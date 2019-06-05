- English
- Español
Good Grilling
How to build the best burger
It’s summer and for many that means crafting and enjoying the very best burgers.
Here are a few tips from recipe magazine SavoryOnline.com, which aims to provide “fast, fresh and easy” recipes that save money and time.
Choose well
You have to start with great product. Choose an 80/20 or 85/15 lean/fat mix. Extra lean burger meat (5–10% fat) may sound healthier, but with the little amount of fat, there is less flavor. Then, make sure the meat is at fridge temp, not room temperature, when you cook it. The fat needs to be firm, so it doesn’t melt away during cooking.
Flavor first
Bet you season the outside of the burger with salt and pepper, right? Well, don’t forget to add salt and pepper and mix in before you even shape the patties. This will give a uniform seasoning throughout the meat. Feeling a little adventurous? Then, add in other ingredients like Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, or hot sauce.
Top touch
A moist burger is a must, so use your thumb and make a small indentation in the top of each patty. This keeps the juices from escaping during cooking as it traps them in the small dent rather than letting them all to run down the sides.
No rush
You have to have some patience to achieve the best burger. Only flip one time during cooking and no poking with a fork or prodding with the prongs. This helps to keep the juices, thus the flavor, sealed in. Finally, no matter how hungry you are or how incredibly delicious that burger smells, leave it rest. Just like steak, burgers need to rest so that the juices can redistribute before you bite into that beefy goodness.
For more information, visit savoryonline.com.
Buena parrillada
Cómo crear la mejor hamburguesa
Es verano y para muchos significa fabricar y disfrutar de las mejores hamburguesas.
Aquí hay algunos consejos de la revista de recetas SavoryOnline.com, que tiene como objetivo proporcionar recetas “rápidas, frescas y fáciles” que ahorran dinero y tiempo.
Elija bien
Tienes que comenzar con un gran producto. Elija una mezcla de carne magra/grasa 80/20 u 85/15. La carne de hamburguesa extra magra (5-10% de grasa) puede sonar más saludable, pero con la poca cantidad de grasa, hay menos sabor. Luego, asegúrese de que la carne esté a la temperatura del refrigerador, no a temperatura ambiente, cuando la cocine. La grasa debe ser firme, para que no se derrita durante la cocción.
Sabor primero
Apuesto a que sazona el exterior de la hamburguesa con sal y pimienta, ¿verdad? Bueno, no olvide agregar sal y pimienta y mezclar antes de dar forma a las hamburguesas. Esto dará un condimento uniforme a toda la carne. ¿Se siente un poco aventurero? Entonces, agregue otros ingredientes como salsa inglesa, ajo en polvo o salsa picante.
Toque final
Una hamburguesa jugosa es imprescindible, así que use su pulgar y haga una pequeña hendidura en la parte superior de cada medallón. Esto evita que los jugos se escapen durante la cocción, ya que los atrapa en la pequeña abolladura en lugar de dejarlos a todos correr por los lados.
Sin prisa
Debe tener paciencia para lograr la mejor hamburguesa. Solo voltee una vez durante la cocción y no toque con un tenedor ni pinche con la punta. Esto ayuda a mantener los jugos, y por lo tanto el sabor, sellados. Finalmente, no importa qué tan hambriento esté o qué increíblemente delicioso huele esa hamburguesa, déjela descansar. Al igual que el bistec, las hamburguesas necesitan reposar para que los jugos puedan redistribuirse antes de morder esa bondad carnosa.
Para obtener más información, visite savoryonline.com.