Hail Help

Lawmakers seek debt relief for cab drivers

By Gregg McQueen

Cabbies, look to Congress.

New York City cab drivers drowning in debt for their taxi medallion loans may see some relief, thanks to a bill introduced by New York Congressman Gregory Meeks.

The legislation would make debt related to medallion loans tax-exempt.

Meeks announced the bill, known as the “Tax Relief For Taxi Drivers Act,” during a press conference at City Hall on January 16.

“What has happened to taxi drivers in New York City is both tragic and outrageous,” Meeks said. “This bill is a crucial step that would provide real relief for many drivers.”

Under current tax laws, the Internal Revenue Service considers debt relief as taxable income.

“Thousands of taxi drivers in New York put their life savings and more into buying a taxi medallion,” said Meeks, who noted that the price of medallions has fallen nearly 80 percent in recent years.

“It’s the right thing to do for these folks, to make them whole,” he added. “There is precedent for this. It’s what we did for homeowners who had debt forgiven in 2008.”

Meeks pointed out that some lenders such as Signature Bank, have forgiven a significant amount of medallion debt.

“We need many more lenders to follow that path,” Meeks said.

Among those who support financial assistance for the drivers is Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who held hearings in September 2019.

“Taxi drivers in NYC are in crisis,” she tweeted at the time. “They are trapped in a predatory lending scheme that steals their earnings and has led to a suicide crisis. We must bail them out.”

The bill proposed by Meeks has the backing of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance (NYTWA).

“[This] bill will ensure that owner-drivers who secure debt restructuring with their lender don’t then remain indebted through taxes,” said NYTWA Executive Director Bhairavi Desai.

“I feel more optimistic than ever before that we are going to win our campaign for debt relief and drivers will finally get the respite they need to live and thrive,” Desai said.

Meeks’ bill comes at the same time as reports that a city-appointed task force is calling for a financial bailout for taxi drivers.

The Taxi Medallion Task Force is seeking to recommend that the city develop a public-private entity to purchase loans.

In a radio interview, City Councilmember Corey Johnson agreed that drivers deserve some financial assistance, but cautioned against too large a number.

“We don’t have the money to do a billion-dollar bailout,” he said. “We don’t have the money probably to do a $500 million bailout. But we do have the money to do something.”