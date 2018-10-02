Having a ball with the blues

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Anyone with a heartbeat can sing the blues.

“The blues has two elements,” said Eli Yamin. “Incantation and percussion.”

An incantation is a spell. Love troubles, money woes, illnesses. These all lead to the moans and wails that are the essential utterances—or incantations—that make the blues spellbindingly powerful.

Author of the new book, So You Want to Sing the Blues, Yamin said, “It’s a healing power. It’s ancient and completely modern. You take the thing that bothers you, and put it into a rhythm and you feel better. And others around you do, too.”

Yamin is also the founder of Jazz Power Initiative, a Northern Manhattan-based nonprofit dedicated to teaching and spreading the gospel of jazz.

Every third Sunday of the month, the group hosts an inter-generational jazz jam at Harlem’s National Jazz Museum. October’s guest artist is Max Pollack and his African-Cuban jazz ensemble, RumbaTap. Audiences of all ages are invited to participate in the festivities.

Jazz Power Initiative also offers classes for young people at the United Palace in Washington Heights. They teach children the interlocking forms of jazz, blues and movement. “These are often taught separately,” said Yamin. “But they came up together. We like to give kids a holistic experience.”

Classes are led by Mickey Davidson, who won an Audelco Award for choreographing Ntozake Shange’s For Colored Girls Who Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf. “She gets everybody really embodied in these sounds,” he said.

Yamin has taught and performed jazz and the blues for more than 20 years. “The blues has been a big draw for me spiritually, emotionally and careerwise. It’s taken me literally around the world.”

He was mentored by artists who’ve played with Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters. Now he introduces young people to those same masters—as well as legendary singers such as Bessie Smith. “We get to know their repertoire and learn their stories and the tremendous strength that they carried.”

People just learning to sing need to stand up straight and connect to their breath, Yamin said. “You have a unique voice and it’s special and it’s valid and I want to hear it.”

Listening to the heart is another crucial element of singing the blues. Not only does the heart create the incantation, it sets the rhythm. “Put your hand on your heart,” Yamin said. “The heartbeat is the fundamental rhythm.”

“Moans and wails to the beat of the heart are the foundation of the blues. Then you start to tell a story for the narration. The moan and the rhythm is transformative,” he added. “You take the hurt and wring it out to dry.”

Singing aloud to an audience is also necessary.

“The community aspect is huge,” Yamin said. “It’s a solo song, done in community. People respond. And you feel validated.”

‎For more information, please visit jazzpower.org or call 917.818.1759.