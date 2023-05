Happy Nurses Week – and Month!

By Sara Palomino

¡Felicidades!

As a Chief Nursing Officer, I want to begin the celebration by expressing my most profound gratitude to all the nurses at Urban Health Plan – and everywhere a nurse honors her duty to serve others.

Despite being surrounded more than once by war, death and despair, Florence Nightingale, the mother of the nursing profession, embodied the perseverance required to ensure that quality healthcare and dignity were the standard for all patients – no matter the circumstances.

“The Lady with the Lamp,” as she was often referred to, fought for the work of nurses to be respected and valued.

We honor her commitment by focusing on yours today, and every day, at Urban Health Plan.

National Nurses Week is celebrated every year from May 6 to May 12 to commemorate nurses’ contribution to health care and humanity.

This annual recognition of nurses has a history beginning in 1953, when President Eisenhower received a proposal from the U.S. Department of Health, Education, and Welfare, requesting that he declare a “Nurse Day” in October.

The president declined the proclamation.

That was then. This is now.

Since then, the celebration of nurses was finally acknowledged for a day (1982), then expanded to a week (1993), and was made into a month-long acknowledgement in 2020.

In fact, in proclaiming the entire month of May as National Nurses Month, the American Nurses Association has identified a specific theme to each week: Self Care; Recognition; Professional Development; and Community Engagement.

At Urban Health Plan, we have celebrated Nurses Week since the late 1990s. At the beginning, we had only 2 nurses. We made sure to recognize their work, while also including our Medical Assistants in the celebration.

Our model then did not utilize nurses to the degree that we do today. Over time, several of our Medical Assistants have pursued a career in nursing, enriching our roster even more deeply.

Nurses are the backbone of most healthcare organizations.

And it is no different at Urban Health Plan.

Our nurses make a difference in our patients’ lives. As you know well, the delivery of health care is constantly evolving, as are the needs of our patients. Our collective responsibilities have increased across the board.

But we have never faltered.

During the pandemic, you showed how deeply you are committed to being humanitarians, lifesavers, and, yes, heroes. Nurses at Urban Health Plan rally and support each other so that the quality of care we provide together as a team to our patients shines as bright as Florence Nightingale’s lamp.

You have shown resilience, coming to work every day to provide the best care for our patients. You inspired new nurses to appreciate and value a community health center setting, where your role is always evolving to include triage, immunization, medication management, education, research, virtual nursing, care coordination, and transitional care.

Nurses are indeed the link between doctors and patients, and we are an important component of every health care experience at Urban Health Plan.

As we celebrate Nurses Month, please remember to embrace self-care. It is important to engage in reading, decreasing stress, exercising, meditating, and reflecting on your delivery of care. This helps you become not only a more effective professional, but also improves your overall well-being.

Recognize your work and each other’s work. This will build camaraderie. Reflect on what nursing is for you. Remember why you chose your profession and why you have opted to work in a community health center. Professional development is best gained by developing new skills and engaging in career training. Knowledge is a continuum, so never stop seeking to learn and grow.

And know you can always turn to your community at Urban Health Plan to be engaged, refreshed, and inspired.

We have grown together, developed together, and will further our practice together by using evidence-based practices.

I am excited to continue this journey with every one of you.

The compassion, dedication, resilience that you have shown each other, our patients, and the community is to be highly commended.

We see you.

Therefore, with my sincerest gratitude, I say, “Thank you! ¡Gracias!”

We wish you a wonderful Nurses Week and Month – and a truly fulfilling year of challenge and growth.

Dr. Sara Palomino is Associate Vice President of Nursing and Chief Nursing Officer at Urban Health Plan (UHP). Urban Health Plan, a health system of federally qualified community health centers based in the South Bronx, Central Harlem and Corona, Queens, has served the community since 1974. The organization has thirteen clinical sites, twelve school-based health centers, two mental health facilities, and ten administrative and program sites. In 2022, UHP had more than 82,000 patients and more than 395,000 visits. UHP is Joint Commission accredited. For more information, visit www.urbanhealthplan.org.