Gone, for good
Local author releases latest thriller
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Michele Weinstat Miller’s latest thriller, Gone by Morning, will keep readers up, turning pages long after bedtime.
This is the Washington Heights-based author’s fourth and, some critics would argue, best book to date.
Called “well-plotted and brilliantly written” by fellow writer Patricia Gibney (author of the Detective Lottie Parker novels), the early reviews are strong. Publishers Weekly wrote, “The twists and turns will keep readers spellbound.” Kirkus Reviews called her “Mary Higgins Clark with teeth.”
The book starts with a bang as bombs explode in the subway and a missing prostitute turns up dead. When a young woman and her mysterious neighbor start putting clues together, it lands them both in danger.
With much of the action taking place in Northern Manhattan, Miller said, “New York is almost like a character in the book.”
Readers of Miller’s earlier novel Widows-In-Law will notice recurring characters and themes. Chief among them are drug addiction, incarceration, and a hard-won metamorphosis from a trouble-ridden early life into a mature force to be reckoned with.
If Miller’s books are powerful and feel authentic, it’s because she writes from experience. As a young woman, she also developed a habit that led to jail time and a felony conviction. Fast forward thirty years, Miller is an attorney with an impressive resume. She recently accepted a position as General Counsel at The Fortune Society, which provides services for formerly incarcerated individuals. Before that, she was the Director of Enforcement for the city’s Conflicts of Interest Board.
“[We] regulated conflicts for 300,000 city employees and elected officials, including the mayor,” said Miller.
Her own demons might be exorcised by her considerable literary talents, but the book’s message goes deeper.
“This is about unequal access to justice, and the extremes of wealth and power being so great that it warps every aspect of our lives, and particularly the justice system,” she said. One of the characters has a felony conviction, and as the police circle around her as a person of interest, her rights and dignity evaporate.
Miller did a lot of research on strippers and prostitutes for the book. She said both prostitutes and female addicts are frequently murdered and their killers are rarely caught. “The women are vulnerable,” she said. “They are looked at as criminals and lesser beings and it is very hard to get them the protection that they need.”
As a formerly incarcerated person with a felony conviction, Miller knows how hard it is to gain acceptance in society and feel safe. With people come out of addiction with a felony conviction, she said, there is a level of trauma that never fully subsides.
“I can tell you, from being at The Fortune Society, I see the level of trauma on people who have been incarcerated, who have been beaten down by the system, and it makes it really hard for them to be able to turn the page. And then, our country is so judgmental about it, that it’s constantly a scarlet letter on top of the traumas,” she said. “That seems to be universally true, that it’s a traumatizing and scarring experience.”
Her own experiences are somewhat blunted by being a white woman with the advantages of therapy and education. “There’s a certain amount of privilege that comes with that,” she said. “There’s some studies that show that a white convicted felon is about on par, in terms of employment discrimination, as a black male with no conviction. I’ve had a lot of grace in being able to succeed.”
But the issues never completely recede, especially when job hunting. “I go through quite a lot of discomfort in interviews, talking about my drug use in my 20’s at 50 for an executive position,” she said. “Do you go in, say it first, and then they don’t have a chance to get a good impression because you’re talking about something that is totally foreign to what you are doing in an interview?” she said. “Or do you wait? And then they catch it on Google and look at you like you were trying to hide something.”
That happened to Miller. On one job interview (her third with that firm), the CEO and board chairman mentioned that they found something during a background check. “I was like slapping my forehead,” she said. “Oh, I forgot about 30 years ago, right.”
The book’s main character has also been out of jail for decades.
“But she’s still got that vulnerability,” said Miller, whose many achievements include notching roller disco championships.
“And that’s a recurring thing for her,” she added. “That vulnerability from the past, rearing its head and making you unable to protect yourself.”
For more, please visit michelewmiller.com.
Gone, por siempre
Autora local lanza su más reciente thriller
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
El más reciente thriller de Michele Weinstat Miller, Gone by Morning, mantendrá a los lectores despiertos, pasando las páginas mucho después de la hora de dormir.
Este es el cuarto y, según algunos críticos, el mejor libro de la autora de Washington Heights hasta la fecha.
Calificada como “bien trazada y brillantemente escrita” por la también escritora Patricia Gibney (autora de las novelas de la detective Lottie Parker), las primeras críticas son fuertes. Publishers Weekly escribió, “Los giros y cambios mantendrán a los lectores fascinados”. Kirkus Reviews la llamó “la Mary Higgins Clark con dientes”.
