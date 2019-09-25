Green Giants

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

They were emissaries for the environment – and they would not be silenced.

A crowd estimated at more than 250,000 hit the streets of New York City on Fri., Sept. 20, demanding action in the face of global climate change.

The NYC Climate Strike, organized by youth activists, drew people to Foley Square. Chanting and brandishing signs, people then marched in unison to Battery Park for a rally.

Seeking to address climate change, activists were demanding an end to fossil fuel extraction while asking for globally equitable climate solutions and greater accountability for polluters.

Similar rallies were held that day around the world, in advance of a United Nations summit.

Joining the march was 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who gained international fame by organizing school strikes to call attention to global warming.

Addressing the crowd at Battery Park, Thunberg deflected attention from her activism and focused in on scientific data supporting the dangers of climate change.

“This is not about youth activism,” she said. “We don’t want to be heard. We want the science to be heard.”

The city’s Department of Education granted an excused absence for students who skipped school for the event.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who joined in the march, said it was the boldest display of youth activism he had seen since the early 70’s.

“This is the most impressive example of young people taking responsibility for their society and standing up and addressing a crisis,” he said. “It makes me very, very hopeful.”