Harlem Hellfighters to receive Congressional Gold Medal

An all-Black infantry regiment during World War I, the Harlem Hellfighters spent 191 days in combat, more than any other American regiment.

But they will wait no longer for new high honors.

Members of New York’s Congressional delegation have announced that the legendary combat unit will soon receive the Congressional Gold Medal.

Legislation to award the medal to the 369th Infantry Regiment, long known as the Harlem Hellfighters, will soon be signed into law by President Joe Biden, said Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who helped host an event in Harlem on August 13 to honor the regiment.

“Today, more than 100 years after their heroic and selfless service to our nation, the Harlem Hellfighters will receive their long overdue and well-deserved Congressional Gold Medal,” Espaillat said.

Espaillat was joined at the ceremony by U.S. Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressman Tom Suozzi, along with former Congressman Charles Rangel and family members of 369th Infantry Regiment members.

In 1918, the U.S. Army decided to assign the Hellfighters to the French Army for the duration of American participation in World War I because many white American soldiers refused to perform combat duty with African Americans.

“These patriots gave their all to America’s enduring struggle to secure global freedom while simultaneously being cast away from the very nation they swore an oath to protect. Nevertheless, they persevered, and it is never too late to right a wrong,” Espaillat said.

Despite their accomplishments in combat, the Harlem Hellfighters faced prejudice and racism within the military, as the U.S. Army refused to issue the regiment weapons. They were instead issued French weapons, helmets, belts and pouches, although they continued to wear their U.S. uniforms.

“It is past time we rightfully recognize and honor the heroes of the 369th Infantry Regiment, who valiantly served our country during World War I,” said Schumer. “The Harlem Hellfighters fought and sacrificed their lives for our country despite the discrimination they faced from fellow soldiers, and when they came home from battling on the front lines, they were again met with despicable acts of racism. These veterans must be recognized and honored for the heroes that they are.”

“The Harlem Hellfighters served our nation with distinction, spending 191 days in the front-line trenches, all while displaying the American values of courage, dedication and sacrifice,” said Gillibrand. “[This] Act honors these brave Black men. I look forward to President Biden signing this bill into law.”

In 1918, just days after two regiment members, Henry Johnson and Needham Roberts, successfully warded off an attack by German soldiers, killing four of the advancing enemy group of 24, they became the first Americans to receive the French Croix de Guerre – the first of many honors awarded to the Hellfighters.

But it’s taken more than a century for the Gold Medal.

The Congressional Gold Medal is an award bestowed to honor those “who have performed an achievement that has an impact on American history and culture that is likely to be recognized as a major achievement in the recipient’s field, long after the achievement.”

The practice of issuing gold medals to honor military recipients began during the American Revolution.

The Harlem Hellfighter medals will be designed and struck by the United States Mint and displayed at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. and at events associated with the Harlem Hellfighters.