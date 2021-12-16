Harlem health advocate named AARP State President

James C. O’Neal.

James C. O’Neal, a longtime community health advocate from Harlem, has been tapped by AARP New York as its next State President.

In the new role, O’Neal will lead a volunteer executive council advising AARP’s New York State office.

He will also help shape the office’s strategic priorities, build community partnerships with key decision makers and serve as a spokesperson, AARP said.

“We’re excited to welcome James and his wealth of expertise to AARP’s fight for New Yorkers 50-plus,” said AARP New York State Director Beth Finkel. “James brings a comprehensive knowledge of aging and health care that will make AARP New York even stronger as we navigate the ongoing pandemic and into the future.”

O’Neal will replace Leo Asen, who will complete his six-year term as AARP State President at the end of December.

A Harlem resident, O’Neal spent more than a decade in the community health care industry, with organizations such as Oxford Health Plans, the Visiting Nurse Service of New York and Beth Abraham’s CenterLight Healthcare, where he held the position of Director of Community Outreach until his retirement in January 2015.

O’Neal currently serves as a board member of the State Society on Aging of New York, Neighborhood SHOPP and the Washington Heights/Inwood Interagency Council on Aging.

He is also the President of the Bronx Interagency Council on Aging (BRICA).

His past appointments include advisory and leadership roles with the Adult Immunization Coalition of the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene of New York City and the U.S. Department of Housing and Development-sponsored “Healthy Homes, Healthy Seniors” Community Study.

In 2016, O’Neal was appointed a member of the governor’s Advisory Committee for the Aging. Since 2018, he has served as a United Nations Representative for the International Federation on Aging.

“AARP’s incredible strength comes from its members and volunteers, and I’m so proud to help lead this dedicated group,” O’Neal said. “I look forward to continuing the important work of making New York State a healthier, more livable and more affordable place to live and age.”

