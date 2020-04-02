- English
“Go get them”
Distinguished urbanist and City College educator Michael Sorkin dies from COVID-19
By Gregg McQueen
He was as prodigious as he was precise.
Michael Sorkin, renowned architect, writer, critic urbanist, and educator, passed away on March 26 due to complications brought on by COVID-19.
Almost immediately, warm tributes came pouring in from fellow architects, professors, and writers from around the globe.
“I am heartbroken,” wrote New York Times architecture critic Michael Kimmelman on Twitter. “He was so many things. He was a supremely gifted, astute and acerbic writer. He wrote with moral force about big ideas and about the granular experience of life at the level of the street.” Architectural Record Editor-in-Chief Cathleen McGuigan shared, “Sorkin was a world-class provocateur, his criticism served up with keen intelligence, love of language and sharp wit.”
Sorkin was survived by his wife Joan Copjec, a Brown University professor of film theory.
While Sorkin earned accolades from colleagues, worked on a host of international projects throughout his career, and was often singled out for recognition with prestigious awards, he also cast a long shadow in Northern Manhattan, where he served as Distinguished Professor and Director Emeritus of the Graduate Urban Design Program at the City College of New York (CCNY).
“He had this dream that urban planners should be as literate in social sciences as they were in design,” said Setha Low. “It produced a whole group of people that became dedicated to trying to advance those ideas.”
Low, Director of the Public Space Research Group at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York (CUNY), recalled her early collaborations with Sorkin, who arrived at City College in 2000 and sought to transform the Urban Design Program.
“We started dreaming up how we could bring environmental psychology into urban design,” she explained. “We created a curriculum that grew over time based on those concepts.”
A tribute on the school’s blog reads: “Michael led the profound transformation of the Urban Design Program and the entire department. He steered the school away from trends, styles, and disciplinary silos to a deeply poly-symphonic mission of creating new, equitable, beautiful, and sustainable forms and technologies for the city and urban life.”
Born in Washington, DC, Sorkin graduated from the University of Chicago and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He launched his own studio in the 1980’s, published numerous books and opinions in architecture journals and spent years as an architecture critic for the Village Voice.
In 2005, he also founded the nonprofit Terreform Center for Advanced Urban Research, which studied policies, technologies, and practices that would succeed in building “equitable, sustainable, and beautiful” cities. One area of focus in 2006 was the Lower East Side, or Loisaida, in which the Terreform team imagined the post-automotive and resilient Lower East Side of 2106. Other projects included sites in Gaza, Chicago’s South Side, and Yachay, a new technopole in the Ecuadorean highlands.The organization also investigated the use of widespread vertical farming and greenhouses to create agriculture space in New York City.
Sorkin was an early proponent for sustainable cities, a notion that was far from fashionable decades ago.
“For so long, his work in that regard wasn’t trendy,” said Julio Salcedo, Director of the Urban Design Program at City College. “People just weren’t in that headspace, but recently we see the idea of sustainable cities more widely embraced. He always stayed true to his cause.”
Salcedo, a native of Spain, who shared an office with Sorkin for three years, marveled at the urbanist’s energy and prolific output.
“You’d see him typing feverishly and then he’d jumped onto the drafting board to work out some design,” Salcedo said. “It’s astounding how much he accomplished, as a writer, educator and designer. A lot of what you know of his work and see of his work was just the tip of the iceberg.”
Praising Sorkin as a generous man, Salcedo shared one favorite memory of his colleague. “I had just published a book, and had asked Michael to say a few words about it at the book launch party,” Salcedo recounted. “Michael ended up writing fourteen pages about my book, and it was pure poetry and prose.”
“Everyone was floored. It actually made me embarrassed about my own book, because what he wrote was so much better,” Salcedo said with a laugh.
For the past several years, Sorkin had spearheaded a project dubbed New York City (Steady) State, which researched how autonomous the city could become in its key respiratory functions — food, waste, water, movement, construction, air quality, manufacture, and local climate
“At the margin, this research seeks to determine whether the city can become completely self-sufficient in these vital areas, although our broader ambition is to compile an encyclopedia of the architectural and urban forms and technologies that will be critical for cities around the world seeking greater responsibility for their own ecological footprints,” Sorkin wrote in 2014.
