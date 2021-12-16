- English
Harlem health advocate named AARP State President
James C. O’Neal, a longtime community health advocate from Harlem, has been tapped by AARP New York as its next State President.
In the new role, O’Neal will lead a volunteer executive council advising AARP’s New York State office.
He will also help shape the office’s strategic priorities, build community partnerships with key decision makers and serve as a spokesperson, AARP said.
“We’re excited to welcome James and his wealth of expertise to AARP’s fight for New Yorkers 50-plus,” said AARP New York State Director Beth Finkel. “James brings a comprehensive knowledge of aging and health care that will make AARP New York even stronger as we navigate the ongoing pandemic and into the future.”
O’Neal will replace Leo Asen, who will complete his six-year term as AARP State President at the end of December.
A Harlem resident, O’Neal spent more than a decade in the community health care industry, with organizations such as Oxford Health Plans, the Visiting Nurse Service of New York and Beth Abraham’s CenterLight Healthcare, where he held the position of Director of Community Outreach until his retirement in January 2015.
O’Neal currently serves as a board member of the State Society on Aging of New York, Neighborhood SHOPP and the Washington Heights/Inwood Interagency Council on Aging.
He is also the President of the Bronx Interagency Council on Aging (BRICA).
His past appointments include advisory and leadership roles with the Adult Immunization Coalition of the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene of New York City and the U.S. Department of Housing and Development-sponsored “Healthy Homes, Healthy Seniors” Community Study.
In 2016, O’Neal was appointed a member of the governor’s Advisory Committee for the Aging. Since 2018, he has served as a United Nations Representative for the International Federation on Aging.
“AARP’s incredible strength comes from its members and volunteers, and I’m so proud to help lead this dedicated group,” O’Neal said. “I look forward to continuing the important work of making New York State a healthier, more livable and more affordable place to live and age.”
For more information, please visit www.aarp.org.
Defensor de la salud de Harlem nombrado presidente estatal de AARP
James C. O’Neal, un defensor de la salud comunitaria de Harlem desde hace mucho tiempo, ha sido designado por AARP Nueva York como su próximo presidente estatal.
En el nuevo cargo, O’Neal dirigirá un consejo ejecutivo voluntario que asesorará a la oficina de AARP en el estado de Nueva York.
También ayudará a dar forma a las prioridades estratégicas de la oficina, creará asociaciones comunitarias con tomadores de decisiones clave y actuará como portavoz, dijo AARP.
“Nos complace dar la bienvenida a James y su gran experiencia a la lucha de AARP por los neoyorquinos mayores de 50 años”, dijo Beth Finkel, directora del estado de Nueva York de AARP. “James aporta un conocimiento integral sobre el envejecimiento y la atención médica que fortalecerá aún más a AARP Nueva York a medida que navegamos por la actual pandemia y hacia el futuro”.
O’Neal reemplazará a Leo Asen, quien completará su mandato de seis años como presidente estatal de AARP a fines de diciembre.
O’Neal, residente de Harlem, pasó más de una década en la industria de la atención médica comunitaria, con organizaciones como Oxford Health Plans, el Servicio Visiting Nurse de Nueva York y Beth Abraham’s CenterLight Healthcare, donde ocupó el cargo de director de Alcance Comunitario. hasta su jubilación en enero de 2015.
O’Neal actualmente se desempeña como miembro de la junta de la Sociedad Estatal de Envejecimiento de Nueva York, Neighborhood SHOPP y el Consejo Inter Agencias de Envejecimiento de Washington Heights/Inwood.
También es el presidente del Consejo Inter Agencias de Envejecimiento del Bronx (BRICA, por sus siglas en inglés).
Sus nombramientos anteriores incluyen roles de asesoría y liderazgo con la Coalición de Inmunización de Adultos del Departamento de Salud e Higiene Mental de la ciudad de Nueva York y el Estudio Comunitario “Hogares Saludables, Personas Mayores Saludables” patrocinado por el Departamento de Vivienda y Desarrollo de los Estados Unidos.
En 2016, O’Neal fue nombrado miembro del Comité Asesor para las Personas Mayores del gobernador. Desde 2018, se ha desempeñado como Representante de las Naciones Unidas para la Federación Internacional sobre el Envejecimiento.
“La increíble fortaleza de AARP proviene de sus miembros y voluntarios, y estoy muy orgulloso de ayudar a liderar este comprometido grupo”, dijo O’Neal. “Espero continuar con el importante trabajo de hacer del estado de Nueva York un lugar más saludable, más habitable y más asequible para vivir y envejecer”.
Para más información, por favor visite www.aarp.org.