NYC to celebrate Car-Free Earth Day on April 22
By Gregg McQueen
Wheels up.
New York City is planning its largest-ever Car-Free Earth Day celebration this year, with more than 30 locations citywide closed to vehicular traffic.
Held in conjunction with Earth Day on Saturday, April 22, this year’s activities will be held at seven prominent event sites – including Northern Manhattan and the Bronx as well as 23 community-led locations offering programming that includes fitness training, cultural entertainment, and giveaways.
Citi Bike will play a prominent role, offering free one-day passes to all riders on April 22 who use the discount code CARFREE23 in the Citi Bike app.
Hosted by the city’s Department of Transportation (DOT), Car-Free Earth Day first launched in 2016, converting select Manhattan streets into public plazas and vehicle-free roads for pedestrians and cyclists to enjoy, and promoting education around climate change and sustainability.
Last year, the event expanded beyond Manhattan for the first time.
The DOT unveiled plans for 2023 programming during a media event on Monday in Times Square, where ads for Car-Free Earth Day were unveiled on massive video screens.
“It’s a day when we celebrate and give respect to our Mother Earth,” said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodríguez, who encouraged New Yorkers to leave their vehicles at home and enjoy the city’s parks, plazas, and expanded network of Open Streets.
Rodríguez stressed the importance of reducing car emissions to benefit the environment.
“If we want to see a future for our planet, we need to start taking aggressive actions,” he said.
“Whether on foot or bike, Car-Free Earth Day is the perfect opportunity for New Yorkers to join their neighbors outdoors and enjoy all the city has to offer while making more sustainable choices for our shared future,” said Congressman Jerry Nadler.
Northern Manhattan will serve as a hub for 2023 Car-Free Earth Day programming.
In Inwood, Dyckman Street will be closed from Broadway to La Marina, allowing for performances in Quisqueya Plaza from People’s Theatre Project, Creative Art Works, and other artists. There will also be presentations from Uptown Soccer, Hudson River Community Sailing, and Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation, and art-making activities led by the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
St. Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights will be off limits to cars from 181st Street to 190th Street. Programming highlights include performances by Fogo Azul, Jazz Power Initiative, Lotus Music and Dance, Marching Cobras, displays from Armory Foundation, Citizens’ Climate Lobby, and Riverstone Senior Life Services, and a free youth football clinic hosted by the Van Cortlandt Titans Youth Football Program.
In addition, Bike New York will be offering free bike riding lessons on St. Nicholas Avenue.
“If you have a child or know a child that doesn’t know how to ride, Bike New York will be teaching free learn-to-ride classes all day in Washington Heights, so send them up there,” said Bike New York President Ken Podziba.
Car-Free Earth Day was the brainchild of Rodríguez when he served on the City Council, with his district of Washington Heights serving as one of the first event locations in 2016.
“We are proud to see that this has now grown to be a citywide event,” said Isidro Medina, Executive Director for the Washington Heights Business Improvement District, which has led uptown programming since the event’s inception.
For Medina, the event also serves as an advertisement for the cultural offerings of Washington Heights.
“We’re looking forward to having you all there to visit Northern Manhattan so you can learn about Latino culture,” Medina said.
Shanifah Rieara, Acting Chief Customer Officer for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), said the transit agency was a major supporter of Car-Free Earth Day, exploring ways to better integrate bikes into the transit system and working with DOT to install bike racks across the region.
“We share the same goal – we believe that mass transit is the antidote to environmental injustice,” she remarked. “To the almost 4 million riders who ride the system every day, every day is a car free day. So, we thank you for doing your part.”
In the Bronx, the DOT will host Earth Day festivities at Roberto Clemente Plaza, with assistance from Get Women Cycling, Horticultural Society of New York, Orisha Wholeness, Salsa Stories, and Silver Shoes Dance.
City Councilmember Marjorie Velázquez, who represents the South Bronx, thanked the city for sponsoring Earth Day activities and leading community-driven efforts to improve the Cross Bronx Expressway.
“When we’re talking about [fixing] the Cross Bronx, we’re talking about addressing the environmental and social injustice we’ve gone through for so long,” she said. “My community will finally envision a future without cars because their needs are finally being addressed.”
“Car-Free Earth Day demonstrates so well how much cleaner, safer, healthier and more vibrant the city can be when the streets are reclaimed for people,” said Podziba. “Hopefully, it’s a glimpse into the future when there are far fewer cars and much greater street equity.”
For more information, please visit nyc.gov/dot.
La ciudad de Nueva York celebrará el Día de la Tierra sin automóviles el 22 de abril
Por Gregg McQueen
Sin autos.
La ciudad de Nueva York organiza este año la celebración del Día de la Tierra sin automóviles más grande de su historia, con más de 30 lugares de toda la ciudad cerrados al tráfico vehicular.
Las actividades de este año, que se celebran coincidiendo con el Día de la Tierra, el sábado 22 de abril, tendrán lugar en siete lugares destacados, entre ellos el Alto Manhattan y el Bronx, así como en 23 puntos organizados por la comunidad, con programas que incluyen entrenamiento físico, entretenimiento cultural y regalos.
Citi Bike desempeñará un papel destacado, ofreciendo pases gratuitos de un día el 22 de abril a todos los ciclistas que utilicen el código de descuento CARFREE23 en la aplicación Citi Bike.
