‘Grams on the Go

By Gregg McQueen

Do it for the ‘gram – the mammogram.

To kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul visited a mobile mammography van in East Harlem on Wed., Oct. 2nd.

Run by Mount Sinai Health System and made possible by state funding, the van offers free mammograms to women.

On Wednesday, the unit was stationed outside Boriken Neighborhood Health Center on Third Avenue and East 123rd Street.

“When I was growing up, if you had breast cancer, it was a death sentence,” said Hochul. “Now, it’s much easier to get screened and treated early.”

Burton Drayer, Chief Executive Officer of the Mount Sinai Doctors Faculty Practice, said the hospital system has trained its focus on disease prevention and treatment at an early phase.

“Our mobile mammography van, which brings this vital cancer screening and prevention tool directly to women in our community, is one such example of how we hope to improve the health of our neighbors in East Harlem and throughout New York City,” he said.

Since launching in 2018, the Mount Sinai Mobile Mammography Unit has screened 2,200 patients.

Nine of those were diagnosed with breast cancer, said Dr. Laurie Margolies, Chief of Breast Imaging at Mount Sinai Health System.

“Some of them have said to us, ‘I would not have gone for a mammogram if you weren’t parked on my street,’” remarked Margolies.

The mobile mammography van is one of several funded by New York State for deployment to underserved communities, after Governor Andrew Cuomo launched a “Get Screened, No Excuses” campaign and signed legislation in 2016 to eliminate barriers to breast cancer screenings.

The legislation eliminated annual deductibles and copayments for screenings for women over 40, and provides free screening for uninsured or underinsured women.

In addition, the laws provided funding so more than 200 hospitals and clinics statewide could extend screening hours to accommodate women who have difficulty scheduling mammograms during the typical 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. workday.

“We identified all the barriers,” said Hochul. “The number one reason was time. If you’re working a minimum wage job, and you have to give up income to [get a mammogram], that’s not fair to you.”

This year, the state expanded the law so that women between 35 and 39 years of age who have medically necessary mammograms will have their copays waived.

“We took care of the cost, we took care of accessibility, and then we got money out to the communities like this. These vans are all over the state of New York now, and what a difference they’re making,” Hochul said.

Margolies said the Mount Sinai Mobile Mammography Unit visits community health centers, faith-based organizations, health fairs, elected official offices, libraries, and more.

“You can find us in all sorts of places,” she said.

The vehicle features a 3D mammography scanner. “It’s the same highest quality mammogram that you can get,” Margolies said. “Some people are afraid to come to a mobile unit because they think it might be an inferior service, but it’s not.”

Women are sometimes more comfortable getting a mammogram in the mobile unit rather than the hospital or doctor’s office, Margolies reported.

“It’s right where they are, in their community. It’s at their mosque, at their church. And people use word of mouth to tell others, ‘This was easy, this was wonderful, go to do it.’”

“It’s only fitting that we start this month trying to make sure that everyone gets screened, because you never, ever know,” said State Senator Brian Benjamin. “You should tell everyone you know.”

Mount Sinai’s mammography van is ADA accessible and features a telephone translation service for assistance in any language.

In order to qualify for a free mammogram, patients must be a New York State resident.

Typically, women get mammogram results in about a week, Margolies said.

Once per month, the van visits Boriken Neighborhood Health Center, which provides bilingual health services to the Harlem community.

Located across from Taino Towers, where Boriken was once based, the health center moved into its 2265 Third Avenue headquarters in 2014.

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Boriken is sponsoring a cancer walk outside its facility on October 23.

Hochul remarked that women often put their family’s needs ahead of their own, and end up neglecting their own health as a result.

“I have a message for all women – if you want to think of your families first, you need to get screened,” she stated. “The best thing for you to do for your family is early detection if necessary, and for you to be there long into the future, leading a healthy life.”

For more information, go to on where to find Mount Sinai’s Mobile Mammography Unit, please visit bit.ly/2n5VMN2. To learn more about Boriken Health Center, visit www.boriken.org.