“He loved so hard”
Community mourns and celebrates Jerry Christal
By Sherry Mazzocchi
It was Jerry Christal’s smile and the photos of him cuddling with his cat Poppins that made Alia Hodge respond to him on a dating app. They clicked immediately. And soon after, the actress and the Inwood-based businessman knew they had a future together.
They had a lot in common—a love of animals and of goofy TV shows like The Nanny and Seinfeld. But it was Jerome Michael Christal-Gattanella’s vulnerability and honesty that struck Hodge. On the second date, he told her his darkest secrets and how he worked to transform his life.
“He was very upfront and honest with me from the very beginning about his past struggles,” recalled Hodge. “He laid everything out on the table. So not only did that allow me to feel safe to do that in return, but it also just allowed me to instantly trust him from the beginning.”
Jerry had a vibrant sense of humor and ran a trio of Inwood businesses. He cared deeply about his family, friends and the uptown community. His small and budding business empire, located at 5000 Broadway, included GWB Insurance Brokerage, Uptown Driving School and even a gym, InFit Studios.
Jerry would have turned 43 on Saturday, March 16. He was in the best shape of his life. His new gym had transformed his own physique and provided him with an even larger group of friends. He and Hodge were officially engaged and they had just adopted a new cat. He told her this was the happiest he had ever been.
On February 19 around 10 p.m., Jerry was driving north on the New Jersey Turnpike just outside of Newark and had a flat tire. As a driving instructor, he followed his own best advice—he pulled over on the shoulder, called AAA and waited inside the car for help. He texted Hodge about the accident.
When she texted back and didn’t get a response, she knew something was wrong. His car had been rear-ended by a 31-year-old driver of an Acura who sustained serious injuries. Jerry died not long after at a local hospital. The other driver survived.
Police are still investigating the crash.
In addition to his fiancée, Jerry leaves behind his mother, Florence Christal and a younger brother, Jack Christal-Gattanella.
His sudden death stunned not only his immediate circle of family and friends, but the larger Inwood community. Hundreds of people showed up for his celebration of life memorial, held just a few days later at InFit Studio.
His friends agree, Jerry would have been pleased with the turnout.
“He was a huge party animal. His thing was always about bringing people together,” said Cesar Hernández, his InFit Studio business partner.
He said Jerry was energetic, with a magnetic personality that always made people feel welcome. His personality had many layers, all steeped in an abundance of love.
“He loved so hard,” said Hernández. “One of the things I keep telling myself when I’m conducting business is, ‘WWJD—or What Would Jerry Do?’ I try to think about those things. I try to keep my partnership with him alive by honoring his decision making.”
“He didn’t put a label on anyone,” Hernández said. He described the gym as a place where people came to get stronger and left with new bonds forged.
His mother Florence said Jerry grew up within the family business. Her own parents lived in the Sedgwick housing projects in the Bronx. They started the Inwood-based driving school in 1965.
Her father, Jerome Christal, died before Jerry was born. Jerry’s namesake too was a community-minded man who looked out for others, including stray animals for whom he’d keep extra cans of pet food in his car to feed at a moment’s notice.
As the first grandchild, Jerry christened his grandmother Janette Kunen Christal with her nickname “Baba.” She often bought groceries for people who couldn’t afford them. “We were not materialistic,” said Florence of her family. “We never got rich, but we always felt like whatever we were doing, we could look at ourselves in the mirror and know that we’ve done good that day.”
Though Jerry had strong Bronx roots, he grew up in Teaneck, New Jersey. Florence would bring Jerry to work at the Inwood driving school when he was just a baby. While she taught driving lessons, he would sit with his uncle and grandmother. “People were coming in and out all day and everybody played with him,” she said. He felt so at home in Inwood that, as an adult, he eventually moved into an apartment in the 5000 Broadway building.
