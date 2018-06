Handshake agreement on city budget

$89 billion budget includes Fair Fares funding

Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson announced a handshake agreement on Monday for a balanced city budget for Fiscal Year 2019.

Included in the budget of about $89 billion is $106 million allocated for Fair Fares, a highly-anticipated program that will provide half-price transit MetroCards to low-income New Yorkers.

The budget agreement also includes funds to expand 3-K for All, and provide Fair Student Funding for the city’s public schools. It also will boost supportive housing production to 700 new apartments per year.

“This budget focuses on the central goal of this administration, I know it is shared by the Council, to make this the fairest big city in America,” said de Blasio at a June 11 press conference. “There’s a lot in this budget that achieves that goal and helps us forward.”

Johnson said the budget resulted from good faith negotiations between himself and the mayor.

“[One] thing we really partnered on together was increasing the amount of supportive housing for folks that need those types of services,” he said. “And so we’re increasing from 500 units to 700 units a year within an additional capital investment and expense side investment to create more supportive housing units which we believe is going to help on this homelessness crisis that the city faces.”

The Fair Fares program will be modeled after the Human Resource Administration’s Cash Assistance and SNAP programs. The city is currently working on eligibility requirements for the Fair Fares program, which is slated to launch on January 1, 2019, de Blasio said.

The budget also accounts for $1.125 billion in General Reserve, an increase of $125 million; $4.35 billion in Retiree Health Benefits Trust Fund, an increase of $100 million; and $250 million in the Capital Stabilization Reserve.

Highlights of this year’s budget include:

Preservation of $125 million for Fair Student Funding;

$200 million in capital to upgrade heating systems at NYCHA developments and $13 million for short-term heating upgrades for next winter;

Expansion of 3-K for All, doubling the number of new districts in the next two years from two districts a year to four, bringing the city’s total commitment to over 14,000 seats in 12 districts.

$150 million over three years in capital investments to increase school accessibility;

Acceleration of $100 million for supportive housing within the Department of Housing Preservation and Development’s affordable housing budget for the Mayor’s Housing New York 2.0 plan, which aims to create and preserve 300,000 affordable homes by 2026;

Increase and baseline funding for the Emergency Food Assistance Program (EFAP) to meet projected demand bringing the EFAP budget to $20 million annually;

A baseline of $3 million to expand the Department of Youth and Community Development’s Runaway Homeless Youth program;

$10.3 million to expand the Summer Youth Employment Program from 70,000 to 75,000 slots;

A baseline of $8 million for the Comprehensive Afterschool System of New York City and $9 million for adult literacy programs;

$11.4 million for the Crisis Management System, which includes the Cure Violence program;

$12 million to have every patrol officer wear a body camera by the end of the year.

“This budget is profoundly responsible. It is balanced. It is progressive and it is early,” remarked de Blasio, who said it was created in the face of the strongest budget cuts from Albany since 2011.

“A budget is an expression of values and it’s a roadmap for our future and I’m very proud of the relationship with this City Council and the values that are truly shared, deeply shared,” he added. “That’s part of why we’ve been able to do this work in such great partnership now in the fifth year.”