Go Green

New law permits driver’s licenses for undocumented residents

By Gregg McQueen

Drive time.

Despite late concerns, the state legislature has approved a bill providing undocumented immigrants the right to obtain driver’s licenses – and it’s already been signed into law by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The Driver’s License and Privacy Act, nicknamed the Green Light Bill, will allow New York residents to obtain licenses – regardless of immigration status.

It reverses a ban enacted in 2001 and is estimated to affect between 250,000 to 750,000 New Yorkers.

The bill’s passage makes New York State the 13th state in the nation to allow undocumented residents to apply for licenses; other states include California, Vermont, Utah and Maryland.

After the State Assembly, led by Assemblymember Marcos Crespo, approved the bill 86 to 47 on Fri., June 12, the Senate followed suit on Monday after a vigorous debate where some Senators expressed reticence about the legislation.

The Senate ultimately passed the bill 33 to 29.

“In a time when immigrants are being scapegoated for every ill in our country, this is our opportunity for New York State to show our courage and strength, and stand up for the marginalized communities,” said State Senator Luis Sepúlveda, the bill’s sponsor. “For economic, safety, and moral reasons, our communities deserve the Green Light Bill.”

Cuomo signed the bill into law late Monday evening.

Though Cuomo had repeatedly voiced support for granting licenses to the undocumented in recent months, he worried supporters of the bill with some mixed signals at the eleventh hour. He cited concerns that the Green Light Bill could place personal information on undocumented immigrants in the federal government’s hands.

“You’re creating a database of undocumented people which a federal government that is trying to aggressively find quote/unquote illegal people might actually seize and you might actually inadvertently end up creating a database the federal government might end up taking,” Cuomo said. “You might actually be hurting the people you’re trying to help.”

Cuomo’s office issued a letter to Solicitor General Barbara Underwood requesting her legal opinion on whether the bill could expose the immigration status of undocumented immigrants to the Trump administration, and whether it would hold up if challenged in court.

State Attorney Letitia James was the one who responded, vowing that the bill could withstand legal muster.

“The legislation is well-crafted and contains ample protections for those who apply for driver’s licenses,” said James. “If this bill is enacted and challenged in court, we will vigorously defend it.”

The Governor’s office then quickly signaled that he would move to enact the law.

“With that said, based on the Attorney General’s representation, the Governor will sign the bill,” said Counsel to the Governor Alphonso David in a release.

At a rally held outside Cuomo’s office on June 14, advocates for the bill pointed to studies indicating that driver’s licenses for all would add $57 million to the state economy, and said it would improve road safety if all New Yorkers went through the same process to acquire a license.

“This is not just about protecting immigrant families, this is about the safety of our roads,” said Yatziri Tovar, a Bronx resident and organizer with Make the Road New York (MRNY). “If every single person on the road is licensed, that means their car is also insured. That makes the road safer.”

Tovar said that undocumented immigrants are sometimes forced to drive due to a medical emergency or an urgent appointment.

“There’s a fear that a traffic stop can lead to separation and detention,” she said.

Fellow MRNY organizer Carlos Vargas noted that a dozen other states had already passed similar legislation, and said New York’s bill would especially benefit residents of places like Staten Island and Long Island, where public transportation is scarce.

“Think about that father who has to drive his child to the hospital, to the doctor,” he remarked. “Twelve states have already led the way.”

The bill will allow non-commercial driver’s license or learner’s permit applicants to be able to submit additional proofs of identity to be eligible. It also waives the Social Security number requirement if the applicant signs an affidavit that they have not been issued a Social Security number and provides the DMV with discretion to approve additional proofs of identity and age.

Lawmakers said that the bill includes data protection measures to ensure the privacy of applicant information.

“By passing this needed legislation, we are growing our economy while at the same time making our roads safer,” said State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins in a statement. “This is the right step forward for New York State as we continue to advocate for comprehensive immigration reform on the federal level.”

“We are glad to see that Governor Cuomo ultimately did the right thing by quickly signing the Green Light NY bill into law,” said Steve Choi, Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC). “Our New York State electeds have sent a message — that while Donald Trump and his cronies look to scapegoat immigrants, the Empire State will protect them. We’ve done that by restoring driver’s licenses, and we’re just getting started.”

The bill will take effect in 180 days.