“That was really important to Michael’s work, standing up to so many things to advance his ideas of rethinking New York City,” remarked Low. “He had a unique vision in ways that we could reimagine the built environment. He was imagining a better world for more people – and not just for some people – and he saw himself as being in a position to take this topic on.”
Colleagues said that Sorkin, who was 71 years old at the time of his death, had battled cancer in recent years.
“He struggled a long time with his illness. He was likely vulnerable [to coronavirus],” Low said.
Salcedo suggested that the current pandemic underscores the need for more sustainable cities.
“The goal for some degree of self-reliance and in-house production of food and also self-management of waste on a neighborhood level, on a district level, would have made New York City a lot more resilient to something like this,” he argued.
“I think that the city is the medium for the empowerment of people,” Sorkin said in 2010 in Venice. “Building cities is therefore not only a profoundly important task from an environmental point of view but one of the most important things that we can do ethically.”
In fact, the Sorkin studio had recently been named as a finalist in the 2019 design competition “Big Ideas for Small Lots” for an affordable housing site design for an infill site in Harlem.
Low said she would miss Sorkin’s warmth and personality as much as his intellect.
“Being with Michael in a conference or a class was getting to be with a person who you knew was going to fight with you,” said Low.
“He was able to speak his mind and get people to listen to him, but in a sweet way. He always did it with a smile. You always felt cared about when you were with Michael,” she said.
Salcedo recalled how Sorkin would often send email commentary regarding the need for sustainable design and end the missives with exhortations to “Go get them.”
“He inspired us to fight for the ideals that we believed in,” Salcedo said. “That’s something that I’ll always take away from him and continue to uphold even though he’s gone.”
For more reflections on the life and work of Professor Michael Sorkin, please visit ssa.ccny.cuny.edu.
Sorkin Talks
Michael Sorkin received the National Design Award in the Design Mind category in 2013. Hear him speak about “slow culture,” the future of the planet, and what design means to him.
Without Michael
This is a photo of Sorkin’s studio at 145 Hudson Street in 1999, early in the morning before anyone else got there. Michael’s chair, facing the Bondi Blue iMac, is in the right corner, beside the model of the sheep housing. A map of the South Side of Chicago and assorted memorabilia is pinned to the wall.
“There are two kinds of people in the world, or at least in the ‘architecture world.’ The first kind makes you work constantly for their support. If you pay tribute with your creativity and vitality, they will support you (within limits); but if you miss that payment once all your prior contributions are forfeit, the support is gone. The other, much rarer kind, will love you unconditionally. You may contribute to their project, but their support isn’t tied to this. Only if you betray them significantly, repeatedly, will they step away from you. Michael was this rarer type. He had more vitality than anyone else, he didn’t need to compel yours.”
So wrote architect, writer, and editor Jonathan Solomon, who worked with Sorkin in 1999 while still an undergraduate student at Columbia University. He wrote a tribute titled Without Michael; it is found in full here: mascontext.com/observations/without-Michael.
“Ve por ello”
Michael Sorkin, distinguido urbanista y educador del City College, muere de COVID-19
Por Gregg McQueen
Era tan prodigioso como preciso.
Michael Sorkin, reconocido arquitecto, escritor, crítico urbanista y educador, falleció el 26 de marzo debido a complicaciones causadas por COVID-19.
Casi de inmediato, llegaron cálidos homenajes de colegas arquitectos, profesores y escritores de todo el mundo.
“Estoy desconsolado”, escribió el crítico de arquitectura del New York Times Michael Kimmelman en Twitter. “Fue tantas cosas. Fue un escritor sumamente talentoso, astuto y mordaz. Escribió con fuerza moral sobre grandes ideas y sobre la experiencia granular de la vida a nivel de la calle”. La editora en jefe de Architectural Record, Cathleen McGuigan, compartió: “Sorkin fue un provocador de clase mundial, su crítica era servida con gran inteligencia, amor por el lenguaje y agudo ingenio”.
A Sorkin le sobrevivió su esposa Joan Copjec, profesora de teoría cinematográfica de la Universidad Brown.
