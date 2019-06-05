Hart Hearings

City considers turning burial site into public park

By Gregg McQueen

A million on one.

Hart Island is the largest public burial site in the country.

About a million people are buried on the island, which is located a few miles east of the Bronx in Long Island Sound. It has been used as a cemetery – sometimes referred to as a potter’s field – for poor and homeless individuals for 150 years.

The mile-long island was once used as a prison camp for Confederate soldiers, and burials started there in 1869.

Since 1980 alone, 68,113 people have been buried in mass graves on Hart Island.

“We’re talking about more than 100 years of history of people being buried, of people who fought in the Civil War, people who were homeless, people who died from HIV, immigrants,” said Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez. “Hart Island represents the history of the city.”

The island is now controlled by the city’s Department of Correction (DOC). Lawmakers are proposing that the island, which is currently closed to the general public, be transferred to the control of the Parks Department and opened as a public park that is accessible by ferry.

On May 30, the City Council held a hearing to review the future of Hart Island of the city’s public burial process.

“We’re the only city in the world that has a public cemetery like this one,” said Council Speaker Corey Johnson, who chaired the hearing. “After 150 years, it is time to reexamine and improve our island.”

Johnson, who is HIV positive, noted that the site was used to bury New Yorkers who died of AIDS during the 80’s, when fear of the disease was rampant. Johnson, who is HIV positive, visited the island last year, which he said was an “emotional and overwhelming” experience for him.

Johnson said that Hart Island’s buildings were deteriorating and shoreline eroding, but remarked that he saw “incredible potential” with the island.

At the hearing, Councilmembers announced a legislative package related to the city’s burial process. A pair of bills would transfer control of the island from DOC to NYC Parks and provide for a ferry service for the public. Other bills would establish an Office of Burial Assistance to help low-income New Yorkers with burial arrangements, and create a public burial task force to issue recommendations on policy.

Councilmember Mark Levine pointed out that the New Yorkers who are buried on Hart Island are predominantly low-income people of color.

“Who’s ending up there? It’s the poor. It’s the people who can’t afford a funeral that can cost $15,000. Even a cremation can cost thousands of dollars,” he said.

About 1,200 people are buried on Hart Island every year. Inmates from Rikers Island are used to dig graves, and paid about one dollar an hour for their work.

Matt Drury, Director of Government Relations for NYC Parks, said transfer of the island to the agency would occur once the city, led by the Human Resources Administration (HRA), established a process to end future burials on the island.

“The city will develop a plan to facilitate continued public access to Hart Island, as friends and family will continue to visit the gravesites of those buried on the island, even as new burials cease,” he said.

Drury explained that NYC Parks would provide general maintenance on the island, perform upkeep on the gravesites, and facilitate visitor services.

He said that visiting opportunities for gravesites would continue “at a similar frequency to what is currently offered today.”

However, Drury was unable to give a timeline for transition of the island, “given the complexities that need to be discussed and examined,” he said.

“To give an undetermined timeline and not have a specific vision, I’m not sure is not the best preparation or presentation for this hearing. We expect more details moving forward,” replied Johnson. “The testimony today isn’t good enough.”

Johnson noted that people who attempt to visit loved ones on Hart Island are subjected to a “stressful” process of being escorted by armed guards, and having their belongings confiscated for the duration of their visit.

“Families and friends who want to visit Hart Island feel like they’re visiting a prison,” he said.

“It’s tough because you have to get on a prison bus to get to the burial site,” remarked Maria Soto, who has a relative buried on the island. “It’s a very upsetting process.”

Tami Martino, whose brother was buried on Hart Island in 1983 after dying of AIDS, said the island does not provide a dignified burial place.

“The Department of Corrections has its place in this world, but it is not a funeral home nor [is it] a director of cemeteries. It certainly cannot provide people with the honor and dignity that every human being deserves when it comes to death and burial and maintaining a resting place for these souls,” she stated.

Nicole Donigher, HRA Chief of Staff, testified that that DOC allows family visitations once a month on Thursdays, and once a month on Saturdays. Appointments must be made 12 business days in advance.

“This is insane. This is crazy. This needs to be changed immediately,” said Johnson, who called on the city to allow better access to families wishing to visit the graves of loved ones on the island.

“We need to see what we can do in the short-term to make it better, before we legislate this,” stated Johnson, who asked HRA to come up with a report within 30 days on how to improve visitation procedures on the island.

Melinda Hunt, a visual artist who began documenting Hart Island in 1991, said the island should be removed from DOC control but new burials should be continued there. She suggested that graves be recycled after 25 years and that the city should opt for un-embalmed “natural burials in plain pine boxes,” which she said are better for the environment.

“Unlike private cemeteries, which are quickly running out of burial space, Hart Island has plenty of space,” Hunt said. “We have the solution right here. We just have to come up with a plan.”

Hunt noted that the city does offer low-income residents $900 for burial assistance, but that amount is still not accepted by many funeral directors.

“City burial is the only option for some people,” she said. “The city should consider doubling burial assistance while also educating the public about natural burials. These two things will go a long way toward making Hart Island a culturally acceptable choice instead of a dreaded necessity.”

For more information on artist Melinda Hunt’s work, please visit hartisland.net.