Florence started the insurance portion of the family business and Jerry became an insurance agent too. She noted, “When you ask a kid what they want to be when they grow up, no one ever says insurance agent.” But Jerry, with striking good looks and outgoing personality, was not only successful, he inspired others. After attending career days at local schools, enthralled students sent him fan mail. “Insurance rocks!” wrote one and “I want your job,” said another.
“Jerry would probably say, ‘You can have it,’” said his mother.
He was creatively inclined and was involved in musical theater. He played Tony in West Side Story at age 14, and reprised the role in his 20’s on an Off-Off Broadway stage. “He had a natural talent,” said Hodge.
Jerry was also an athlete. “He loved hockey, basketball. Everything but football,” his mother said. “Jewish mothers don’t let their sons play football.”
Jerry was especially proud of his Jewish heritage. He taught Hodge Yiddish words and phrases like shayne punim, or “pretty face,” which he constantly said to his cat Poppins. While his gym friends were astonished at his liquid protein diet, Hodge said the fitness aficionado was also extremely fond of cookies and meaty sandwiches from Liebman’s Delicatessen in the Bronx.
Still, Jerry considered himself “culturally Jewish” and didn’t really believe in God.
“He would say that he was an atheist. But we were Star Wars fans and we believed in The Force,” said Hodge. “We believed that there’s this energy in the universe that binds us and you can feel it. And we would talk about that.”
Jerry was known for organizing blood drives and coat drives. When Inwood had a fire that displaced several businesses in 2012, he was front and center at the community meetings. “We had a house fire and our house burned own when he was about 14,” his mother Florence said. “So, I think he was very conscious of how people helped us when we were pretty much homeless.”
It’s not yet clear what will happen to his businesses now that he is gone. Hernández said some community members have come to him with hopes of keeping the gym open. “At the moment I am trying to keep the gym afloat, and keep it as a sanctuary and a safe space because it’s something Jerry created for them.”
Finally, Jerry was as generous in death as he was in life. He was an organ donor. “Everything is being used,” said his mother. His bones will be donated to people having spinal surgeries; his tendons are being used by people with mobility issues; and his skin will be used by burn victims. His heart valves were quickly transplanted.
“They even used his veins for when they do heart bypass surgery,” his mother said. “Every part of him was being used. This was his wish. And they don’t often get the kind of physical specimen that he was—where they can really use everything.”
It does not escape Florence that her son was still giving just as much as he could. She hopes others are moved to follow suit.
“Jerry would want other people to be organ donors. He was also a supporter of Planned Parenthood and the Southern Poverty Law Center.”
10,000 New Yorkers need a life-saving transplant. Over 7,655,835 New Yorkers have signed up to save lives and more are needed. To join the registry and for more information, please contact the New York State Department of Health’s Donate Life Registry at 866-NY DONOR or registry@donatelife.ny.gov.
“Amó tanto”
La comunidad lamenta y celebra la muerte de Jerry Christal
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Fue la sonrisa de Jerry Christal y las fotos en las que aparecía abrazado a su gata Poppins lo que hizo que Alia Hodge le respondiera en una app de citas. Congeniaron de inmediato. Y poco después, la actriz y el hombre de negocios de Inwood supieron que tenían un futuro juntos.
Tenían mucho en común: el amor por los animales y por las divertidas series de televisión como The Nanny and Seinfeld. Pero fue la vulnerabilidad y honestidad de Jerome Michael Christal-Gattanella lo que impresionó a Hodge. En la segunda cita, le contó sus secretos más oscuros y cómo se esforzó para transformar su vida.
Fue muy franco y honesto conmigo desde el principio sobre sus luchas pasadas”, recuerda Hodge. “Lo puso todo sobre la mesa. Así que eso no sólo me permitió sentirme segura para hacer lo mismo, sino que también me permitió confiar en él desde el principio”.
