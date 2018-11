Grades on the Go

New letter grades for mobile food vendors

Now street food will come with more info.

The city’s Health Department has announced that it is expanding its restaurant letter grading program to include food carts and trucks.

Using a scoring system similar to that used for eateries, mobile food vendors will now receive points for food safety violations, and their total inspection score will correspond to an “A”, “B” or “C” grade, which will be posted on the unit.

Required by a law passed in 2017, the new grading program will launch in December and be applied to all 5,500 food carts and trucks authorized to operate in New York City.

“Letter grades on food carts and trucks will help New Yorkers see how these businesses fared on their latest inspection, right when they want to place an order,” said Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot. “Just as diners appreciate letter grading in restaurants, we expect this program to be popular among customers of food carts and trucks.”

It will take two years for all carts and trucks to be graded, according to the Health Department.

In order to locate carts and trucks when they are due for inspection, the Department will attach a location-sharing device on every unit. The data will only be accessible to Health Department staff or agents of the Department and will be protected from disclosure in all instances except where ordered by a court.

Food carts and trucks will receive new permit decals that can accommodate the letter grade.

“The letter grade has become absolutely essential as it relates to restaurants. Yet, every day, countless numbers of people in New York purchase food from a street vendor without knowing to a general degree the cart’s compliance with the NYC Health Code,” said City Councilmember Karen Koslowitz, who was the prime sponsor of the law requiring letter grades for mobile food vendors. “I believe that the customers who buy food from a street vendor deserve to have the same ability to make an informed decision as do patrons of restaurants.”

The Street Vendor Project at the Urban Justice Center, which assists nearly 2,000 vendors in New York City, said it backs the letter grading system but opposes the location tracking the city will use for the carts.

“Considering that many of the vendors are immigrants, it will make them fearful that the data could fall into the wrong hands,” said Matthew Shapiro, the group’s Legal Director.

The Health Department will host several food safety education workshops for mobile food vendors in the coming months.

Workshop dates and locations will soon be posted at nyc.gov/health/foodservice.