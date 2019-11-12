- English
Grounded
Disabled resident battles for accessible apartment
By Gregg McQueen
64 steps.
That’s how far Juan Quispe must travel to get up or down the stairs of his Washington Heights apartment building.
For Quispe, who has some paralysis in his limbs after suffering a stroke several years ago, each of those steps are extremely painful.
“It’s very hard,” said Quispe, who resides on the fifth floor. “Somebody has to help me up and down the stairs.”
A resident at 552 West 186th Street for the past 29 years, Quispe has been seeking a transfer to a ground-floor apartment because of his physical disability.
But Quispe said his landlord has refused to accommodate him, despite his seeking help from the New York State Division of Human Rights (DHR).
On November 8, Congressman Adriano Espaillat and Senator Robert Jackson held a press conference outside the building to call on landlord Bashkim Celaj to provide Quispe with a new apartment.
In 2015, DHR issued an order stating that Celaj must allow Quispe to move into a first-floor unit when it became available, at the same rent he is currently paying. However, Quispe is still in his fifth floor apartment.
“Time has passed and he’s still going up and down those stairs,” Jackson said.
“It’s very difficult,” Quispe remarked. “My home health attendant has to basically push me up the stairs.”
Jackson suggested that the matter was tantamount to discrimination, which he called “unacceptable by any standards.”
Espaillat called it “cruel and unusual punishment” to keep Quispe in his current unit.
“This is inhumane. We’re going to fight this. We’re here to support him,” he said.
An apartment on the first floor has been vacant since January, Quispe said, but the landlord is attempting to make him pay $2,000 more per month than his current rent.
“They want to charge him an outrageous amount that he cannot afford based on his income,” said Jackson.
According to court documents from June, DHR has issued another order for Celaj and his company Liljov Realty to move Quispe into the ground-floor unit.
The landlord has appealed, Jackson said.
Efforts to reach the landlord by phone have been unsuccessful.
Both Jackson and Espaillat said they will attempt to work with the landlord to get Quispe in the other unit. They said that Celaj has six buildings in this real estate portfolio with a total 38 first-floor units.
“If the owner came in right now and said I’m willing to give it to him right now then the matter would be resolved,” Jackson said. “But since he’s appealing, it will be argued in court.”
En Planta Baja
Residente discapacitado lucha por apartamento accesible
Por Gregg McQueen
64 escalones.
Así de lejos debe viajar Juan Quispe para subir o bajar las escaleras de su edificio de apartamentos en Washington Heights.
Para Quispe, quien tiene parálisis en las extremidades después de sufrir un derrame cerebral hace varios años, cada uno de esos escalones es extremadamente doloroso.
“Es muy difícil”, dijo Quispe, quien reside en el quinto piso. “Alguien tiene que ayudarme a subir y bajar las escaleras”.
Un residente en el No. 552 de la calle 186 oeste durante los últimos 29 años, Quispe ha estado buscando un traslado a un apartamento en la planta baja debido a su discapacidad física.
Pero Quispe dijo que su propietario se negó a acomodarlo, a pesar de que buscó ayuda de la División de Derechos Humanos del Estado de Nueva York (DHR, por sus siglas en inglés).
El 8 de noviembre, el congresista Adriano Espaillat y el senador Robert Jackson celebraron una conferencia de prensa afuera del edificio para pedir al propietario Bashkim Celaj que le proporcione a Quispe un nuevo apartamento.
En 2015, el DHR emitió una orden indicando que Celaj debe permitir que Quispe se mude a una unidad del primer piso cuando esté disponible, al mismo alquiler que paga actualmente. Sin embargo, Quispe sigue en su departamento del quinto piso.
“El tiempo ha pasado y todavía sube y baja esas escaleras”, explicó Jackson.
“Es muy difícil”, señaló. “Mi asistente de salud en el hogar básicamente tiene que empujarme por las escaleras”.
Jackson sugirió que el asunto equivale a discriminación, lo que calificó como “inaceptable bajo cualquier estándar”.
Espaillat llamó un “castigo cruel e inusual” el mantener a Quispe en su unidad actual.
“Esto es inhumano. Vamos a luchar contra esto. Estamos aquí para apoyarlo”, dijo.
Un apartamento en el primer piso ha estado vacío desde enero, dijo Quispe, pero el propietario está tratando de hacerle pagar $2,000 dólares más por mes que su renta actual.
“Quieren cobrarle una cantidad escandalosa que no puede pagar en función de sus ingresos”, comentó Jackson.
De acuerdo con documentos judiciales de junio, el DHR emitió otra orden para que Celaj y su compañía Liljov Realty trasladen a Quispe a la unidad de la planta baja.
El propietario ha apelado, dijo Jackson.
Los esfuerzos para comunicarse con el propietario por teléfono no tuvieron éxito.
Tanto Jackson como Espaillat dijeron que intentarán trabajar con el propietario para que Quispe se quede en la otra unidad. Dijeron que Celaj tiene seis edificios en esta cartera de bienes raíces con un total de 38 unidades en el primer piso.
“Si el propietario entrara en este momento y dijera: estoy dispuesto a dárselo ahora, entonces el asunto se resolvería”, dijo Jackson. “Pero dado que está apelando, será discutido en la corte”.