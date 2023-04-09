Green and Free

NYC to celebrate Car-Free Earth Day on April 22

By Gregg McQueen

Wheels up.

New York City is planning its largest-ever Car-Free Earth Day celebration this year, with more than 30 locations citywide closed to vehicular traffic.

Held in conjunction with Earth Day on Saturday, April 22, this year’s activities will be held at seven prominent event sites – including Northern Manhattan and the Bronx as well as 23 community-led locations offering programming that includes fitness training, cultural entertainment, and giveaways.

Citi Bike will play a prominent role, offering free one-day passes to all riders on April 22 who use the discount code CARFREE23 in the Citi Bike app.

Hosted by the city’s Department of Transportation (DOT), Car-Free Earth Day first launched in 2016, converting select Manhattan streets into public plazas and vehicle-free roads for pedestrians and cyclists to enjoy, and promoting education around climate change and sustainability.

Last year, the event expanded beyond Manhattan for the first time.

The DOT unveiled plans for 2023 programming during a media event on Monday in Times Square, where ads for Car-Free Earth Day were unveiled on massive video screens.

“It’s a day when we celebrate and give respect to our Mother Earth,” said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodríguez, who encouraged New Yorkers to leave their vehicles at home and enjoy the city’s parks, plazas, and expanded network of Open Streets.

Rodríguez stressed the importance of reducing car emissions to benefit the environment.

“If we want to see a future for our planet, we need to start taking aggressive actions,” he said.

“Whether on foot or bike, Car-Free Earth Day is the perfect opportunity for New Yorkers to join their neighbors outdoors and enjoy all the city has to offer while making more sustainable choices for our shared future,” said Congressman Jerry Nadler.

Northern Manhattan will serve as a hub for 2023 Car-Free Earth Day programming.

In Inwood, Dyckman Street will be closed from Broadway to La Marina, allowing for performances in Quisqueya Plaza from People’s Theatre Project, Creative Art Works, and other artists. There will also be presentations from Uptown Soccer, Hudson River Community Sailing, and Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation, and art-making activities led by the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

St. Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights will be off limits to cars from 181st Street to 190th Street. Programming highlights include performances by Fogo Azul, Jazz Power Initiative, Lotus Music and Dance, Marching Cobras, displays from Armory Foundation, Citizens’ Climate Lobby, and Riverstone Senior Life Services, and a free youth football clinic hosted by the Van Cortlandt Titans Youth Football Program.

In addition, Bike New York will be offering free bike riding lessons on St. Nicholas Avenue.

“If you have a child or know a child that doesn’t know how to ride, Bike New York will be teaching free learn-to-ride classes all day in Washington Heights, so send them up there,” said Bike New York President Ken Podziba.

Car-Free Earth Day was the brainchild of Rodríguez when he served on the City Council, with his district of Washington Heights serving as one of the first event locations in 2016.

“We are proud to see that this has now grown to be a citywide event,” said Isidro Medina, Executive Director for the Washington Heights Business Improvement District, which has led uptown programming since the event’s inception.

For Medina, the event also serves as an advertisement for the cultural offerings of Washington Heights.

“We’re looking forward to having you all there to visit Northern Manhattan so you can learn about Latino culture,” Medina said.

Shanifah Rieara, Acting Chief Customer Officer for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), said the transit agency was a major supporter of Car-Free Earth Day, exploring ways to better integrate bikes into the transit system and working with DOT to install bike racks across the region.

“We share the same goal – we believe that mass transit is the antidote to environmental injustice,” she remarked. “To the almost 4 million riders who ride the system every day, every day is a car free day. So, we thank you for doing your part.”

In the Bronx, the DOT will host Earth Day festivities at Roberto Clemente Plaza, with assistance from Get Women Cycling, Horticultural Society of New York, Orisha Wholeness, Salsa Stories, and Silver Shoes Dance.

City Councilmember Marjorie Velázquez, who represents the South Bronx, thanked the city for sponsoring Earth Day activities and leading community-driven efforts to improve the Cross Bronx Expressway.

“When we’re talking about [fixing] the Cross Bronx, we’re talking about addressing the environmental and social injustice we’ve gone through for so long,” she said. “My community will finally envision a future without cars because their needs are finally being addressed.”

“Car-Free Earth Day demonstrates so well how much cleaner, safer, healthier and more vibrant the city can be when the streets are reclaimed for people,” said Podziba. “Hopefully, it’s a glimpse into the future when there are far fewer cars and much greater street equity.”

For more information, please visit nyc.gov/dot.