Hailing Hartman

New street plaza unveiled in Hamilton Heights

By Gregg McQueen

His first solo album was Songs from the Heart in 1955.

And now there will also be songs from the plaza in his name.

Renowned jazz singer Johnny Hartman, who had a lengthy recording career as a solo artist and also worked with John Coltrane and Dizzy Gillespie, will now also be remembered with a new public space in Hamilton Heights.

The city has completed work on Johnny Hartman Plaza, which features over 5,000 square feet of open space with moveable furniture and seasonal plantings.

Located on Hamilton Place between Amsterdam Avenue and West 143rd Street, the space will be used to host cultural events and performances, as well as a place for local residents to relax.

“This will build community, celebrate art, and give people a space where they can reflect,” said Ed Pincar, Manhattan Borough Commissioner for the Department of Transportation (DOT), which designed the plaza.

The plaza was debuted with a ribbon-cutting on Wed, Aug. 14.

It was designed in collaboration with The Brotherhood/Sister Sol (Bro/Sis), which provides educational programming and support services for young people ages 8 to 25.

“We envision this having cutting-edge, intergenerational programming connecting elders and children by utilizing the arts — both visual arts in terms of art installations and musical performances — health and wellness, and community events,” explained Khary Lazarre-White, Bro/Sis’ Co-Founder and Executive Director.

Hartman’s daughter, Rev. Lori Hartman, said her father moved to Harlem from Chicago while touring with Gillespie’s band.

“He said, ‘This is going to my home, this is where I’m going to raise my family,’” she said. “He walked these streets, you’d see him walking with a shopping cart and singing. We loved that he would connect us to the community.”

The traffic triangle has been named for Hartman since 1984 and previously featured a small amount of green space run by NYC Parks prior to becoming a public plaza.

The ribbon cutting was attended by several elected officials, including Congressman Adriano Espaillat, State Senator Robert Jackson, State Assemblymember Al Taylor, and City Councilmember Mark Levine, all of whom praised Bro/Sis for its work on the project and touted the plaza for brightening the neighborhood.

“These are places where communities come together to meet and share ideas,” said Taylor, who recognized local youth who advocated for the plaza.

“This plaza needs to be held up as an example for other projects in the city,” Levine said.

Pincar said the plaza also brings safety features to the neighborhood, as DOT added painted sidewalk extensions and changed the timing of traffic lights.

“We made some safety improvements for pedestrians and tweaked the signal timing,” he said.

The project was devised under the DOT’s Plaza Program, which partners with selected community organizations to create neighborhood plazas.

Bro/Sis applied to the Plaza Program in June 2017. Lazarre-White said the organization held eight separate one-day events on the plaza to show the project’s viability.

“The possibilities are endless for programming we can have here,” he said. “We really want it to be a representation of the diversity of the community.”

The organization’s youth participants have been running a farmer’s market once a week on the site. Lazarre-White plans to expand the market to multiple days next year, when Bro/Sis moves into its new headquarters around the corner. The 6,000-square-foot building is currently under construction.

A pastor at Mt. Calvary/St. Marks’ United Methodist Church, Hartman recalled when the plaza was just another street open to traffic.

“To see it being used in this way is amazing – it warms your heart,” she remarked.

“It’s good to see that it looks like the plazas downtown,” she said. “You don’t see many of these uptown.”

The plaza becomes the 79th in New York City, said the DOT, but only the fifth north of 96th Street.

As she purchased items at the green market, a local resident named Mercedes said she was impressed with the new space.

“I think it’s nice. It’s great for the neighborhood,” she said. “I’ll come here for live music events.”

Ferron McCalla, who has lived in the neighborhood for 45 years, remarked that he planned to visit the plaza “every day.”

“It’s beautiful,” he said, adding that he would ensure his neighbors keep the space clean. “I’ll be making sure people pick up their garbage, you can bet on that.”

Johnny Hartman Plaza is located on Hamilton Place between Amsterdam Avenue and West 143rd Street. For more information on Bro/Sis, please visit brotherhood-sistersol.org.