En tanto Sorkin recibía elogios de sus colegas, trabajó en una serie de proyectos internacionales a lo largo de su carrera, y a menudo fue distinguido con prestigiosos premios. También echó largas raíces en el norte de Manhattan, donde se desempeñó como profesor distinguido y director emérito del Programa de Posgrado de Diseño Urbano en el City College de Nueva York (CCNY, por sus siglas en inglés).
“Tenía el sueño de que los planificadores urbanos deberían ser tan letrados en ciencias sociales como en diseño”, dijo Setha Low. “Produjo todo un grupo de personas que se dedicaron a tratar de promover esas ideas”.
Low, directora del Grupo de Investigación del Espacio Público en el Centro de Posgrado de la City University de Nueva York (CUNY, por sus siglas en inglés), recordó sus primeras colaboraciones con Sorkin, quien llegó al City College en 2000 y buscó transformar el Programa de Diseño Urbano.
“Comenzamos a imaginar cómo podríamos incorporar la psicología ambiental al diseño urbano”, explicó. “Creamos un plan de estudios basado en esos conceptos que creció con el tiempo”.
Un tributo en el blog de la escuela dice: “Michael dirigió la profunda transformación del Programa de Diseño Urbano y de todo el departamento. Alejó a la escuela de las tendencias, estilos y silos disciplinarios a una misión profundamente poli sinfónica de crear formas y tecnologías nuevas, equitativas, hermosas y sostenibles para la ciudad y la vida urbana”.
Nacido en Washington, DC, Sorkin se graduó de la Universidad de Chicago y del Instituto de Tecnología de Massachusetts (MIT, por sus siglas en inglés). Lanzó su propio estudio en la década de 1980, publicó numerosos libros y opiniones en revistas de arquitectura y pasó años como crítico de arquitectura para Village Voice.
En 2005, también fundó el Centro Terreform sin fines de lucro para la Investigación Urbana Avanzada, que estudió políticas, tecnologías y prácticas que tendrían éxito en la construcción de ciudades “equitativas, sostenibles y hermosas”. Un área de enfoque en 2006 fue el Lower East Side, o Loisaida, en el que el equipo de Terreform imaginó el Lower East Side post-automotriz y fuerte de 2106. Otros proyectos incluyeron sitios en Gaza, South Side de Chicago y Yachay, un nuevo polo tecnológico en las tierras altas ecuatorianas. La organización también investigó el uso de granjas verticales e invernaderos para crear espacios agrícolas en la ciudad de Nueva York.
Sorkin fue uno de los primeros defensores de las ciudades sostenibles, una noción que estaba lejos de estar de moda hace décadas.
“Durante mucho tiempo, su trabajo en ese sentido no estuvo de moda”, dijo Julio Salcedo, director del Programa de Diseño Urbano de City College. “La gente simplemente no estaba en ese estado mental, pero recientemente vemos la idea de ciudades sostenibles más ampliamente aceptadas. Siempre se mantuvo fiel a su causa”.
Salcedo, originario de España, y quien compartió una oficina con Sorkin durante tres años, se maravilló de la energía y la producción prolífica del urbanista.
“Lo veías escribiendo frenéticamente y luego saltaba al tablero de dibujo para elaborar un diseño”, dijo Salcedo. “Es sorprendente lo mucho que logró, como escritor, educador y diseñador. Mucho de lo que se sabe de su trabajo y lo que se ve de su obra es solo la punta del iceberg”.
Elogiando a Sorkin como un hombre generoso, Salcedo compartió un recuerdo favorito de su colega. “Acababa de publicar un libro y le pedí a Michael que dijera algunas palabras al respecto en la fiesta de lanzamiento”, relató Salcedo. “Michael terminó escribiendo catorce páginas sobre mi libro, y era pura poesía y prosa”.
“Todos estaban anonadados. De hecho, me avergoncé de mi propio libro, porque lo que escribió fue mucho mejor”, dijo Salcedo con una sonrisa.
Durante los últimos años, Sorkin encabezó un proyecto denominado New York City (Steady) State, que investigó qué tan autónoma podría ser la ciudad en sus funciones respiratorias clave: alimentos, desechos, agua, movimiento, construcción, calidad del aire, manufactura y clima local.
“Al margen, esta investigación busca determinar si la ciudad puede volverse completamente autosuficiente en estas áreas vitales, aunque nuestra ambición más amplia es compilar una enciclopedia de las formas y tecnologías arquitectónicas y urbanas que serán críticas para las ciudades de todo el mundo, buscando una mayor responsabilidad por sus propias huellas ecológicas”, escribió Sorkin en 2014.