Jerry tenía un vibrante sentido del humor y dirigía un trío de negocios en Inwood. Se preocupaba mucho por su familia, sus amigos y la comunidad del Alto Manhattan. Su pequeño imperio empresarial en ciernes, situado en el No. 5000 de Broadway, incluía GWB Insurance Brokerage, Uptown Driving School e incluso un gimnasio, InFit Studios.
Jerry habría cumplido 43 años el sábado 16 de marzo. Estaba en el mejor momento de su vida. Su nuevo gimnasio transformó su propio físico y le proporcionó un grupo de amigos aún más amplio. Hodge y él se habían comprometido oficialmente y acababan de adoptar un nuevo gato. Le dijo que nunca había sido tan feliz.
El 19 de febrero, alrededor de las 10 de la noche, Jerry conducía hacia el norte por la autopista New Jersey Turnpike, a las afueras de Newark, y se le pinchó una rueda. Como profesor de autoescuela, siguió su mejor consejo: se detuvo en la cuneta, llamó a la AAA y esperó dentro del coche a que llegara la ayuda. Le envió un mensaje de texto a Hodge sobre el accidente.
Cuando le devolvió el mensaje y no obtuvo respuesta, supo que algo andaba mal. Su coche había sido embestido por detrás por un conductor de 31 años que conducía un Acura. Jerry murió poco después en un hospital local. El otro conductor sobrevivió.
La policía sigue investigando el accidente.
Además de su prometida, Jerry también deja a su madre, Florence Christal, y a un hermano menor, Jack Christal-Gattanella.
Su repentina muerte dejó atónito no sólo a su círculo más cercano de familiares y amigos, sino a toda la comunidad de Inwood. Cientos de personas acudieron a su funeral, celebrado pocos días después en InFit Studio.
Sus amigos coinciden en que Jerry habría estado encantado con la asistencia.
“Era muy fiestero. Lo suyo siempre fue reunir a la gente”, afirma Cesar Hernández, su socio en InFit Studio.
Dijo que Jerry era una persona llena de energía, con una personalidad magnética que siempre hacía que la gente se sintiera bienvenida. Su personalidad tenía muchas capas, todas impregnadas de una abundancia de amor.
“Amó tanto”, dice Hernández. “Una de las cosas que me digo a mí mismo cuando hago negocios es: ¿qué haría Jerry? Intento mantener viva mi asociación con él honrando su toma de decisiones”.
“Él no ponía etiquetas”, dijo Hernández. Describió el gimnasio como un lugar al que la gente acudía para fortalecerse y del que se marchaba con nuevos vínculos forjados.
Su madre Florence dijo que Jerry creció en el negocio familiar. Sus padres vivían en Sedgwick, en el Bronx. Fundaron la autoescuela de Inwood en 1965.
Su padre, Jerome Christal, murió antes de que Jerry naciera. El tocayo de Jerry también fue un hombre comprometido con la comunidad que se preocupaba por los demás, incluidos los animales callejeros, para los que guardaba latas de comida en su coche para alimentarlos en cualquier momento.
Como corresponde al primer nieto, Jerry bautizó a su hijo con el nombre de su abuela Janette Kunen Christal con su apodo “Baba”. A menudo compraba alimentos a quienes no podían pagarlos. “No éramos materialistas”, dice Florence de su familia. “Nunca nos hicimos ricos, pero siempre sentíamos que, hiciéramos lo que hiciéramos, podíamos mirarnos al espejo y saber que ese día habíamos hecho el bien”.
Aunque su hijo tenía fuertes raíces en el Bronx, creció en Teaneck, New Jersey. Florence también llevaba a Jerry a trabajar a la autoescuela de Inwood cuando era tan sólo un bebé. Mientras ella daba clases de conducir, él se sentaba con su tío y su abuela. “La gente entraba y salía todo el día y todos jugaban con él”, cuenta Florence. Se sentía tan a gusto en Inwood que, ya siendo un adulto, acabó mudándose a un apartamento en el edificio del No. 5000 de Broadway.
