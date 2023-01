Google sued over digital advertising

No-good Google?

New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued Google for monopolizing the digital advertising industry.

“We don’t need to search online to know that monopolies hurt consumers, competition, and innovation,” said James.

The Attorney General joined with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and a bipartisan coalition of eight states on the lawsuit, which alleges that Google has engaged in a 15-year, organized campaign so it could obtain outsized influence at all levels of the advertising technology industry, and used its power to reduce competition and innovation, harming website publishers, advertisers, and consumers.

The lawsuit, filed on January 24 in federal court, seeks to stop Google’s anticompetitive practices and order it to sell off various ad tech tools to restore a competitive balance in digital advertising.

Google products include online technologies that allow website publishers to sell their available space on digital ad exchanges. According to the complaint, Google has used its market power to dictate the terms on which publishers and advertisers may do business.

The ads at issue are called “display ads,” the banners and sidebars that appear at the top and margins of websites. Google built itself monopolies in three ad tech markets, plaintiffs said, and is able to control nearly every aspect of these sales, extracting higher-than competitive fees at multiple stages of the transactions it handles.

According to court documents, digital ads generate more than $20 billion in revenue each year for U.S.-based publishers.

By monopolizing the components of ad technology, Google has raised ad costs for businesses while simultaneously lowering the revenues website publishers receive for their ad space, keeping unfairly high fees for itself, the lawsuit alleges.

“By deploying opaque rules that benefit itself and harm rivals, Google has wielded its power across the ad tech industry to dictate how digital advertising is sold, and the very terms on which its rivals can compete,” the plaintiffs wrote in court documents. “Google abuses its monopoly power to disadvantage website publishers and advertisers who dare to use competing ad tech products in a search for higher quality, or lower cost, matches. Google uses its dominion over digital advertising technology to funnel more transactions to its own ad tech products where it extracts inflated fees to line its own pockets at the expense of the advertisers and publishers it purportedly serves.”

Joining James and the DOJ in the lawsuit are the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Virginia.

“New York consumers and small businesses are paying the price of Google’s actions,” said James. “When website publishers get less ad revenue because of Google’s monopolies, they have to either lower the quality of their website, or pass on costs to consumers. I am proud to partner with the Department of Justice and fellow attorneys general in pushing back against Google’s illegal actions. I will not allow companies, no matter how large or powerful, to take advantage of New York consumers or small businesses.”

For more, please visit ag.ny.gov.