El libro comienza con una explosión cuando las bombas estallan en el metro y una prostituta desaparecida aparece muerta. Cuando una joven y su misterioso vecino comienzan a juntar pistas, ambos corren peligro.
Con gran parte de la acción teniendo lugar en el norte de Manhattan, Miller dijo: “Nueva York es casi como un personaje del libro”.
Lectores de la novela anterior de Miller Widows-In-Law notarán personajes y temas recurrentes. Los principales son la adicción a las drogas, el encarcelamiento y una metamorfosis difícilmente ganada de una vida temprana plagada de problemas en una fuerza madura a tener en cuenta.
Si los libros de Miller son poderosos y se sienten auténticos, es porque escribe desde la experiencia. Cuando fue joven, también desarrolló un hábito que la llevó a la cárcel y a una condena por delito grave.
Treinta años después, Miller es una abogada con un currículum impresionante. Recientemente aceptó un puesto como asesora jurídica en The Fortune Society, que brinda servicios a personas previamente encarceladas. Antes de eso, fue la directora de Cumplimiento de la Junta de Conflictos de Intereses de la ciudad.
“Regulamos conflictos para 300,000 empleados de la ciudad y funcionarios, incluido el alcalde”, dijo Miller.
Sus propios demonios pueden ser exorcizados por su considerable talento literario, pero el mensaje del libro es más profundo.
“Se trata de un acceso desigual a la justicia y de que los extremos de riqueza y poder son tan grandes que deforman todos los aspectos de nuestras vidas, y en particular el sistema de justicia”, dijo. Uno de los personajes tiene una condena por un delito grave, y cuando la policía le rodea como una persona de interés, sus derechos y dignidad se evaporan.
Miller investigó mucho sobre desnudistas y prostitutas para el libro. Dijo que tanto las prostitutas como las adictas son asesinadas con frecuencia y sus asesinos rara vez son capturados. “Las mujeres son vulnerables”, dijo. “Se les ve como criminales y seres inferiores y es muy difícil conseguirles la protección que necesitan”.
Como persona previamente encarcelada con una condena por delito grave, Miller sabe lo difícil que es ganar aceptación en la sociedad y sentirse segura. Con personas que salen de la adicción con una condena por delito grave, dijo, hay un nivel de trauma que nunca desaparece por completo.
“Puedo decirles, desde que estoy en The Fortune Society, veo el nivel de trauma en las personas que han sido encarceladas, que han sido golpeadas por el sistema, y les resulta muy difícil poder pasar la página. Y luego, nuestro país es tan crítico al respecto, que constantemente es una letra escarlata encima de los traumas”, dijo. “Eso parece ser universalmente cierto, que es una experiencia traumatizante y que deja cicatrices”.
Sus propias experiencias se ven algo embotadas por ser una mujer blanca con las ventajas de la terapia y la educación. “Hay una cierta cantidad de privilegios que viene con eso”, dijo. “Hay algunos estudios que muestran que un delincuente blanco condenado está a la par, en términos de discriminación laboral, a un hombre negro sin condena. He tenido mucha suertepara tener éxito”.
Pero los problemas nunca ceden por completo, especialmente cuando se busca trabajo. “Sufro bastante incomodidad en las entrevistas, hablando de mi uso de drogas en mis 20 a los 50 para un puesto ejecutivo”, dijo. “Entras, lo dices primero, y luego ellos no tienen la oportunidad de tener una buena impresión porque estás hablando de algo que es totalmente ajeno a lo que estás haciendo en una entrevista”, ella dijo. ¿O esperas? Y luego lo captan en Google y te miran como si estuvieras tratando de ocultar algo”.
Eso le pasó a Miller. En una entrevista de trabajo (la tercera con esa empresa), el director ejecutivo y el presidente de la junta mencionaron que encontraron algo durante una verificación de antecedentes. “Me sentí como si me diera una palmada en la frente”, dijo. “Oh, lo olvidé, hace unos 30 años, ¿cierto?”.
El personaje principal del libro también ha estado fuera de la cárcel durante décadas.
“Pero ella aún tiene esa vulnerabilidad”, dijo Miller, cuyos muchos logros incluyen campeonatos de discoteca con muescas.
“Y eso es algo recurrente para ella”, agregó. “Esa vulnerabilidad del pasado, asomando la cabeza y haciéndote incapaz de protegerte”.
Para más, por favor visite michelewmiller.com.