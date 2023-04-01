Harlem River Greenway expanded into the Bronx

By Gregg McQueen

An expansion of the Harlem River Greenway into the Bronx has been announced.

The city will create new public open space and a seven-mile greenway and bike path connecting Van Cortlandt Park to Randall’s Island.

The effort will connect Randall’s Island at the southern tip of the Bronx to Van Cortlandt Park in the north with continuous cycling and walking paths, including a critical north-south bike commuting corridor.

Mayor Eric Adams and other city officials announced the plan on March 22, during a press conference held at the High Bridge on the Bronx side.

“When we talk about greenways and our waterfront, we often [did] not include the Bronx and Washington Heights… but that ends as we are making this amazing announcement today that is going to have a major impact on this greenway,” Adams said.

Beginning in April, the city will conduct public engagement and craft a plan for the new greenway. The Department of Transportation (DOT) will host online workshops and community visioning sessions to solicit public input.

“What’s important in this is the kickoff of community conversations, getting people together, allowing them to play a role in the development of this initiative,” Adams said.

“We are starting this seven-mile project and we’re doing it the right way,” he added. “We’re doing it by having communities engaged and communities involved.”

The project is also meant to reconnect communities divided by highways, Adams said, focusing on the Major Deegan Expressway, which has cut off Bronx residents from the Harlem River waterfront since the 1930’s.

“We know what the Major Deegan and other highways have done to our communities, and now we’re going to fix the problems that we’ve witnessed in previous years,” remarked Adams.

“The goal is to craft a greenway for both recreation and transportation,” said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodríguez. “This route will connect the Bronx to job centers like Bronx Hub, Fordham Plaza, and the 125th Street corridor in Manhattan. It will also connect the Bronx to higher education institutions like Manhattan College, Lehman College, Bronx Community College. It will connect to cultural and entertainment destinations like Yankee Stadium, the Bronx Children’s Museum, and the Hip Hop Museum. But this plan will also return the waterfront to the residents of the Bronx.”

Following the public input process, the DOT will publish an implementation plan in 2024.

The expansion of the Harlem River Greenway follows the city’s receipt of a $7.25 million federal grant award to plan a series of greenways, with a focus on expanding the network to historically underserved communities.

“It takes deep-pocket investment because these are infrastructure initiatives that often are very, very costly,” said Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who helped secure the funding. “But the mayor is committed to doing that. And when you do that to neighborhoods, it lifts them economically, it lifts them in terms of the environment, it lifts families.”