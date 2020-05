Grief Relief

Expanded aid for families managing COVID-19 deaths

By Gregg McQueen

There is a bit more support for the sorrow.

Greater assistance is being provided by the city to aid families in need who are grappling with the loss of loved ones in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

The administration has increased the amount of financial assistance it will provide to bury deceased loved ones and is also offering the aid to undocumented immigrants for the first time.

Although a burial assistance grant has been offered by New York City for many years, the pandemic has spurred the de Blasio administration to expand the program, city officials said during a video call with members of the community and ethnic media on May 14.

The amount of assistance has been increased to $1,700 during the pandemic, up from $900 previously.

“The mayor and I issued an emergency rule last week that really attempts to make the grants available to more people,” said Department of Social Services (DSS) Commissioner Steven Banks.

The city also extended the deadline for applying for the grant to 120 days from the date of the individual’s death.

“We also made it possible for you to submit applications by email and fax,” said Banks.

In addition, the cap on eligible expenses has been increased to $3,400. Applicants are eligible for the grant if their total expenses do not exceed this amount, said Banks, who noted that cremation fees are not included in the cap.

It is not necessary for New Yorkers to pay the burial costs up front, Banks said.

“We’ll pay directly to the vendor – we just need the documentation to be able to do so – or we’ll reimburse someone for the costs,” he said.

“We think all of these changes together will help make this very critical assistance available to people who are really under very desperate circumstances,” added Banks. “We don’t want to be an obstacle in respect to amount, as to how you get the grant, and to who can get it regardless of immigration status.”

Dina Maniotis, Executive Deputy Commissioner of the city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME), said her office has been handling a much greater volume of deceased individuals since the start of the pandemic, with the number of confirmed and suspected coronavirus deaths topping 20,000 in New York City.

To handle the volume, OCME is providing for longer-term storage of remains at no cost to New Yorkers.

“It means that families no longer need to rush and identify a funeral director or make arrangements for the remains of their loved ones to be picked up,” explained Maniotis. Instead, families can arrange for OCME to temporarily store the remains until a funeral home has been selected and arrangements can be made.

“The funeral director then has the time to make arrangements for the cemetery or crematorium in order to carry out the wishes of the family for the final disposition,” said Maniotis.

This longer-term storage ability was also implemented to support the city’s funeral homes, she said.

“During this event, they have been overwhelmed… by the sheer number of people who have passed. They have been stretched to the limit,” she remarked.

While funerals are considered essential services during the pandemic, Mayor’s Community Affairs Unit (CAU) Commissioner Marco Carrión said the crisis has brought the need for different procedures related to the gatherings.

“We expect people to adhere to social distancing guidelines and also guidelines for wearing masks,” Carrión said. “We also advise that families keep funerals to as small a population as possible – we recommend just the immediate family.”

Carrión noted that many families are using video conferencing technology to allow more relatives to participate, as funeral homes are restricting how many people are allowed on the premises.

According to funeral guidelines on the city’s nyc.gov website, funeral gatherings should be restricted to just a few people, who should not hug, kiss, hold hands or touch others in attendance.

“The most important thing is looking through the lens of safety,” Carrión said.

As of April 23, there is no longer a formal timeframe for families to claim the remains of decedents from city morgues.

If a family desires a city-provided burial, OCME will facilitate the process and bury the remains at Hart Island, the city’s public burial site located in Long Island Sound.

Maniotis said the city makes an extensive effort to notify next of kin once someone dies, conducting “an exhaustive investigation” to locate family members.

If relatives cannot be found, remains are interred at Hart Island, though it might only be temporary, Maniotis said.

“If, at any time, the family is located, the deceased will be disinterred, at no cost to the family,” she said. “It could be decades, or it could be months later.”

Maniotis stressed that when OCME handles remains “we are treating them with compassion and respect and all the dignity that they are due.”

Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA) Commissioner Bitta Mostofi acknowledged that many of the city’s COVID-19 fatalities likely involve undocumented immigrants, but she said the city is not tracking those numbers because it does not ask people for information on their immigration status.

“We recognize that people who are undocumented are passing away in greater numbers,” she said. “We don’t know the number, and we don’t because we don’t force people to tell us their status.”

For situations where deceased immigrant New Yorkers do not have next of kin in the United States, the city is allowing community members or friends to claim the body and will assist in making arrangements with international agencies.

“If there is a need to connect with the consulate, we are happy to work with friends or community members to help them abide by the family’s wishes if they’re not here,” Mostofi said. “We want to help facilitate that.”

For more information on the city’s burial assistance program, visit on.nyc.gov/2Ltpowm.