Story by Sherry Mazzocchi Photos by Cristóbal Vivar It was the best day of his life. That was one young boy’s review of his experience with Mary Poppins Returns, which had its pre-release Washington Heights premiere at the United Palace Sun., Dec. 16. Starring uptown native Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emily Blunt, the movie played to a packed house and was met with rapturous reviews from the mostly young audience. “It was sooo good,” said one young girl. Miranda appeared onstage right before the film to offer his welcome. “From the moment I was cast in this movie, I have waited for this day. We can watch this uptown with our people,” he said to a cheering audience. “It makes my heart so full to see so many kids here, so many families. Mi gente. I love you.” The film is set in 1930’s London. Jane and Michael Banks are now all grown up. But they still need help. Michael (played by Ben Whishaw) is in a well of bereavement since his wife recently passed away, leaving behind three children who have matured quickly and forgotten childhood pleasures. Jane (Emily Mortimer) is too caught up in supporting labor causes to notice Jack (Miranda), the besotted lamplighter (also known as a leery) who’s always adored her from afar. On top of that, Michael’s terrible financial acumen puts the family on the brink of losing their home. Enter Mary Poppins. Slightly stern, self-possessed and wise, Emily Blunt’s impeccably dressed version is a 21st century magical nanny. Her rap/patter/vaudeville numbers with Jack will no doubt be downloaded and memorized by millions almost immediately. Meryl Streep and Dame Angela Lansbury also Colin Firth . In attendance were several hundred children from Amber Charter Schools. The school was co-founded by Miranda’s father, Luis Miranda, in 2000. He used the occasion to announce that the credit rating agency Experian had donated $200,000 to the school. Vasthi Acosta, Executive Director of Amber, said the school is one of the oldest and the first Latinx-led charter school in the state. Between their Kingsbridge and East Harlem locations, they educate about 850 K- 5 students. They hope to open a third location in Washington Heights in 2020. “I’m grateful to the Miranda family,” Acosta said. “Luis founded it but now Lin-Manuel is the second generation making a difference in the community and in people’s lives. That kind of service of the heart is unusual.” Acosta said a sizable portion of the funds will go to sports, arts programming and free swimming lessons for their students. “In the city, that’s really key. In New York City, most kids don’t learn how to swim,” she said. “We believe that’s a life skill and that money is going to support that program.” Another life skill is financial literacy. Abigail Lovell, Experian’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Responsibility, said their company believes in financial education. “We work with schools across the nation to educate them and their families [on financial literacy].” The company teaches children how to start a budget and how to save, while also introducing them to free online resources. That knowledge would have come in handy for the film’s Banks family. In Michael’s sorrow over his lost wife, he forgets to pay the mortgage on the family home. When the bank nails a repossession notice to his door, he frantically searches for bank shares that will keep his family from being tossed out on the street. Before the show, Luis Miranda told The Manhattan Times that the film company Disney was especially generous to let their family show the movie to the neighborhood before its official release date. Over 3,200 free tickets were distributed to community groups all over Northern Manhattan. Luis Miranda said that he and his family have lived, worked and raised children in Northern Manhattan for four decades. He said, “What we are doing today is such a small thing in comparison to what my neighborhood has given to my family.” The movie is a perfect escapist antidote for a time fraught with mindboggling political headlines, violent news stories and tragic but preventable events, he remarked. “For me, Mary Poppins is this wonderful two-hour way to relax, enjoy life and enjoy being a child again. The main message of the movie is that when we grow up, we forget about imagination and fantasy,” he said. The elder Miranda has viewed the film at various premieres—New York, Los Angeles, Mexico and now at the venerable United Palace. At all of the prior screenings, he said the biggest round of applause is when Dick Van Dyke (who starred as Bert in the original film) appears on screen. Spoiler alert: Van Dyke sings and dances in the film. “He is a very magical being,” said Miranda. “He’s 93, but when you meet him and talk to him, he is ageless.” Attendees streaming out of the theater seemed to remain firmly under the Poppins spell. “I loved it,” said one little girl. The movie opens in theaters nationwide on Dec. 19. For more information, please visit bit.ly/2GHakvc Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi Fotos por Cristóbal Vivar Fue el mejor día de su vida. Esa fue la reseña de un niño de su experiencia con Mary Poppins Returns, que tuvo su preestreno estreno