Harlem River Greenway expanded into the Bronx
Harlem River Greenway se expandió al Bronx
Harlem River Greenway expanded into the Bronx
By Gregg McQueen
An expansion of the Harlem River Greenway into the Bronx has been announced.
The city will create new public open space and a seven-mile greenway and bike path connecting Van Cortlandt Park to Randall’s Island.
The effort will connect Randall’s Island at the southern tip of the Bronx to Van Cortlandt Park in the north with continuous cycling and walking paths, including a critical north-south bike commuting corridor.
Mayor Eric Adams and other city officials announced the plan on March 22, during a press conference held at the High Bridge on the Bronx side.
“When we talk about greenways and our waterfront, we often [did] not include the Bronx and Washington Heights… but that ends as we are making this amazing announcement today that is going to have a major impact on this greenway,” Adams said.
Beginning in April, the city will conduct public engagement and craft a plan for the new greenway. The Department of Transportation (DOT) will host online workshops and community visioning sessions to solicit public input.
“What’s important in this is the kickoff of community conversations, getting people together, allowing them to play a role in the development of this initiative,” Adams said.
“We are starting this seven-mile project and we’re doing it the right way,” he added. “We’re doing it by having communities engaged and communities involved.”
The project is also meant to reconnect communities divided by highways, Adams said, focusing on the Major Deegan Expressway, which has cut off Bronx residents from the Harlem River waterfront since the 1930’s.
“We know what the Major Deegan and other highways have done to our communities, and now we’re going to fix the problems that we’ve witnessed in previous years,” remarked Adams.
“The goal is to craft a greenway for both recreation and transportation,” said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodríguez. “This route will connect the Bronx to job centers like Bronx Hub, Fordham Plaza, and the 125th Street corridor in Manhattan. It will also connect the Bronx to higher education institutions like Manhattan College, Lehman College, Bronx Community College. It will connect to cultural and entertainment destinations like Yankee Stadium, the Bronx Children’s Museum, and the Hip Hop Museum. But this plan will also return the waterfront to the residents of the Bronx.”
Following the public input process, the DOT will publish an implementation plan in 2024.
The expansion of the Harlem River Greenway follows the city’s receipt of a $7.25 million federal grant award to plan a series of greenways, with a focus on expanding the network to historically underserved communities.
“It takes deep-pocket investment because these are infrastructure initiatives that often are very, very costly,” said Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who helped secure the funding. “But the mayor is committed to doing that. And when you do that to neighborhoods, it lifts them economically, it lifts them in terms of the environment, it lifts families.”
Harlem River Greenway se expandió al Bronx
Por Gregg McQueen
Se ha anunciado una expansión del Harlem River Greenway hacia el Bronx.
La ciudad creará un nuevo espacio público abierto, una vía verde de siete millas y un carril para bicis que conectará Van Cortlandt Park con Randall’s Island.
El esfuerzo conectará Randall’s Island, en el extremo sur, del Bronx con Van Cortlandt Park, en el norte, con senderos continuos para ciclistas y peatones, incluido un corredor crítico de transporte de bicicletas de norte a sur.
El alcalde Eric Adams y otros funcionarios de la ciudad anunciaron el plan el 22 de marzo durante una conferencia de prensa celebrada en High Bridge en el lado del Bronx.
“Cuando hablamos de vías verdes y nuestra línea de costa, a menudo [no] incluimos el Bronx y Washington Heights… pero eso termina con este increíble anuncio hoy que tendrá un gran impacto en esta vía verde”, dijo Adams.
A partir de abril, la ciudad realizará un compromiso público y elaborará un plan para la nueva vía verde. El Departamento de Transporte (DOT, por sus siglas en inglés) organizará talleres en línea y sesiones de visión comunitaria para solicitar la opinión del público.
“Lo más importante en esto es el inicio de las conversaciones comunitarias, reunir a las personas y permitirles desempeñar un papel en el desarrollo de esta iniciativa”, dijo Adams.
“Estamos comenzando este proyecto de siete millas y lo estamos haciendo de la manera correcta”, agregó.”
“Involucrando a las comunidades y haciéndolas participar”.
El proyecto también busca reconectar las comunidades divididas por vías, dijo Adams, centrándose en Major Deegan Expressway, que ha aislado a los residentes del Bronx de la ribera del río Harlem desde la década de 1930.
“Sabemos lo que Major Deegan y otras vías han hecho a nuestras comunidades, y ahora vamos a solucionar los problemas que hemos presenciado en años anteriores”, comentó Adams.
“El objetivo es crear una vía verde tanto para la recreación como para el transporte”, dijo el comisionado del DOT, Ydanis Rodríguez. “Esta ruta conectará el Bronx con centros de trabajo como Bronx Hub, Fordham Plaza y el corredor de la calle 125 en Manhattan. También conectará al Bronx con instituciones de educación superior como Manhattan College, Lehman College, Bronx Community College. Se conectará con destinos culturales y de entretenimiento como el Yankee Stadium, el Museo Infantil del Bronx y el Museo del Hip Hop. Pero este plan también devolverá la costa a los residentes del Bronx”.
Tras el proceso de aportes públicos, el DOT publicará un plan de implementación en 2024.
La expansión de Harlem River Greenway sigue a la recepción por parte de la ciudad de una subvención federal de $7.25 millones de dólares para planificar una serie de vías verdes, con un enfoque en expandir la red a comunidades históricamente desatendidas.
“Se necesita una inversión profunda porque estas son iniciativas de infraestructura que a menudo son muy, muy costosas”, dijo el congresista Adriano Espaillat, quien ayudó a asegurar los fondos. “Pero el alcalde está comprometido a hacer eso. Y cuando le haces eso a los vecindarios, los eleva económicamente, los eleva en términos ambientales, eleva a las familias”.