“Eso era realmente importante para el trabajo de Michael, hacer frente a tantas cosas para avanzar sus ideas de repensar la ciudad de Nueva York”, comentó Low. “Tenía una visión única de maneras en que podíamos re idear el entorno construido. Imaginaba un mundo mejor para más personas, y no solo para algunas, y se veía a sí mismo en una posición para hacerse cargo de este tema”.
Sus colegas dijeron que Sorkin, quien tenía 71 años al momento de su muerte, luchó contra el cáncer en los últimos años.
“Luchó mucho tiempo con su enfermedad. Probablemente era vulnerable [al coronavirus]”, dijo Low.
Salcedo sugirió que la pandemia actual subraya la necesidad de ciudades más sostenibles.
“El objetivo de cierto grado de autosuficiencia, producción interna de alimentos y también de autogestión de residuos a nivel de vecindario, a nivel de distrito, habría hecho que la ciudad de Nueva York fuera mucho más resistente a algo como esto”, argumentó.
“Creo que la ciudad es el medio para el empoderamiento de las personas”, dijo Sorkin en 2010 en Venecia. “Construir ciudades es, por lo tanto, no solo una tarea profundamente importante desde el punto de vista ambiental, sino una de las cosas más importantes que podemos hacer éticamente”.
De hecho, el estudio de Sorkin había sido nombrado recientemente finalista en el concurso de diseño de 2019 “Grandes ideas para lotes pequeños”, para el diseño de vivienda asequible en un sitio de relleno en Harlem.
Low dijo que extrañaría tanto el calor y la personalidad de Sorkin, como su intelecto.
“Estar con Michael en una conferencia o en clase era estar con una persona que sabía que iba a pelear contigo”, dijo.
“Podía decir lo que pensaba y hacer que la gente lo escuchara, pero de una manera dulce. Siempre lo hacía con una sonrisa. Siempre te sentías cuidado cuando estabas con Michael”, dijo.
Salcedo recordó cómo Sorkin a menudo enviaba comentarios por correo electrónico sobre la necesidad de un diseño sostenible y terminaba las misivas exhortando a la gente, diciendo: “Ve por ello”.
“Nos inspiró a luchar por los ideales en los que creíamos”, dijo Salcedo. “Eso es algo que siempre le aprenderé y seguiré defendiendo a pesar de que se haya ido”.
Para más reflexiones sobre la vida y el trabajo del profesor Michael Sorkin, por favor visite ssa.ccny.cuny.edu.
Sorkin habla
Michael Sorkin recibió el Premio Nacional de Diseño 2013 en la categoría Design Mind. Escúchelo hablar sobre la “cultura lenta”, el futuro del planeta y lo que el diseño significa para él.
Sin Michael
Esta es una foto del estudio de Sorkin en el No. 145 de la calle Hudson en 1999, temprano, en la mañana, antes de que alguien más llegara ahí. La silla de Michael, frente a la Bondi Blue iMac, está en la esquina derecha, al lado del modelo de la cabaña de ovejas. Un mapa del South Side de Chicago y una variedad de recuerdos están pegados a la pared.
“Hay dos tipos de personas en el mundo, o al menos en el `mundo de la arquitectura´. El primer tipo te hace trabajar constantemente por su apoyo. Si le rindes homenaje con tu creatividad y vitalidad, te apoyará (dentro de los límites); pero si dejas de hacerlo una vez que se pierden todas sus contribuciones anteriores, el apoyo desaparece. El otro, mucho más raro, te amará incondicionalmente. Puedes contribuir a su proyecto, pero su apoyo no está vinculado a esto. Solo si los traicionas de manera significativa, repetidamente, se alejarán de ti. Michael era este tipo más raro. Tenía más vitalidad que nadie, no necesitaba forzarte”.
Así lo escribió el arquitecto, escritor y editor Jonathan Solomon, quien trabajó con Sorkin en 1999 cuando aún era un estudiante en la Universidad Columbia. Escribió un homenaje titulado Sin Michael; se encuentra completo aquí: mascontext.com/observations/without-Michael.