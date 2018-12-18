Hail Mary

Poppins at the Palace

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

It was the best day of his life.

That was one young boy’s review of his experience with Mary Poppins Returns, which had its pre-release Washington Heights premiere at the United Palace Sun., Dec. 16.

Starring uptown native Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emily Blunt, the movie played to a packed house and was met with rapturous reviews from the mostly young audience.

“It was sooo good,” said one young girl.

Miranda appeared onstage right before the film to offer his welcome.

“From the moment I was cast in this movie, I have waited for this day. We can watch this uptown with our people,” he said to a cheering audience. “It makes my heart so full to see so many kids here, so many families. Mi gente. I love you.”

The film is set in 1930’s London. Jane and Michael Banks are now all grown up. But they still need help. Michael (played by Ben Whishaw) is in a well of bereavement since his wife recently passed away, leaving behind three children who have matured quickly and forgotten childhood pleasures. Jane (Emily Mortimer) is too caught up in supporting labor causes to notice Jack (Miranda), the besotted lamplighter (also known as a leery) who’s always adored her from afar. On top of that, Michael’s terrible financial acumen puts the family on the brink of losing their home.

Enter Mary Poppins. Slightly stern, self-possessed and wise, Emily Blunt’s impeccably dressed version is a 21st century magical nanny. Her rap/patter/vaudeville numbers with Jack will no doubt be downloaded and memorized by millions almost immediately. Meryl Streep and Dame Angela Lansbury also Colin Firth .

In attendance were several hundred children from Amber Charter Schools. The school was co-founded by Miranda’s father, Luis Miranda, in 2000. He used the occasion to announce that the credit rating agency Experian had donated $200,000 to the school.

Vasthi Acosta, Executive Director of Amber, said the school is one of the oldest and the first Latinx-led charter school in the state. Between their Kingsbridge and East Harlem locations, they educate about 850 K- 5 students. They hope to open a third location in Washington Heights in 2020.

“I’m grateful to the Miranda family,” Acosta said. “Luis founded it but now Lin-Manuel is the second generation making a difference in the community and in people’s lives. That kind of service of the heart is unusual.”

Acosta said a sizable portion of the funds will go to sports, arts programming and free swimming lessons for their students.

“In the city, that’s really key. In New York City, most kids don’t learn how to swim,” she said. “We believe that’s a life skill and that money is going to support that program.”

Another life skill is financial literacy.

Abigail Lovell, Experian’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Responsibility, said their company believes in financial education. “We work with schools across the nation to educate them and their families [on financial literacy].” The company teaches children how to start a budget and how to save, while also introducing them to free online resources.

That knowledge would have come in handy for the film’s Banks family. In Michael’s sorrow over his lost wife, he forgets to pay the mortgage on the family home. When the bank nails a repossession notice to his door, he frantically searches for bank shares that will keep his family from being tossed out on the street.

Before the show, Luis Miranda told The Manhattan Times that the film company Disney was especially generous to let their family show the movie to the neighborhood before its official release date. Over 3,200 free tickets were distributed to community groups all over Northern Manhattan.

Luis Miranda said that he and his family have lived, worked and raised children in Northern Manhattan for four decades. He said, “What we are doing today is such a small thing in comparison to what my neighborhood has given to my family.”

The movie is a perfect escapist antidote for a time fraught with mindboggling political headlines, violent news stories and tragic but preventable events, he remarked. “For me, Mary Poppins is this wonderful two-hour way to relax, enjoy life and enjoy being a child again. The main message of the movie is that when we grow up, we forget about imagination and fantasy,” he said.

The elder Miranda has viewed the film at various premieres—New York, Los Angeles, Mexico and now at the venerable United Palace.

At all of the prior screenings, he said the biggest round of applause is when Dick Van Dyke (who starred as Bert in the original film) appears on screen. Spoiler alert: Van Dyke sings and dances in the film.

“He is a very magical being,” said Miranda. “He’s 93, but when you meet him and talk to him, he is ageless.”

Attendees streaming out of the theater seemed to remain firmly under the Poppins spell.

“I loved it,” said one little girl.

The movie opens in theaters nationwide on Dec. 19. For more information, please visit bit.ly/2GHakvc