Haven in Harlem

East Harlem center to offer crisis aid

By Gregg McQueen

It’s a time-out from the tumult.

The city has unveiled a new facility in East Harlem that is designed to offer stabilizing assistance for people who come in contact with police while in a mental health or drug-related crisis.

Known as the East Harlem Support and Connection Center, it will operate 24 hours a day.

By giving police officers an alternative to arrest or sending people to a hospital, the center is expected to reduce criminal justice interventions and unnecessary emergency room visits, city officials said.

“In the past, too often people ended up in the emergency room or justice-involved, when what they really needed was support meeting them where they were on their path to recovery,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot. “This is a quiet space, a safe space, to link them to care.”

Barbot said the center is the first of its kind in New York and was modeled after similar facilities in Los Angeles, San Antonio and Phoenix, which proved to be successful in reducing the time that people spent in police custody and hospitals.

Located on East 116th Street, the center is operated by nonprofit Project Renewal, which offers health, home and employment programs to over 16,000 individuals in need a year.

Officers from the 25th precinct in East Harlem will bring people into the facility, where they will be screened for intake. The center will provide mental health and substance use assessments, referrals to long-term services, medically supervised withdrawal help, counseling and access to naloxone.

“This gives [officers] one more option in responding to those who need assistance,” said NYPD Assistant Chief Terri Tobin. “It’s all voluntary. The person has to want to come and give it a try.”

She said that once a relationship is established with the center, residents can come on their own without being accompanied by police.

Officers at the 25th Precinct have undergone Crisis Intervention Training to enable them to better recognize and manage the behaviors and symptoms related to a mental illness and substance use crisis.

“The NYPD has long wanted to have more options to help New Yorkers who officers suspect have mental health needs,” said Susan Herman, Director of the Mayor’s Office of ThriveNYC. “Community members have wanted support for people they see in this neighborhood struggling with very real needs.”

The center can serve up to 25 people at a time and includes 16 overnight beds, food service, showers and laundry services.

Most individuals who require overnight beds will be permitted to stay a maximum of five days, while people who need more intensive supervision or withdrawal services can stay up to 10 days.

“It’s a place that makes you feel like you’ll be taken care of,” Barbot said.

Eric Rosenbaum, President and CEO of Project Renewal, said the people served by the center are “in between — they’re in between the streets, the jail, emergency rooms and shelters.”

“They are challenged by mental illness and substance abuse disorders, sometimes made worse by poverty and homelessness and structural racism,” he said.

City Councilmember Diana Ayala said that substance abuse and mental health issues have become “a huge problem” in the neighboring 125th Street area and that some individuals were falling through the cracks.

“There are people who have been out on the streets for so long that they no longer feel connected,” she said. “This program really offers us a unique opportunity to reach out to the most vulnerable.”

“This place — comforting, welcoming, understanding — will get a buzz and people will want to come here,” added Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, who toured the facility with Ayala.

The city plans to open a second Support and Connection Center center in the Bronx, located on White Plains Road and operated by Samaritan Daytop Village, by the end of March.

“We chose these locations because there is a high volume of 911 calls and a high volume of psychiatric and substance use-related emergency department visits and hospitalizations,” explained Barbot, who said the city will evaluate the possibility of opening additional sites.

To open the centers, the city will allocate about $8 million per year, with the state providing an additional $2 million per year.

“Those admitted to this facility will be able to access important resources related to addiction treatment and recovery and will also be connected to ongoing supports and services,” said State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) Commissioner Arlene González-Sánchez in a statement. “OASAS is happy to provide funding for this project, and we look forward to the benefits that this will bring to the community.”