Harlem Hospitality

UMEZ launches service training program

By Gregg McQueen

From the theater to the towers.

A new 27-story Marriott Renaissance Hotel, slated to open in 2020 on West 125th Street above the original Loews Victoria Theater in Harlem, is playing host to a new hospitality training initiative.

The Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone (UMEZ) has launched a program to prepare uptown residents for careers in the hospitality sector.

The Employer-Driven Bridge Hospitality Training Program, executed in partnership with Exact Capital, the Lam Group, Real Hospitality Group, and the State University of New York Manhattan Educational Opportunity Center, combines academic and employer-specific training and is open to residents of Northern Manhattan.

It is considered the first program of its kind in Northern Manhattan, according to Blair M. Duncan, President and Chief Executive Officer of UMEZ.

“This is really employer-driven,” Duncan said. “We’re giving workers the skills, so when they’re going for an interview they’re already coming with the type of skills that the employer will need.”

The Victoria Theater, one of many in the neighborhood at the time, was designed by Thomas Lamb and opened as a vaudeville and motion picture theater in 1917. Others include the Apollo, the Hammerstein Opera House, and the Alhambra.

Graduates of the program will be used to fill 58 full-time jobs to operate the hotel.

“We think it’s going to create a skilled workforce,” Duncan said.

“The hospitality sector is such a significant employer in New York City. We believe this program will have a big impact on local economic growth and workforce development,” added Duncan. “We’re looking at how we can create a model that can incorporate skills training that is specifically billed toward a particular employer or job sector. This could be replicated with other sectors in the future.”

The program was officially announced during an event at the Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building in Harlem on January 21.

Among the attendees were Congressman Adriano Espaillat and Phil Thompson, the city’s Deputy Mayor for Strategic Policy Initiatives.

“The program benefits our community, aligning industry partnerships, academia, training, and employment resources,” said Espaillat. “I am confident that this partnership and outreach to all corners of Upper Manhattan will lead to success in this growing sector and greater career opportunities going forward.”

In addition to the new Marriott, the redevelopment of the area surrounding the Victoria Theater includes a residential building with 191 units, office space, and retail space. The project is currently one of UMEZ’s anchor economic development projects.

Duncan said that the Marriott was closely involved in creating the training program.

“We sat down with the hotel operators to design the curriculum. We put this together in response to their needs,” said Duncan, who explained that community partners will help select participants for the training program.

“We’ll choose one organization from East Harlem, West Harlem, Washington Heights and Inwood,” he said. “They’ll do the recruitment, and the first cohort of the program will begin in March.”

“This is a really big win for upper Manhattan residents,” Duncan said. “It’s bringing different components together to conduct training for jobs. I’d like to see how we can build on this going forward.”

“[This program] will be an invaluable asset to the Upper Manhattan community, serving as a driver of meaningful and deliberate economic and workforce development collaboration,” said Thompson. “I congratulate UMEZ on this innovative program and continued commitment to the communities they serve.”

For more, please visit umez.org or call 212.410.0030.