Organizado por el Departamento de Transporte de la ciudad (DOT, por sus siglas en inglés), el Día de la Tierra sin Autos se celebró por primera vez en 2016, convirtiendo determinadas calles de Manhattan en plazas públicas y calles sin vehículos para el disfrute de peatones y ciclistas, y promoviendo la educación sobre el cambio climático y la sostenibilidad.
El año pasado, el evento se amplió más allá de Manhattan por primera vez.
El Departamento de Transporte desveló los planes para la programación de 2023 durante un acto con los medios de comunicación celebrado el lunes en Times Square, donde se presentaron anuncios del Día de la Tierra sin Automóviles en enormes pantallas de video.
“Es un día en el que celebramos y respetamos a nuestra Madre Tierra”, dijo el comisionado del DOT, Ydanis Rodríguez, quien animó a los neoyorquinos a dejar sus vehículos en casa y disfrutar de los parques, plazas y la red ampliada de Calles Abiertas de la ciudad.
Rodríguez subrayó la importancia de reducir las emisiones de los automóviles en beneficio del medio ambiente.
“Si queremos ver un futuro para nuestro planeta, tenemos que empezar a tomar medidas agresivas”, dijo.
“Ya sea a pie o en bicicleta, el Día de la Tierra sin Automóviles es la oportunidad perfecta para que los neoyorquinos se unan a sus vecinos al aire libre y disfruten de todo lo que la ciudad tiene que ofrecer mientras toman decisiones más sostenibles para nuestro futuro compartido”, dijo el congresista Jerry Nadler.
El Alto Manhattan será el centro de la programación del Día de la Tierra sin Automóviles de 2023.
En Inwood, la calle Dyckman permanecerá cerrada desde Broadway hasta La Marina, lo que permitirá disfrutar en la plaza Quisqueya de espectáculos de las compañías Proyecto de Teatro del Pueblo (People’s Theatre Project), Creative Art Works y otros artistas. También habrá presentaciones de Uptown Soccer, Hudson River Community Sailing y la Corporación para el Mejoramiento del Alto Manhattan, así como actividades artísticas dirigidas por el Museo Metropolitano de Arte.
La avenida St. Nicholas de Washington Heights estará cerrada al tráfico vehicular desde la calle 181 hasta la 190. Entre los actos programados destacan las actuaciones de Fogo Azul, Jazz Power Initiative, Lotus Music and Dance, Marching Cobras, exposiciones de Armory Foundation, Citizens’ Climate Lobby y Servicios para la Vida Adulta Riverstone, así como una clínica gratuita de fútbol para jóvenes organizada por el programa Van Cortlandt Titans de fútbol juvenil.
Además, Bike New York ofrecerá clases gratuitas de ciclismo en la avenida St. Nicholas.
“Si usted tiene un hijo o conoce a un niño que no sabe montar en bicicleta, Bike New York impartirá clases gratuitas para aprender a hacerlo durante todo el día en Washington Heights, así que envíelo ahí”, dijo el presidente de Bike New York, Ken Podziba.
El Día de la Tierra sin Automóviles fue una idea de Rodríguez cuando servía en el Concejo Municipal, y su distrito de Washington Heights fue uno de los primeros lugares del evento en 2016.
“Estamos orgullosos de que se haya convertido en un acontecimiento de toda la ciudad”, dijo Isidro Medina, director ejecutivo del Distrito de Mejoramiento Comercial de Washington Heights, que ha liderado la programación en el Alto Manhattan desde el inicio del evento.
Para Medina, el acontecimiento sirve también para promocionar la oferta cultural de Washington Heights.
“Estamos deseosos de que visiten el Alto Manhattan para que conozcan la cultura latina”, dijo Medina.
Shanifah Rieara, directora adjunta de atención al cliente de la Autoridad Metropolitana de Transporte (MTA, por sus siglas en inglés), dijo que la agencia de transporte es uno de los principales partidarios del Día de la Tierra sin Automóviles, explorando formas de mayor integración de las bicicletas en el sistema de transporte y trabajando con el Departamento de Transporte para instalar soportes para bicicletas en toda la región.
“Compartimos el mismo objetivo: creemos que el transporte público es el antídoto contra la injusticia medioambiental”, señaló. “Para los casi 4 millones de usuarios diarios del sistema, cada día es un día sin autos. Por eso les agradecemos que pongan de su parte”.
En el Bronx, el Departamento de Transporte celebrará el Día de la Tierra en la plaza Roberto Clemente, con la colaboración de Get Women Cycling, la Sociedad de Horticultura de Nueva York, Orisha Wholeness, Salsa Stories y Silver Shoes Dance.
La concejala Marjorie Velázquez, que representa al sur del Bronx, agradeció a la ciudad el patrocinio de las actividades del Día de la Tierra y el liderazgo de los esfuerzos impulsados por la comunidad para mejorar la vía rápida Cross Bronx Expressway.
“Cuando nos referimos a [arreglar] la Cross Bronx, estamos hablando de abordar la injusticia medioambiental y social que hemos padecido durante tanto tiempo”, dijo. “Mi comunidad vislumbrará por fin un futuro sin automóviles porque por fin se atienden sus necesidades”.
“El Día de la Tierra sin Automóviles demuestra muy bien lo limpia, segura, sana y vibrante que puede ser la ciudad cuando las calles son recuperadas para las personas”, afirmó Podziba. “Esperemos que sea un atisbo del futuro, cuando haya muchos menos carros y mucha más equidad en las calles”.
Para obtener más información, visite nyc.gov/dot.