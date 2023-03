Harlem Hospital CEO shares colonoscopy experience

African Americans are 20 percent more likely to get colon cancer than white patients.

About 40 percent more likely to die from it.

In an effort to bring awareness to the disease that is the second-leading cause of cancer death in New York City, Chief Executive Officer Georges H. Leconte, head of NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, recently underwent a colonoscopy at the hospital and later shared the video of his experience online.

Leconte allowed cameras to follow him as he prepped and underwent a routine colonoscopy in an effort to encourage New Yorkers to get screened for colon cancer.

He said he was motivated to document his test to help destigmatize the procedure.

“I agreed to document my colonoscopy experience on video to dispel some common myths and fears about colonoscopy,” said Leconte, who was appointed in January 2022. “Too many people in our community think it’s hard to prep for the procedure or that it’s painful or embarrassing. I hope my experience encourages more New Yorkers, especially more Black men, to get screened. We owe it to ourselves and our loved ones.”

However, colon cancer is very treatable if detected early, Leconte said.

“Things like this are very preventable,” he said in the video. “So why not do it?”

Symptoms of colon cancer can include blood in the stool or rectum, sudden weight loss, and diarrhea or constipation that doesn’t go away. New Yorkers should talk to their doctor if they experience any of these symptoms.

New Yorkers are more likely to get colorectal cancer if they:

Are older (the older you get, the higher your risk);

Have a personal history of colon cancer or polyps;

Have a family history of colon cancer;

Have certain inherited risks, such as familial adenomatous polyposis or Lynch syndrome;

Have inflammatory bowel disease, like ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease;

Do not exercise regularly;

Have obesity;

Drink alcohol;

Smoke

To lower your risk of colon cancer:

Maintain a healthy weight;

Eat fewer processed meats, such as hot dogs and deli meats;

If you smoke, make a plan to quit;

Exercise regularly;

Reduce the amount and how often you drink alcohol

The NYC Health + Hospitals system offers colonoscopies and the at-home fecal immunochemical (FIT) test, which is less invasive, to help prevent colon cancer or find it early when it is more treatable.

When colon cancer is detected at an early stage, the five-year relative survival rate is about 90 percent. However, only four out of 10 colon cancers are found this early.

“This is a test that can save your life,” said Dr. Joan Culpepper-Morgan, Chief of Gastroenterology at Harlem Hospital, who performed the procedure on Leconte.

A colonoscopy is a procedure where a doctor inserts a flexible tube with a camera on the end into the patient’s rectum to check for signs of cancer.

With the FIT test, your healthcare provider will send you home with a test kit. Patients use a brush to obtain a small amount of stool, then return the test kit by mail or to the lab for testing. More than 42,000 NYC Health + Hospitals patients completed a FIT test in 2022, a nearly 86 percent increase from 2021.

“It’s imperative that all New Yorkers ages 45 to 75 get screened for colon cancer, particularly our Black and brown communities who are more likely to get colon cancer and are more likely to die from it,” said NYC Health + Hospitals Vice President and Chief Population Health Officer Nichola Davis, MD, MS. “I’m encouraging many of my patients to consider the FIT test as an easy, less invasive alternative and a way to do more routine screenings. The test is easy and can be done at home every year.”

For more information about colon cancer and screening, visit www.nychealthandhospitals.org.