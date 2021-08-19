- English
- Español
Harlem Hellfighters to receive Congressional Gold Medal
An all-Black infantry regiment during World War I, the Harlem Hellfighters spent 191 days in combat, more than any other American regiment.
But they will wait no longer for new high honors.
Members of New York’s Congressional delegation have announced that the legendary combat unit will soon receive the Congressional Gold Medal.
Legislation to award the medal to the 369th Infantry Regiment, long known as the Harlem Hellfighters, will soon be signed into law by President Joe Biden, said Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who helped host an event in Harlem on August 13 to honor the regiment.
“Today, more than 100 years after their heroic and selfless service to our nation, the Harlem Hellfighters will receive their long overdue and well-deserved Congressional Gold Medal,” Espaillat said.
Espaillat was joined at the ceremony by U.S. Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressman Tom Suozzi, along with former Congressman Charles Rangel and family members of 369th Infantry Regiment members.
In 1918, the U.S. Army decided to assign the Hellfighters to the French Army for the duration of American participation in World War I because many white American soldiers refused to perform combat duty with African Americans.
“These patriots gave their all to America’s enduring struggle to secure global freedom while simultaneously being cast away from the very nation they swore an oath to protect. Nevertheless, they persevered, and it is never too late to right a wrong,” Espaillat said.
Despite their accomplishments in combat, the Harlem Hellfighters faced prejudice and racism within the military, as the U.S. Army refused to issue the regiment weapons. They were instead issued French weapons, helmets, belts and pouches, although they continued to wear their U.S. uniforms.
“It is past time we rightfully recognize and honor the heroes of the 369th Infantry Regiment, who valiantly served our country during World War I,” said Schumer. “The Harlem Hellfighters fought and sacrificed their lives for our country despite the discrimination they faced from fellow soldiers, and when they came home from battling on the front lines, they were again met with despicable acts of racism. These veterans must be recognized and honored for the heroes that they are.”
“The Harlem Hellfighters served our nation with distinction, spending 191 days in the front-line trenches, all while displaying the American values of courage, dedication and sacrifice,” said Gillibrand. “[This] Act honors these brave Black men. I look forward to President Biden signing this bill into law.”
In 1918, just days after two regiment members, Henry Johnson and Needham Roberts, successfully warded off an attack by German soldiers, killing four of the advancing enemy group of 24, they became the first Americans to receive the French Croix de Guerre – the first of many honors awarded to the Hellfighters.
But it’s taken more than a century for the Gold Medal.
The Congressional Gold Medal is an award bestowed to honor those “who have performed an achievement that has an impact on American history and culture that is likely to be recognized as a major achievement in the recipient’s field, long after the achievement.”
The practice of issuing gold medals to honor military recipients began during the American Revolution.
The Harlem Hellfighter medals will be designed and struck by the United States Mint and displayed at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. and at events associated with the Harlem Hellfighters.
Los Harlem Hellfighters recibirán la medalla de oro del Congreso
Un regimiento de infantería completamente negro durante la Primera Guerra Mundial, los Harlem Hellfighters pasaron 191 días en combate, más que cualquier otro regimiento estadounidense.
Pero no esperarán más para recibir nuevos altos honores.
Los miembros de la delegación del Congreso de Nueva York han anunciado que la legendaria unidad de combate pronto recibirá la Medalla de Oro del Congreso.
La legislación para otorgar la medalla al 369° Regimiento de Infantería, conocido desde hace mucho tiempo como los Harlem Hellfighters, pronto será promulgada por el presidente Joe Biden, dijo el congresista Adriano Espaillat, quien ayudó a organizar un evento en Harlem el 13 de agosto para honrar al regimiento.
“Hoy, más de 100 años después de su heroico y desinteresado servicio a nuestra nación, los Harlem Hellfighters recibirán su muy merecida y esperada Medalla de Oro del Congreso”, dijo Espaillat.
Adriano Espaillat estuvo acompañado en la ceremonia por los senadores estadounidenses Charles Schumer y Kirsten Gillibrand, y el congresista Tom Suozzi, junto con el ex congresista Charles Rangel y familiares de los miembros del 369° Regimiento de Infantería.
En 1918, el ejército de los Estados Unidos decidió asignar a los Hellfighters al ejército francés por la duración de la participación estadounidense en la Primera Guerra Mundial porque muchos soldados estadounidenses blancos se negaron a realizar tareas de combate con los afroamericanos.
“Estos patriotas dieron todo por la lucha de Estados Unidos para asegurar la libertad global y al mismo tiempo fueron expulsados de la misma nación que juraron proteger. Sin embargo, perseveraron y nunca es tarde para corregir un error”, dijo Espaillat.
A pesar de sus logros en combate, los Harlem Hellfighters enfrentaron prejuicios y racismo dentro del ejército, ya que el ejército de los Estados Unidos se negó a entregarle armas al regimiento. En cambio, se les entregaron armas, cascos, cinturones y cartucheras francesas, aunque continuaron vistiendo sus uniformes estadounidenses.
“Ya es hora de que reconozcamos y honremos legítimamente a los héroes del 369° Regimiento de Infantería, quienes sirvieron valientemente a nuestro país durante la Primera Guerra Mundial”, dijo Schumer. “Los Harlem Hellfighters lucharon y sacrificaron sus vidas por nuestro país a pesar de la discriminación que enfrentaron por parte de sus compañeros soldados, y cuando regresaron a casa después de luchar en el frente, nuevamente se encontraron con actos despreciables de racismo. Estos veteranos deben ser reconocidos y homenajeados como los héroes que son”.
“Los Harlem Hellfighters sirvieron a nuestra nación con distinción, pasaron 191 días en las trincheras de la línea de combate, mientras mostraban los valores estadounidenses de coraje, dedicación y sacrificio”, dijo Gillibrand. “[Esta] Ley honra a estos valientes hombres negros. Anhelo que el presidente Biden firme este proyecto de ley”.
En 1918, solo unos días después de que los miembros del regimiento Henry Johnson y Needham Roberts rechazaran con éxito un ataque de soldados alemanes, matando a cuatro de los 24 enemigos que avanzaban, se convirtieron en los primeros estadounidenses en recibir la Croix de Guerre francesa, el primero de muchos honores otorgados a los Hellfighters.
Pero ha tomado más de un siglo la Medalla de Oro.
La Medalla de Oro del Congreso es una condecoración otorgada para honrar a aquellos “que han realizado una hazaña que tiene un impacto en la historia y la cultura estadounidense que probablemente sea reconocida como un logro importante en el campo del receptor, mucho después del logro”.
La práctica de emitir medallas de oro para honrar a los militares galardonados comenzó durante la Revolución Americana.
Las medallas de los Harlem Hellfighters serán diseñadas y acuñadas por la Casa de la Moneda de los Estados Unidos y se exhibirán en el Smithsonian Institution en Washington, D.C. y en eventos asociados con los Harlem Hellfighters.