Hard hats in Harlem

Mixed-use project breaks ground uptown

By Gregg McQueen

They were grooving at the groundbreaking.

One East Harlem, a mixed-use development with more than 400 units of housing, has officially broke ground – and young members of Groove With Me, a local dance troupe, joined in to perform and mark the occasion.

Though construction officially got underway in February, a groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thurs., April 25th that included developers, city officials and community stakeholders.

When completed, the building will feature 300 units of affordable housing, including 27 units for the formerly homeless. Residents will have access to a fitness center, business center, roof deck and bike room.

Included also are 10,000 square feet of public space and 5,000 feet of cultural space, occupied by Groove With Me, a development organization that offers free dance classes for young women.

Located on the corner of East 125th Street and Third Avenue, the project is expected to offer residents approximately 65,000 square feet of retail, anchored by a Food Bazaar supermarket. “It’s really exciting because this is really transformative,” Kristin Miller, President of developer Richman Group, said of the project. “It really will change forever the community and bring resources that are needed.”

About 100 of the apartments will be market rate. Of the affordable units, 70 percent of them will be affordable in perpetuity.

“The two things people always ask — affordable to whom and for how long? We went deeper on affordability with over 50 percent to very-low and low incomes,” said Eric Enderlin, President of the New York City Housing Development Corporation. “Seventy percent of this is permanently affordable. Developers and investors can put money into neighborhoods and can also withdraw at times.”

“When you have a permanent resource like that kind of deep affordable housing, it is just community equity, it’s neighborhood equity and it’s incredibly important,” added Enderlin.

One East Harlem is expected to be completed sometime in 2021, Miller said.

The project is expected to bring about 300 construction jobs and 140 permanent jobs to the community.

City Councilmember Diana Ayala said the arrival of Food Bazaar was a victory for a neighborhood still reeling from the closure of a nearby Pathmark in 2015.

“This community has been suffering from the lack of access to fresh food for quite a few years since Pathmark closed. This is something that they’ve been desperately looking for,” she said. “I think it’s a project that reflects the needs of the community very nicely.”

Miller said that a local investment fund was created to assist local small businesses and entrepreneurs that locate in the new development. There will also be targeted hiring goals for the jobs that will be created as a result of the overall project.

“We also have an M/WBE goal of about $15 million of total construction costs, and we’re on target to meet it,” she said.

One East Harlem is the second phase of a four-phase project that will bring more than 1,000 new housing units and 170,000 square feet of retail space.

The first phase of the project, located on the southeast corner of East 125th Street and Third Avenue, was completed in 2011 and is comprised of 49 affordable units and retail space.

The next two phases are still in the planning stages, developers said, and will bring two additional buildings to the block-long site.

Deputy Manhattan Borough President Matthew Washington, an East Harlem native and former Community Board member, noted that the project has been a long time coming, remarking that he first started working on the project 14 years ago.

“The community wasn’t happy about it because there had been no community engagement at that point. The Community Board got the project pushed to the side and then worked on creating a new RFP that would focus on the community needs,” he said.

The project has endured its share of controversy over the years, as well as numerous delays, some of which derived from the city’s use of eminent domain to acquire the land.

Several businesses were forced to close to make room for the project, including a longtime dry cleaning business at 2319 Third Avenue that ended up in a legal dispute with the city.

Nilsa Orama, Chair of Community Board 11, acknowledged that it is never easy when businesses are forced to move, but said the end result would heavily benefit the neighborhood.

“It is always sad when a business has to uproot itself when it has been here for so long,” she said. “But the benefits that come out of it will be over 1,000 units of affordable housing. We will have commercial space, retail space. It will revitalize the 125th Street corridor.”

Orama said all of the new construction was altering East Harlem, but remained hopeful that the influx of new housing would assuage fears of displacement heightened by the neighborhood’s rezoning.

“We want East Harlem to become a destination place. There’s lots of building going on,” she said. “The fears of gentrification are always real. I believe a project such as this can help alleviate a lot of that fear, with all of the affordable units.”

For more details on the project, please visit bit.ly/2Y35xs5.‎