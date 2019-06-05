- English
- Español
Hart Hearings
City considers turning burial site into public park
By Gregg McQueen
A million on one.
Hart Island is the largest public burial site in the country.
About a million people are buried on the island, which is located a few miles east of the Bronx in Long Island Sound. It has been used as a cemetery – sometimes referred to as a potter’s field – for poor and homeless individuals for 150 years.
The mile-long island was once used as a prison camp for Confederate soldiers, and burials started there in 1869.
Since 1980 alone, 68,113 people have been buried in mass graves on Hart Island.
“We’re talking about more than 100 years of history of people being buried, of people who fought in the Civil War, people who were homeless, people who died from HIV, immigrants,” said Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez. “Hart Island represents the history of the city.”
The island is now controlled by the city’s Department of Correction (DOC). Lawmakers are proposing that the island, which is currently closed to the general public, be transferred to the control of the Parks Department and opened as a public park that is accessible by ferry.
On May 30, the City Council held a hearing to review the future of Hart Island of the city’s public burial process.
“We’re the only city in the world that has a public cemetery like this one,” said Council Speaker Corey Johnson, who chaired the hearing. “After 150 years, it is time to reexamine and improve our island.”
Johnson, who is HIV positive, noted that the site was used to bury New Yorkers who died of AIDS during the 80’s, when fear of the disease was rampant. Johnson, who is HIV positive, visited the island last year, which he said was an “emotional and overwhelming” experience for him.
Johnson said that Hart Island’s buildings were deteriorating and shoreline eroding, but remarked that he saw “incredible potential” with the island.
At the hearing, Councilmembers announced a legislative package related to the city’s burial process. A pair of bills would transfer control of the island from DOC to NYC Parks and provide for a ferry service for the public. Other bills would establish an Office of Burial Assistance to help low-income New Yorkers with burial arrangements, and create a public burial task force to issue recommendations on policy.
Councilmember Mark Levine pointed out that the New Yorkers who are buried on Hart Island are predominantly low-income people of color.
“Who’s ending up there? It’s the poor. It’s the people who can’t afford a funeral that can cost $15,000. Even a cremation can cost thousands of dollars,” he said.
About 1,200 people are buried on Hart Island every year. Inmates from Rikers Island are used to dig graves, and paid about one dollar an hour for their work.
Matt Drury, Director of Government Relations for NYC Parks, said transfer of the island to the agency would occur once the city, led by the Human Resources Administration (HRA), established a process to end future burials on the island.
“The city will develop a plan to facilitate continued public access to Hart Island, as friends and family will continue to visit the gravesites of those buried on the island, even as new burials cease,” he said.
Drury explained that NYC Parks would provide general maintenance on the island, perform upkeep on the gravesites, and facilitate visitor services.
He said that visiting opportunities for gravesites would continue “at a similar frequency to what is currently offered today.”
However, Drury was unable to give a timeline for transition of the island, “given the complexities that need to be discussed and examined,” he said.
“To give an undetermined timeline and not have a specific vision, I’m not sure is not the best preparation or presentation for this hearing. We expect more details moving forward,” replied Johnson. “The testimony today isn’t good enough.”
Johnson noted that people who attempt to visit loved ones on Hart Island are subjected to a “stressful” process of being escorted by armed guards, and having their belongings confiscated for the duration of their visit.
“Families and friends who want to visit Hart Island feel like they’re visiting a prison,” he said.
“It’s tough because you have to get on a prison bus to get to the burial site,” remarked Maria Soto, who has a relative buried on the island. “It’s a very upsetting process.”
Tami Martino, whose brother was buried on Hart Island in 1983 after dying of AIDS, said the island does not provide a dignified burial place.
“The Department of Corrections has its place in this world, but it is not a funeral home nor [is it] a director of cemeteries. It certainly cannot provide people with the honor and dignity that every human being deserves when it comes to death and burial and maintaining a resting place for these souls,” she stated.
Nicole Donigher, HRA Chief of Staff, testified that that DOC allows family visitations once a month on Thursdays, and once a month on Saturdays. Appointments must be made 12 business days in advance.
