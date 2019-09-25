- English
- Español
Green Giants
Photos by Cristóbal Vivar
They were emissaries for the environment – and they would not be silenced.
A crowd estimated at more than 250,000 hit the streets of New York City on Fri., Sept. 20, demanding action in the face of global climate change.
The NYC Climate Strike, organized by youth activists, drew people to Foley Square. Chanting and brandishing signs, people then marched in unison to Battery Park for a rally.
Seeking to address climate change, activists were demanding an end to fossil fuel extraction while asking for globally equitable climate solutions and greater accountability for polluters.
Similar rallies were held that day around the world, in advance of a United Nations summit.
Joining the march was 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who gained international fame by organizing school strikes to call attention to global warming.
Addressing the crowd at Battery Park, Thunberg deflected attention from her activism and focused in on scientific data supporting the dangers of climate change.
“This is not about youth activism,” she said. “We don’t want to be heard. We want the science to be heard.”
The city’s Department of Education granted an excused absence for students who skipped school for the event.
Mayor Bill de Blasio, who joined in the march, said it was the boldest display of youth activism he had seen since the early 70’s.
“This is the most impressive example of young people taking responsibility for their society and standing up and addressing a crisis,” he said. “It makes me very, very hopeful.”
Gigantes verdes
Fotos por Cristóbal Vivar
Fueron emisarios para el medio ambiente, y no serían silenciados.
Una multitud estimada en más de 250,000 personas salió a las calles de la ciudad de Nueva York el viernes 20 de septiembre, exigiendo acciones ante el cambio climático global.
La huelga climática de la ciudad de Nueva York (NYC Climate Strike, en inglés), organizada por jóvenes activistas, atrajo a la gente a organizarse en Foley Square. Cantando y blandiendo carteles, la gente marchó al unísono rumbo a Battery Park para un mitin.
Buscando hacer frente al cambio climático, los activistas exigieron el fin de la extracción de combustibles fósiles, al tiempo que pedían soluciones climáticas equitativas a nivel mundial y una mayor responsabilidad para los contaminadores.
Reuniones similares se llevaron a cabo ese día en todo el mundo, antes de una cumbre de las Naciones Unidas.
Se unió a la marcha la activista sueca Greta Thunberg, de 16 años, quien ganó fama internacional al organizar huelgas escolares para llamar la atención sobre el calentamiento global.
Dirigiéndose a la multitud en Battery Park, Thunberg desvió la atención de su activismo y se centró en los datos científicos que respaldan los peligros del cambio climático.
“No se trata del activismo juvenil”, dijo. “No queremos que nos escuchen. Queremos que la ciencia sea escuchada”.
El Departamento de Educación de la ciudad otorgó una ausencia justificada a los estudiantes que faltaron la escuela para el evento.
El alcalde Bill de Blasio, quien se unió a la marcha, dijo que era la muestra más audaz de activismo juvenil que había visto desde principios de los años 70.
“Este es el ejemplo más impresionante de los jóvenes asumiendo la responsabilidad de su sociedad, levantándose y enfrentando una crisis”, dijo. “Me da mucha, mucha esperanza”.