data play an important role in our democracy and also begin to illuminate how the local and demographic makeup of our nation has changed over the last decade.”

The U.S. population is growing, but at a slower rate at any time in the past century. Marc Perry, a senior demographer at the Census Bureau, said. “This decline is evident at the local level where around 52% of the counties in the United States saw their 2020 Census populations decrease from their 2010 Census populations.”

Mississippi, West Virginia and Puerto Rico were the only states or regions to lose population since 2010 with decreases of 0.2 percent, 3.2 percent and 11.8 percent, respectively.

The U.S. Census Bureau will release more detailed data in September 2021.

For more information, please visit on.nyc.gov/3z3B7ZM and www.census.gov.