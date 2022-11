Hailing Hochul

Governor rallies uptown, secures re-election

By Gregg McQueen

Gov. Kathy Hochul (center) rallied with supporters uptown on Election Day.

“Kathy, Kathy!”

The chants echoed across Mitchel Square on Broadway.

Democrat Kathy Hochul was declared the winner of New York’s gubernatorial race on Tues., Nov. 8th after earning 52 percent of the votes, with Republican challenger Lee Zeldin gaining 47 percent, with more than 90 percent of precincts had reported their results.

But before delivering her victory speech just before midnight, Hochul met with supporters, elected officials and labor leaders uptown for a mid-morning rally outside NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.

Congressman Adriano Espaillat (center) leads the charge.

Hochul became New York’s first female Governor in August 2021, succeeding Andrew Cuomo after his resignation. Considered a near certainty a few months ago, Hochul’s reelection prospects appeared more in doubt recently, as newer polls indicated a tight battle with Zeldin, a Congressman from Long Island.

Zeldin’s campaign focused on rising crime statistics in New York, as he accused Hochul of making the state less safe under her watch, while promising to roll back bail reform.

“Our democracy really stands in the balance,” remarked Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa.

Democratic supporters of Hochul slammed the conservative Zeldin as a Donald Trump acolyte who would jeopardize gun control, immigrant assistance, and reproductive rights policies.

“This is the highest-stakes statewide race in 20 years,” said Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine at the uptown rally. “We have an outstanding Governor in Kathy Hochul who is facing a Trumpian opponent who would do enormous damage to the state.”

Levine noted the Big Apple’s influence on statewide races, which included Attorney General and Comptroller.

“If New York City turns out to vote, then all the Democrats win statewide,” he said.

The must-have selfie.

On Election Day, Hochul made several stops in New York City, including the Washington Heights visit, where she was met by supporters outside the 168th Street subway station.

Using a megaphone, spoke briefly to the crowd, hyping up supporters.

“I feel the energy, the electricity. But I’m counting on all of you,” she said. “When Democrats vote, Democrats win.”

Hochul said the road to victory would come “right through this community.”

“This [election] is an important moment,” said nutritionist Fatimah Smalls.

“I’m here to say thank you,” she said. “I also know, when labor steps up, there is no stopping us,” she said, acknowledging the support of union members and leaders present, including George Gresham, 1199SEIU President and Michael Mulgrew, President of the United Federation of Teachers (UFT).

Fatimah Smalls, a nutritionist at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, said she was backing Hochul because the Governor is “supportive of healthcare workers.”

“She’s been very vocal about her support of healthcare workers,” Smalls said. “I appreciate her coming out and supporting us in the ways that she does. And I know she’s going to continue to do more.”

Restaurateur Susana Osorio embraces Hochul.

“This [election] is an important moment, and we’re going to take this moment and we expect a win,” Smalls said.

Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who introduced Hochul to the crowd, said he hoped the work of Democratic lawmakers to protect New Yorkers from Covid-19 would be central in voters’ minds.

“I’m very confident in New York Democrat voters. I think we did a great job during the pandemic for families across the state, and people will remember that,” he said.

Hochul, with Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado, declares victory.

“I know there’s an issue with crime, and we’re addressing that, trying to stop the flow of guns into our streets,” Espaillat said.

Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa said Democrats nationwide needed to win big on election day.

“Our democracy really stands in the balance today. We’ve seen the type of hatred, the type of vitriol coming out of the GOP. Unfortunately, that is what they built a party on – fear, racism,” remarked De La Rosa.

Hochul shares a moment with her granddaughter Sofia.

“For communities like ours that are at the margins, it is important to have a leader that is committed to Democratic values. Kathy Hochul has been doing that work,” she said.

Levine suggested that pre-election polls indicating a tight Governor’s race could influence New York City Democrats to get out and vote. He cited strong voter turnout on election day and during the early voting period.

Republican challengers Lee Zeldin and Alison Esposito.

“I think that our side finally realized that for the first time in 20 years, we have a close Governor’s race. That’s making the difference. People realize their vote matters and they’re showing up.”