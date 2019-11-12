Grounded

Disabled resident battles for accessible apartment‎

By Gregg McQueen

64 steps.

That’s how far Juan Quispe must travel to get up or down the stairs of his Washington Heights apartment building.

For Quispe, who has some paralysis in his limbs after suffering a stroke several years ago, each of those steps are extremely painful.

“It’s very hard,” said Quispe, who resides on the fifth floor. “Somebody has to help me up and down the stairs.”

A resident at 552 West 186th Street for the past 29 years, Quispe has been seeking a transfer to a ground-floor apartment because of his physical disability.

But Quispe said his landlord has refused to accommodate him, despite his seeking help from the New York State Division of Human Rights (DHR).

On November 8, Congressman Adriano Espaillat and Senator Robert Jackson held a press conference outside the building to call on landlord Bashkim Celaj to provide Quispe with a new apartment.

In 2015, DHR issued an order stating that Celaj must allow Quispe to move into a first-floor unit when it became available, at the same rent he is currently paying. However, Quispe is still in his fifth floor apartment.

“Time has passed and he’s still going up and down those stairs,” Jackson said.

“It’s very difficult,” Quispe remarked. “My home health attendant has to basically push me up the stairs.”

Jackson suggested that the matter was tantamount to discrimination, which he called “unacceptable by any standards.”

Espaillat called it “cruel and unusual punishment” to keep Quispe in his current unit.

“This is inhumane. We’re going to fight this. We’re here to support him,” he said.

An apartment on the first floor has been vacant since January, Quispe said, but the landlord is attempting to make him pay $2,000 more per month than his current rent.

“They want to charge him an outrageous amount that he cannot afford based on his income,” said Jackson.

According to court documents from June, DHR has issued another order for Celaj and his company Liljov Realty to move Quispe into the ground-floor unit.

The landlord has appealed, Jackson said.

Efforts to reach the landlord by phone have been unsuccessful.

Both Jackson and Espaillat said they will attempt to work with the landlord to get Quispe in the other unit. They said that Celaj has six buildings in this real estate portfolio with a total 38 first-floor units.

“If the owner came in right now and said I’m willing to give it to him right now then the matter would be resolved,” Jackson said. “But since he’s appealing, it will be argued in court.”