Florence puso en marcha la parte de seguros del negocio familiar y pronto Jerry se convirtió también en agente de seguros. Dijo: “cuando le preguntas a un niño qué quiere ser de mayor, nadie dice nunca agente de seguros”. Pero Jerry, de aspecto atractivo y personalidad extrovertida, no sólo tuvo éxito, sino que inspiró a otros. Después de asistir a jornadas de orientación profesional en escuelas locales, los estudiantes, entusiasmados, le enviaban cartas de admiración. “Quiero tu trabajo”, se leen en ellas.
“Jerry probablemente diría: puedes quedártelo”, dice su madre.
Tenía inclinaciones creativas y participaba en musicales. Interpretó a Tony en West Side Story a los 14 años, y repitió el papel a los 20 en un escenario Off-Off Broadway. “Tenía un talento natural”, afirma Hodge.
Jerry también era un atleta. “Le encantaba el hockey, el baloncesto. Todo menos el fútbol”, dijo su madre. “Las madres judías no dejan que sus hijos jueguen al fútbol”.
Jerry estaba especialmente orgulloso de su herencia judía. Le enseñó a Hodge palabras y frases en yiddish como shayne punim, o “cara bonita”, que le decía constantemente a su gata Poppins. Aunque sus amigos del gimnasio se asombraban de su dieta a base de proteínas líquidas, Hodge dijo que al aficionado al fitness también le gustaban mucho las galletas y los sándwiches de carne de Liebman’s Delicatessen, en el Bronx.
Aun así, Jerry se consideraba “culturalmente judío” y no creía realmente en Dios.
“Decía que era ateo. Pero éramos fans de La Guerra de las Galaxias y creíamos en La Fuerza”, dice Hodge. “Creíamos que hay una energía en el universo que nos une y que se puede sentir. Y hablábamos de ello”.
Jerry era conocido por organizar campañas de donación de sangre y de abrigos. Cuando Inwood tuvo un incendio que desplazó a varios negocios en 2012, él estuvo en primera fila en las reuniones comunitarias. “Tuvimos un incendio y nuestra casa se quemó por completo cuando él tenía unos 14 años”, dijo su madre Florence. “Así que creo que era muy consciente de cómo la gente nos ayudó cuando estábamos prácticamente sin hogar”.
Aún no está claro qué ocurrirá con sus negocios ahora que él ya no está. Hernández dijo que algunos miembros de la comunidad han acudido a él con la esperanza de mantener abierto el gimnasio. “De momento estoy intentando mantener el gimnasio a flote y que siga siendo un santuario y un espacio seguro porque es algo que Jerry creó para ellos”.
Por último, Jerry fue tan generoso en la muerte como en la vida. Fue donante de órganos. “Todo se está utilizando”, dijo su madre. Sus huesos se donarán a personas operadas de la columna vertebral; sus tendones, a personas con problemas de movilidad; y su piel, a víctimas de quemaduras. Las válvulas de su corazón fueron trasplantadas rápidamente.
“Incluso utilizaron sus venas cuando hicieron un bypass cardíaco”, dice su madre. “Utilizaron todas sus partes. Ese era su deseo. Y no suelen conseguir el tipo de espécimen físico que era él, pues realmente pueden utilizarlo todo”.
A Florence no se le escapa que su hijo seguía dando todo lo que podía. Espera que otros se animen a seguir su ejemplo.
“A Jerry le gustaría que otras personas fueran donantes de órganos. También era simpatizante de Planned Parenthood y del Southern Poverty Law Center”.
10,000 neoyorquinos necesitan un trasplante que les salve la vida. Más de 7,655,835 se han inscrito para salvar vidas y se necesitan más. Para inscribirse en el registro y obtener más información, póngase en contacto con Donate Life Registry del Departamento de Salud del estado de Nueva York llamando al 866-NY DONOR o enviando un correo electrónico a registry@donatelife.ny.gov.