en Washington Heights en el United Palace el domingo 16 de diciembre. Protagonizada por Lin-Manuel Miranda, oriundo del norte del condado, y Emily Blunt, la película fue presentada ante un lleno total y fue recibida con críticas entusiastas de la mayoría del público joven. “Fue muuuuuy buena”, dijo una joven. Miranda apareció en el escenario justo antes de la película para ofrecer su bienvenida. “Desde el momento en que fui elegido para esta película, he esperado este día. Podemos ver esto en el norte del condado con nuestra gente”, dijo a un público animado. “Mi corazón está tan lleno de ver a tantos niños aquí, tantas familias. Mi gente. Los amo”. La película se desarrolla en la década de 1930 en Londres. Jane y Michael Banks ya han crecido, pero todavía necesitan ayuda. Michael (interpretado por Ben Whishaw) se encuentra de luto dado que su esposa falleció recientemente, dejando atrás a tres hijos que han madurado rápidamente y han dejado los placeres de la infancia en el camino. Jane (Emily Mortimer) está demasiado atrapada en el apoyo a las causas laborales para notar que Jack (Miranda), el enamorado farolero (también conocido como receloso) quien siempre la ha adorado desde lejos. Además de eso, la terrible visión financiera de Michael pone a la familia al borde de perder su hogar. Entra Mary Poppins. Ligeramente adusta, dueña de sí y sabia, la versión impecablemente vestida de Emily Blunt es una niñera mágica del siglo XXI. Sus números de rap/patter/vaudeville con Jack sin duda serán descargados y memorizados por millones casi de inmediato. Meryl Streep y Dame Angela Lansbury también tienen actuaciones especiales. Asistieron varios cientos de niños de las Escuelas Charter Amber. La escuela fue cofundada por el padre de Miranda, Luis Miranda, en 2000. Aprovechó la ocasión para anunciar que la agencia de calificación crediticia Experian donó $200,000 dólares a la escuela. Vasthi Acosta, directora ejecutiva de Amber, dijo que la escuela es una de las más antiguas, y la primera escuela charter dirigida por latinxs en el estado. Entre sus ubicaciones de East Harlem y Kingsbridge, educan a cerca de 850 estudiantes de K a 5º. Esperan abrir una tercera ubicación en Washington Heights en 2020. “Estoy agradecida con la familia Miranda”, dijo Acosta. “Luis la fundó, pero ahora Lin-Manuel es la segunda generación que marca la diferencia en la comunidad y en la vida de las personas. Ese tipo de servicio del corazón es inusual”. Acosta dijo que una parte considerable de los fondos se destinarán a deportes, programación artística y lecciones gratuitas de natación para sus estudiantes. “En la ciudad, eso es realmente clave. En la ciudad de Nueva York, la mayoría de los niños no aprenden a nadar”, dijo. “Creemos que es una habilidad para la vida y que el dinero va a apoyar ese programa”. Otra habilidad de la vida es la educación financiera. Abigail Lovell, vicepresidenta senior de Responsabilidad Corporativa de Experian, dijo que su compañía cree en la educación financiera. “Trabajamos con escuelas de todo el país para educar a las escuelas y a sus familias”. Les enseñan a los niños cómo comenzar un presupuesto y cómo ahorrar, al tiempo que les presentan recursos en línea gratuitos. Ese conocimiento hubiera sido útil para la familia Banks de la película. En el dolor de Michael por su esposa perdida, se olvida de pagar la hipoteca de la casa de la familia. Cuando el banco clava un aviso de recuperación en su puerta, frenéticamente busca acciones bancarias que eviten que su familia sea arrojada a la calle. Antes del espectáculo, Luis Miranda dijo a The Manhattan Times que la compañía cinematográfica Disney fue especialmente generosa al permitir que su familia mostrara la película en el vecindario antes de su fecha oficial de estreno. Más de 3,200 boletos gratuitos fueron distribuidos a grupos comunitarios en todo el norte de Manhattan. Luis Miranda dijo que él y su familia han vivido, trabajado y criado niños en el norte de Manhattan durante cuatro décadas: “Lo que estamos haciendo hoy es algo tan pequeño en comparación con lo que mi vecindario le ha dado a mi familia”. La película es un antídoto escapista perfecto por un tiempo cargado de alucinantes titulares políticos, noticias violentas y eventos trágicos pero prevenibles, comentó. “Para mí, Mary Poppins es esta maravillosa manera de relajarse dos horas, disfrutar de la vida y volver a ser un niño. El mensaje principal de la película es que cuando crecemos, nos olvidamos de la imaginación y la fantasía”, dijo. El mayor de los Miranda ha visto la película en varios estrenos: Nueva York, Los Ángeles, México y ahora en el venerable United Palace. En todas las proyecciones anteriores, dijo que la mayor ronda de aplausos es cuando Dick Van Dyke (quien interpretó a Bert en la película original) aparece en la pantalla. Alerta de spoiler: Van Dyke canta y baila en la película. “Es un ser muy mágico”, dijo Miranda. “Tiene 93 años, pero cuando lo conoces y hablas con él, no tiene edad”. Los asistentes que salían del teatro parecían permanecer firmemente bajo el hechizo Poppins. “Me encantó”, dijo una pequeña. La película se estrena en cines de todo el país el 19 de diciembre. Para obtener más información, visite bit.ly/2GHakvc.
