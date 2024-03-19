“He loved so hard”

Community mourns and celebrates Jerry Christal

By Sherry Mazzocchi

It was Jerry Christal’s smile and the photos of him cuddling with his cat Poppins that made Alia Hodge respond to him on a dating app. They clicked immediately. And soon after, the actress and the Inwood-based businessman knew they had a future together.

They had a lot in common—a love of animals and of goofy TV shows like The Nanny and Seinfeld. But it was Jerome Michael Christal-Gattanella’s vulnerability and honesty that struck Hodge. On the second date, he told her his darkest secrets and how he worked to transform his life.

“He was very upfront and honest with me from the very beginning about his past struggles,” recalled Hodge. “He laid everything out on the table. So not only did that allow me to feel safe to do that in return, but it also just allowed me to instantly trust him from the beginning.”

Jerry had a vibrant sense of humor and ran a trio of Inwood businesses. He cared deeply about his family, friends and the uptown community. His small and budding business empire, located at 5000 Broadway, included GWB Insurance Brokerage, Uptown Driving School and even a gym, InFit Studios.

Jerry would have turned 43 on Saturday, March 16. He was in the best shape of his life. His new gym had transformed his own physique and provided him with an even larger group of friends. He and Hodge were officially engaged and they had just adopted a new cat. He told her this was the happiest he had ever been.

On February 19 around 10 p.m., Jerry was driving north on the New Jersey Turnpike just outside of Newark and had a flat tire. As a driving instructor, he followed his own best advice—he pulled over on the shoulder, called AAA and waited inside the car for help. He texted Hodge about the accident.

When she texted back and didn’t get a response, she knew something was wrong. His car had been rear-ended by a 31-year-old driver of an Acura who sustained serious injuries. Jerry died not long after at a local hospital. The other driver survived.

Police are still investigating the crash.

In addition to his fiancée, Jerry leaves behind his mother, Florence Christal and a younger brother, Jack Christal-Gattanella.

His sudden death stunned not only his immediate circle of family and friends, but the larger Inwood community. Hundreds of people showed up for his celebration of life memorial, held just a few days later at InFit Studio.

His friends agree, Jerry would have been pleased with the turnout.

“He was a huge party animal. His thing was always about bringing people together,” said Cesar Hernández, his InFit Studio business partner.

He said Jerry was energetic, with a magnetic personality that always made people feel welcome. His personality had many layers, all steeped in an abundance of love.

“He loved so hard,” said Hernández. “One of the things I keep telling myself when I’m conducting business is, ‘WWJD—or What Would Jerry Do?’ I try to think about those things. I try to keep my partnership with him alive by honoring his decision making.”

“He didn’t put a label on anyone,” Hernández said. He described the gym as a place where people came to get stronger and left with new bonds forged.

His mother Florence said Jerry grew up within the family business. Her own parents lived in the Sedgwick housing projects in the Bronx. They started the Inwood-based driving school in 1965.

Her father, Jerome Christal, died before Jerry was born. Jerry’s namesake too was a community-minded man who looked out for others, including stray animals for whom he’d keep extra cans of pet food in his car to feed at a moment’s notice.

As the first grandchild, Jerry christened his grandmother Janette Kunen Christal with her nickname “Baba.” She often bought groceries for people who couldn’t afford them. “We were not materialistic,” said Florence of her family. “We never got rich, but we always felt like whatever we were doing, we could look at ourselves in the mirror and know that we’ve done good that day.”

Though Jerry had strong Bronx roots, he grew up in Teaneck, New Jersey. Florence would bring Jerry to work at the Inwood driving school when he was just a baby. While she taught driving lessons, he would sit with his uncle and grandmother. “People were coming in and out all day and everybody played with him,” she said. He felt so at home in Inwood that, as an adult, he eventually moved into an apartment in the 5000 Broadway building.

Florence started the insurance portion of the family business and Jerry became an insurance agent too. She noted, “When you ask a kid what they want to be when they grow up, no one ever says insurance agent.” But Jerry, with striking good looks and outgoing personality, was not only successful, he inspired others. After attending career days at local schools, enthralled students sent him fan mail. “Insurance rocks!” wrote one and “I want your job,” said another.

“Jerry would probably say, ‘You can have it,’” said his mother.

He was creatively inclined and was involved in musical theater. He played Tony in West Side Story at age 14, and reprised the role in his 20’s on an Off-Off Broadway stage. “He had a natural talent,” said Hodge.

Jerry was also an athlete. “He loved hockey, basketball. Everything but football,” his mother said. “Jewish mothers don’t let their sons play football.”

Jerry was especially proud of his Jewish heritage. He taught Hodge Yiddish words and phrases like shayne punim, or “pretty face,” which he constantly said to his cat Poppins. While his gym friends were astonished at his liquid protein diet, Hodge said the fitness aficionado was also extremely fond of cookies and meaty sandwiches from Liebman’s Delicatessen in the Bronx.

Still, Jerry considered himself “culturally Jewish” and didn’t really believe in God.

“He would say that he was an atheist. But we were Star Wars fans and we believed in The Force,” said Hodge. “We believed that there’s this energy in the universe that binds us and you can feel it. And we would talk about that.”

Jerry was known for organizing blood drives and coat drives. When Inwood had a fire that displaced several businesses in 2012, he was front and center at the community meetings. “We had a house fire and our house burned own when he was about 14,” his mother Florence said. “So, I think he was very conscious of how people helped us when we were pretty much homeless.”

It’s not yet clear what will happen to his businesses now that he is gone. Hernández said some community members have come to him with hopes of keeping the gym open. “At the moment I am trying to keep the gym afloat, and keep it as a sanctuary and a safe space because it’s something Jerry created for them.”

Finally, Jerry was as generous in death as he was in life. He was an organ donor. “Everything is being used,” said his mother. His bones will be donated to people having spinal surgeries; his tendons are being used by people with mobility issues; and his skin will be used by burn victims. His heart valves were quickly transplanted.

“They even used his veins for when they do heart bypass surgery,” his mother said. “Every part of him was being used. This was his wish. And they don’t often get the kind of physical specimen that he was—where they can really use everything.”

It does not escape Florence that her son was still giving just as much as he could. She hopes others are moved to follow suit.

“Jerry would want other people to be organ donors. He was also a supporter of Planned Parenthood and the Southern Poverty Law Center.”

10,000 New Yorkers need a life-saving transplant. Over 7,655,835 New Yorkers have signed up to save lives and more are needed. To join the registry and for more information, please contact the New York State Department of Health’s Donate Life Registry at 866-NY DONOR or registry@donatelife.ny.gov.