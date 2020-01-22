- English
- Español
Harlem Hospitality
UMEZ launches service training program
By Gregg McQueen
Photos: Burroughs Lamar | UMEZ
From the theater to the towers.
A new 27-story Marriott Renaissance Hotel, slated to open in 2020 on West 125th Street above the original Loews Victoria Theater in Harlem, is playing host to a new hospitality training initiative.
The Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone (UMEZ) has launched a program to prepare uptown residents for careers in the hospitality sector.
The Employer-Driven Bridge Hospitality Training Program, executed in partnership with Exact Capital, the Lam Group, Real Hospitality Group, and the State University of New York Manhattan Educational Opportunity Center, combines academic and employer-specific training and is open to residents of Northern Manhattan.
It is considered the first program of its kind in Northern Manhattan, according to Blair M. Duncan, President and Chief Executive Officer of UMEZ.
“This is really employer-driven,” Duncan said. “We’re giving workers the skills, so when they’re going for an interview they’re already coming with the type of skills that the employer will need.”
The Victoria Theater, one of many in the neighborhood at the time, was designed by Thomas Lamb and opened as a vaudeville and motion picture theater in 1917. Others include the Apollo, the Hammerstein Opera House, and the Alhambra.
Graduates of the program will be used to fill 58 full-time jobs to operate the hotel.
“We think it’s going to create a skilled workforce,” Duncan said.
“The hospitality sector is such a significant employer in New York City. We believe this program will have a big impact on local economic growth and workforce development,” added Duncan. “We’re looking at how we can create a model that can incorporate skills training that is specifically billed toward a particular employer or job sector. This could be replicated with other sectors in the future.”
The program was officially announced during an event at the Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building in Harlem on January 21.
Among the attendees were Congressman Adriano Espaillat and Phil Thompson, the city’s Deputy Mayor for Strategic Policy Initiatives.
“The program benefits our community, aligning industry partnerships, academia, training, and employment resources,” said Espaillat. “I am confident that this partnership and outreach to all corners of Upper Manhattan will lead to success in this growing sector and greater career opportunities going forward.”
In addition to the new Marriott, the redevelopment of the area surrounding the Victoria Theater includes a residential building with 191 units, office space, and retail space. The project is currently one of UMEZ’s anchor economic development projects.
Duncan said that the Marriott was closely involved in creating the training program.
“We sat down with the hotel operators to design the curriculum. We put this together in response to their needs,” said Duncan, who explained that community partners will help select participants for the training program.
“We’ll choose one organization from East Harlem, West Harlem, Washington Heights and Inwood,” he said. “They’ll do the recruitment, and the first cohort of the program will begin in March.”
“This is a really big win for upper Manhattan residents,” Duncan said. “It’s bringing different components together to conduct training for jobs. I’d like to see how we can build on this going forward.”
“[This program] will be an invaluable asset to the Upper Manhattan community, serving as a driver of meaningful and deliberate economic and workforce development collaboration,” said Thompson. “I congratulate UMEZ on this innovative program and continued commitment to the communities they serve.”
For more, please visit umez.org or call 212.410.0030.
Hospitalidad de Harlem
UMEZ lanza servicio de programa de entrenamiento
Por Gregg McQueen
Fotos: Burroughs Lamar | UMEZ
Del teatro a las torres.
Un nuevo Hotel Marriott Renaissance de 27 pisos, programado para abrir en 2020 en la calle 125 oeste sobre el Teatro Loews Victoria original en Harlem, es el anfitrión de una nueva iniciativa de capacitación en hospitalidad.
La Zona de Empoderamiento del Alto Manhattan (UMEZ, por sus siglas en inglés) ha lanzado un programa para preparar a los residentes del norte de la ciudad para carreras en el sector hotelero.
El Programa de Capacitación en Hospitalidad Dirigida por el Empleador, ejecutado en asociación con Exact Capital, el Grupo Lam, el Grupo Real Hospitality y el Centro de Oportunidades Educativas de la Universidad Estatal de Nueva York Manhattan, combina capacitación académica y específica del empleador y está abierto a los residentes del norte Manhattan
Se considera el primer programa de este tipo en el norte de Manhattan, según Blair M. Duncan, presidente y director ejecutivo de UMEZ.
“Esto es realmente impulsado por el empleador”, dijo Duncan. “Estamos dando a los trabajadores las habilidades, para que cuando vayan a una entrevista, ya cuenten con el tipo de habilidades que necesitará el empleador”.
El Teatro Victoria, uno de los muchos en el vecindario en ese momento, fue diseñado por Thomas Lamb y se inauguró como un teatro de vodevil y cine en 1917. Otros incluyen el Apollo, la Ópera de Hammerstein y la Alhambra.
Los graduados del programa ocuparán 58 puestos de trabajo a tiempo completo para operar el hotel.
“Creemos que va a crear una fuerza laboral calificada”, dijo Duncan.
“El sector de la hospitalidad es un empleador tan importante en la ciudad de Nueva York. Creemos que este programa tendrá un gran impacto en el crecimiento económico local y el desarrollo de la fuerza laboral”, agregó Duncan. “Estamos analizando cómo podemos crear un modelo que pueda incorporar capacitación en habilidades que se facture específicamente a un empleador o sector laboral en particular. Esto podría replicarse con otros sectores en el futuro”.
El programa se anunció oficialmente durante un evento en el edificio de oficinas estatales Adam Clayton Powell Jr. en Harlem el 21 de enero.
Entre los asistentes estuvieron el congresista Adriano Espaillat y Phil Thompson, el vice alcalde de la ciudad para iniciativas de política estratégica.
“El programa beneficia a nuestra comunidad, alineando asociaciones de la industria, la academia, capacitación y recursos de empleo”, dijo Espaillat. “Estoy seguro de que esta asociación y el alcance a todos los rincones del Alto Manhattan para aprender y demostrar habilidades de hospitalidad de alta calidad y demanda, conducirán al éxito en este sector en crecimiento y mayores oportunidades de carrera en el futuro”.
Además del nuevo Marriott, la remodelación del área que rodea al Teatro Victoria incluye un edificio residencial con 191 unidades, oficinas y locales comerciales. Actualmente uno de los proyectos de desarrollo económico de anclaje de UMEZ.
Duncan dijo que el Marriott estuvo muy involucrado en la creación del programa de capacitación.
“Nos sentamos con los operadores del hotel para diseñar el plan de estudios. Armamos esto en respuesta a sus necesidades”, dijo Duncan, explicando que los socios comunitarios ayudarán a seleccionar participantes para el programa de capacitación.
“Elegiremos una organización de East Harlem, West Harlem, Washington Heights e Inwood”, dijo. “Ellos harán el reclutamiento, y el primer grupo del programa comenzará en marzo”.
“Esta es una gran victoria para los residentes del alto Manhattan”, dijo Duncan. “Está uniendo diferentes componentes para llevar a cabo la capacitación para el trabajo. Me gustaría ver cómo podemos aprovechar esto en el futuro “.
“[Este programa] será un activo inestimable para la comunidad del Alto Manhattan, ya que servirá como motor de una colaboración significativa y deliberada para el desarrollo económico y de la fuerza laboral”, dijo Thompson. “Felicito a la UMEZ por este programa innovador y por el compromiso continuo con las comunidades a las que sirve”.
Para más información, por favor visite umez.org o llame al 212.410.0030.