“This is insane. This is crazy. This needs to be changed immediately,” said Johnson, who called on the city to allow better access to families wishing to visit the graves of loved ones on the island.
“We need to see what we can do in the short-term to make it better, before we legislate this,” stated Johnson, who asked HRA to come up with a report within 30 days on how to improve visitation procedures on the island.
Melinda Hunt, a visual artist who began documenting Hart Island in 1991, said the island should be removed from DOC control but new burials should be continued there. She suggested that graves be recycled after 25 years and that the city should opt for un-embalmed “natural burials in plain pine boxes,” which she said are better for the environment.
“Unlike private cemeteries, which are quickly running out of burial space, Hart Island has plenty of space,” Hunt said. “We have the solution right here. We just have to come up with a plan.”
Hunt noted that the city does offer low-income residents $900 for burial assistance, but that amount is still not accepted by many funeral directors.
“City burial is the only option for some people,” she said. “The city should consider doubling burial assistance while also educating the public about natural burials. These two things will go a long way toward making Hart Island a culturally acceptable choice instead of a dreaded necessity.”
For more information on artist Melinda Hunt’s work, please visit hartisland.net.
La isla olvidada
Audiencia sobre el cementerio público Hart
Por Gregg McQueen
Un millón en uno.
Hart Island es el sitio de entierro público más grande del país.
Cerca de un millón de personas están enterradas en la isla, que se encuentra a unas millas al este del Bronx en Long Island Sound. Se ha utilizado como cementerio, a veces denominado fosa común, para personas pobres y sin hogar durante 150 años.
La isla de una milla de largo fue utilizada alguna vez como campo de prisioneros para los soldados confederados. Los entierros comenzaron ahí en 1869.
Tan solo desde 1980, en Hart Island han sido enterradas 68,113 personas en fosas comunes.
“Estamos hablando de más de 100 años de historia de personas enterradas, personas que lucharon en la Guerra Civil, personas sin hogar, personas que murieron de VIH, inmigrantes”, dijo el concejal Ydanis Rodríguez. “Hart Island representa la historia de la ciudad”.
La isla ahora es controlada por el Departamento de Correccionales de la ciudad (DOC, por sus siglas en inglés). Los legisladores proponen que la isla, que actualmente está cerrada al público en general, se transfiera al control del Departamento de Parques y se abra como un parque público al que se pueda tener acceso por ferry.
El 30 de mayo, el Concejo Municipal celebró una audiencia para revisar el futuro del proceso del entierro público de Hart Island de la ciudad.
“Somos la única ciudad del mundo que tiene un cementerio público como este”, dijo el presidente del Concejo, Corey Johnson, quien presidió la audiencia. “Después de 150 años, es hora de reexaminar y mejorar nuestra isla”.
Johnson, quien es VIH positivo, hizo notar que el sitio se usó para enterrar a los neoyorquinos que murieron de SIDA durante los años 80, cuando el temor a la enfermedad era desenfrenado. Johnson, quien es VIH positivo, visitó la isla el año pasado, y dijo que fue una experiencia “emocional y abrumadora” para él.
Johnson dijo que los edificios de Hart Island se están deteriorando y están erosionando la costa, pero observó que ve “un potencial increíble” en la isla.
En la audiencia, miembros del Concejo anunciaron un paquete legislativo de proyectos de ley relacionados con el proceso de entierro de la ciudad. Un par de proyectos de ley transferirían el control de la isla del DOC a NYC Parks y se proporcionaría un servicio de ferry para el público. Otros proyectos de ley establecerían una Oficina de Asistencia de Entierro para ayudar a los neoyorquinos de bajos ingresos con los arreglos necesarios, y crearían un grupo de trabajo público sobre el entierro para emitir recomendaciones respecto a las políticas.
El concejal Mark Levine señaló que los neoyorquinos que están enterrados en Hart Island son predominantemente personas de color de bajos ingresos.
“¿Quién termina ahí? Los pobres, la gente que no puede pagar un funeral que puede costar hasta $15,000 dólares. Incluso una cremación puede costar miles de dólares”, dijo.
Cerca de 1,200 personas son enterradas en Hart Island cada año. Los reclusos de Rikers Island están acostumbrados a cavar tumbas, reciben alrededor de un dólar por cada hora de trabajo.
