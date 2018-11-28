The Uptown Collective – The Recap 11-12 to 11-17

November 19 – November 24

As promised, here is parte dos (part two) of some my favorite Uptown spots. Growing up with an old-school Dominican mom who is an amazing cook as well as living a frugal lifestyle, we hardly ever went out to eat. If we did, we went to our favorite Chino-Latino spot on 181st that is no longer there. Those types of joints that authentically meshed the cuisines of China and Latin America were ubiquitous Uptown back in my day but that is no longer the case. Flor De Mayo (2651 Broadway) on the unofficial edges of Uptown is the best example of that type of cooking. It also happens to be the birthplace of the infamous street cocktail, The Nutcracker. When you go there order the lomo salteado with house special fried rice and a Nutcracker. La Dinastia (4059 Broadway) in the Heights also offers some outstanding Chino-Latino fare. Their chicharron de pollo sin hueso (boneless fried chicken) is downright delicious.

As far as Mexican food goes, I have two faves. The first, Mi Ranchito (1468 St Nicholas Avenue), is more of a traditional Mexican spot. My favorite meal there is the enchiladas de camarón (shrimp enchiladas). My good friend and novelist, A.J. Sidransky, put me on to this place as well as my other favorite Mexican spot Uptown. Grito (1555 St Nicholas Ave) is a little more pricey and adventurous with their cuisine. You have to absolutely try the nachotones, which replaces tortilla chips with tostones (fried plantains) in their signature nachos dish. You really can’t go wrong with either of these places, so try them both and let us know.

Now that the holidays are here you are going to need some habichuelas con dulce (sweet beans) in your life. Trust us, this dessert is much better than the phrase “sweet beans” implies. There is no better place to get this confection than from a food cart on the corner of 182nd and St. Nicholas. This lady has been there forever and her long lines are a testament to that sweet beans mastery.

A great spot to catch the game is Locksmith Bar (4463 Broadway). On Sundays they have 50-cent wing specials all day. Make sure you try their honey sriracha wings. They also have a great craft beer menu. Hit them up ASAP.

