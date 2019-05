Harrassment hearing this Friday

The first hearing – in Albany – lasted 11 hours.

Now comes the second, slated for the city this Friday.

On February 13, the New York State legislature held its first hearing on harassment since 1992.

After that 11-hour session, the Sexual Harassment Working Group (SHWG) and other advocates called on the state to schedule more hearings in order to allow more workers, government agencies and victims the opportunity to provide testimony.

The coalition is composed primarily of eight former New York State Legislature staffers who experienced or reported sexual harassment while working for the state.

In the weeks that followed the first session, SHWG members continued to hold press conferences and push for new hearings.

In a joint statement on April 26th, the Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced a new session for New York City.

“No industry is free from the scourge of sexual harassment, assault, and inappropriate workplace behavior. The testimony provided during the previous hearing was extremely important and we continue to seek legislative solutions,” read the statement. “On May 24, we will hold an additional hearing in New York City to continue the conversation about this important topic. We remain committed to engage in meaningful discussions, to listen to those who have stepped up to speak out on this issue, share their experiences, and to use their testimony to help guide future actions to address sexual harassment.”

The State Senate and Assembly will hold the joint public hearing at 250 Broadway.

SHWG has also since released a legislative agenda.

Among the legislative solutions the working group is calling for: amending the New York State Constitution to prohibit sex discrimination; ending the “severe or pervasive” standard for discriminatory harassment; requiring employers to take immediate and appropriate corrective action when he or she knows of a non-employee sexually harassing certain employees; extending the time to file a discrimination complaint with the NYS Division of Human Rights from one to three years; and increasing the statute of limitations for actions based on harassment to six years.

On Friday, members of the public will be able to testify at the hearing, which will be held at 250 Broadway in Manhattan.

Oral testimony will be limited to 10 minutes in duration.

The state legislature’s public hearing on workplace sexual harassment will be held on Friday, May 24 at 10:00 a.m. at 250 Broadway, Room 1923, 19th Floor New York, New York 10007.

Persons wishing to testify must submit complete this form and submit it no later than Tues., May 21: https://bit.ly/2ElhRfU.

For more information, please visit HarassmentFreeAlbany.com.