Matt Drury, director de relaciones gubernamentales de NYC Parks, dijo que la transferencia de la isla a la agencia se produciría una vez que la ciudad, dirigida por la Administración de Recursos Humanos (HRA, por sus siglas en inglés), estableciera un proceso para poner fin a los futuros entierros en la isla.
“La ciudad desarrollará un plan para facilitar el acceso público continuo a Hart Island, ya que amigos y familiares continuarán visitando las tumbas de los enterrados en la isla, incluso cuando cesen los nuevos entierros”, dijo.
Drury explicó que NYC Parks proporcionaría mantenimiento general en la isla, realizaría tareas de mantenimiento en las tumbas y facilitaría los servicios para visitantes.
Dijo que las oportunidades de visita a las tumbas continuarán “con una frecuencia similar a la que se ofrece actualmente”.
Sin embargo, Drury no pudo dar una línea de tiempo para la transición de la isla, “dadas las complejidades que necesitan ser discutidas y examinadas”, dijo.
“Para dar una línea de tiempo indeterminada y no tener una visión específica, no estoy seguro de que sea la mejor preparación o presentación para esta audiencia. Esperamos más detalles en el futuro”, respondió Johnson. “El testimonio de hoy no es lo suficientemente bueno”.
Johnson destacó que las personas que intentan visitar a sus seres queridos en Hart Island son sometidas a un proceso “estresante” de ser escoltados por guardias armados y de que sus pertenencias sean confiscadas durante la visita.
“Las familias y amigos que desean visitar Hart Island sienten que están visitando una prisión”, dijo.
“Es difícil porque tienes que subir a un autobús de la prisión para llegar al lugar del entierro”, comentó María Soto, quien tiene un familiar enterrado en la isla. “Es un proceso muy molesto”.
Tami Martino, cuyo hermano fue enterrado en Hart Island en 1983 después de morir de SIDA, dijo que la isla no proporciona un lugar de entierro digno.
“El Departamento de Correccionales tiene su lugar en este mundo, pero no es una funeraria ni [es] como director de cementerios. Ciertamente no puede brindar a las personas el honor y la dignidad que todo ser humano merece en lo que respecta a la muerte y el entierro, y mantener un lugar de descanso para estas almas”, afirmó.
Nicole Donigher, jefa de personal de HRA, declaró que el DOC permite visitas familiares una vez al mes los jueves y una vez al mes los sábados. Las citas deben hacerse con 12 días hábiles de anticipación.
“Es una locura y debe cambiar de inmediato”, dijo Johnson, quien hizo un llamado a la ciudad para permitir un mejor acceso a las familias que desean visitar las tumbas de sus seres queridos en la isla.
“Necesitamos ver qué podemos hacer a corto plazo para mejorarlo antes de legislar sobre ello”, declaró Johnson, pidiendo al HRA elaborar un informe dentro de 30 días sobre cómo mejorar los procedimientos de visita en la isla.
Melinda Hunt, una artista visual que comenzó a documentar Hart Island en 1991, dijo que la isla debería ser removida del control del DOC, pero que deberían continuar los nuevos entierros ahí. Sugirió que las tumbas sean recicladas después de 25 años y que la ciudad opte por “entierros naturales sin embalsamiento en cajas de pino”, los cuales, según ella, son mejores para el medio ambiente.
“A diferencia de los cementerios privados, que se están quedando rápidamente sin espacio de entierro, Hart Island tiene mucho espacio”, dijo Hunt. “Tenemos la solución aquí mismo. Solo debemos idear un plan”.
Hunt señaló que la ciudad ofrece a los residentes de bajos ingresos $900 dólares para asistencia de entierro, pero muchos directores de funerarias no aceptan esa cantidad.
“El entierro de la ciudad es la única opción para algunas personas”, comentó. “La ciudad debe considerar duplicar la asistencia para el entierro y al mismo tiempo educar al público sobre los entierros naturales. Estas dos cosas contribuirán en gran medida a hacer de Hart Island una opción culturalmente aceptable en lugar de una temida necesidad”.
Para obtener más información sobre la obra de la artista Melinda Hunt, por favor visite hartisland.net.