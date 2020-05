Hamilton film to be released in July

Move over, Mufasa.

There’s a new king coming.

King George – together with Alexander Hamilton and company – are coming to a screen near you.

This July 3rd, just before Independence Day, a filmed version of the original Broadway musical Hamilton is coming to the streaming service Disney Plus.

In February, Disney announced it was bringing the film, which features the original Broadway cast, to North American cinemas in October 2021.

However, in a surprise reveal on Tuesday, show creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger said the Hamilton film would now be available for streaming this July– 15 months ahead of schedule.

Directed by Thomas Kail, the Hamilton movie was compiled from stage performances filmed at the Richard Rodgers Theatre shortly before the departure of the original cast.

Since it debuted on Broadway in 2015, the musical has been seen by nearly 3 million people and grossed $650 million.

Miranda credited Kail for giving “everyone at home the best seat in the house.”

“He really threads the needle between these cinematic close ups and widening out to see the show from the aisles of the Richard Rodgers Theatre,” Miranda said. “I can’t wait for you all to see it.”

The show will be available exclusively to Disney Plus subscribers beginning on July 3.

After debuting on Broadway in 2015, Hamilton won 11 Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for drama. The original Broadway cast includes Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, Renee Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler and Jonathan Groff as King George.

The stage production is currently halted, along with all other Broadway shows, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Iger said that Hamilton has had more of a cultural impact then any other work of art in the past decade.

“In these times, to tell a story of people uniting together against forces of adversity is quite relevant and important,” he said. “We like to tell great stories, and I can’t think of a better one to bring forward.”

For more information, please visit disneyplus.com.