“Go get them”

Distinguished urbanist and City College educator Michael Sorkin dies from COVID-19

By Gregg McQueen

He was as prodigious as he was precise.

Michael Sorkin, renowned architect, writer, critic urbanist, and educator, passed away on March 26 due to complications brought on by COVID-19.

Almost immediately, warm tributes came pouring in from fellow architects, professors, and writers from around the globe.

“I am heartbroken,” wrote New York Times architecture critic Michael Kimmelman on Twitter. “He was so many things. He was a supremely gifted, astute and acerbic writer. He wrote with moral force about big ideas and about the granular experience of life at the level of the street.” Architectural Record Editor-in-Chief Cathleen McGuigan shared, “Sorkin was a world-class provocateur, his criticism served up with keen intelligence, love of language and sharp wit.”

Sorkin was survived by his wife Joan Copjec, a Brown University professor of film theory.

While Sorkin earned accolades from colleagues, worked on a host of international projects throughout his career, and was often singled out for recognition with prestigious awards, he also cast a long shadow in Northern Manhattan, where he served as Distinguished Professor and Director Emeritus of the Graduate Urban Design Program at the City College of New York (CCNY).

“He had this dream that urban planners should be as literate in social sciences as they were in design,” said Setha Low. “It produced a whole group of people that became dedicated to trying to advance those ideas.”

Low, Director of the Public Space Research Group at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York (CUNY), recalled her early collaborations with Sorkin, who arrived at City College in 2000 and sought to transform the Urban Design Program.

“We started dreaming up how we could bring environmental psychology into urban design,” she explained. “We created a curriculum that grew over time based on those concepts.”

A tribute on the school’s blog reads: “Michael led the profound transformation of the Urban Design Program and the entire department. He steered the school away from trends, styles, and disciplinary silos to a deeply poly-symphonic mission of creating new, equitable, beautiful, and sustainable forms and technologies for the city and urban life.”

Born in Washington, DC, Sorkin graduated from the University of Chicago and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He launched his own studio in the 1980’s, published numerous books and opinions in architecture journals and spent years as an architecture critic for the Village Voice.

In 2005, he also founded the nonprofit Terreform Center for Advanced Urban Research, which studied policies, technologies, and practices that would succeed in building “equitable, sustainable, and beautiful” cities. One area of focus in 2006 was the Lower East Side, or Loisaida, in which the Terreform team imagined the post-automotive and resilient Lower East Side of 2106. Other projects included sites in Gaza, Chicago’s South Side, and Yachay, a new technopole in the Ecuadorean highlands.The organization also investigated the use of widespread vertical farming and greenhouses to create agriculture space in New York City.

Sorkin was an early proponent for sustainable cities, a notion that was far from fashionable decades ago.

“For so long, his work in that regard wasn’t trendy,” said Julio Salcedo, Director of the Urban Design Program at City College. “People just weren’t in that headspace, but recently we see the idea of sustainable cities more widely embraced. He always stayed true to his cause.”

Salcedo, a native of Spain, who shared an office with Sorkin for three years, marveled at the urbanist’s energy and prolific output.

“You’d see him typing feverishly and then he’d jumped onto the drafting board to work out some design,” Salcedo said. “It’s astounding how much he accomplished, as a writer, educator and designer. A lot of what you know of his work and see of his work was just the tip of the iceberg.”

Praising Sorkin as a generous man, Salcedo shared one favorite memory of his colleague. “I had just published a book, and had asked Michael to say a few words about it at the book launch party,” Salcedo recounted. “Michael ended up writing fourteen pages about my book, and it was pure poetry and prose.”

“Everyone was floored. It actually made me embarrassed about my own book, because what he wrote was so much better,” Salcedo said with a laugh.

For the past several years, Sorkin had spearheaded a project dubbed New York City (Steady) State, which researched how autonomous the city could become in its key respiratory functions — food, waste, water, movement, construction, air quality, manufacture, and local climate

“At the margin, this research seeks to determine whether the city can become completely self-sufficient in these vital areas, although our broader ambition is to compile an encyclopedia of the architectural and urban forms and technologies that will be critical for cities around the world seeking greater responsibility for their own ecological footprints,” Sorkin wrote in 2014.

“That was really important to Michael’s work, standing up to so many things to advance his ideas of rethinking New York City,” remarked Low. “He had a unique vision in ways that we could reimagine the built environment. He was imagining a better world for more people – and not just for some people – and he saw himself as being in a position to take this topic on.”

Colleagues said that Sorkin, who was 71 years old at the time of his death, had battled cancer in recent years.

“He struggled a long time with his illness. He was likely vulnerable [to coronavirus],” Low said.

Salcedo suggested that the current pandemic underscores the need for more sustainable cities.

“The goal for some degree of self-reliance and in-house production of food and also self-management of waste on a neighborhood level, on a district level, would have made New York City a lot more resilient to something like this,” he argued.

“I think that the city is the medium for the empowerment of people,” Sorkin said in 2010 in Venice. “Building cities is therefore not only a profoundly important task from an environmental point of view but one of the most important things that we can do ethically.”

In fact, the Sorkin studio had recently been named as a finalist in the 2019 design competition “Big Ideas for Small Lots” for an affordable housing site design for an infill site in Harlem.

Low said she would miss Sorkin’s warmth and personality as much as his intellect.

“Being with Michael in a conference or a class was getting to be with a person who you knew was going to fight with you,” said Low.

“He was able to speak his mind and get people to listen to him, but in a sweet way. He always did it with a smile. You always felt cared about when you were with Michael,” she said.

Salcedo recalled how Sorkin would often send email commentary regarding the need for sustainable design and end the missives with exhortations to “Go get them.”

“He inspired us to fight for the ideals that we believed in,” Salcedo said. “That’s something that I’ll always take away from him and continue to uphold even though he’s gone.”

Without Michael

This is a photo of Sorkin’s studio at 145 Hudson Street in 1999, early in the morning before anyone else got there. Michael’s chair, facing the Bondi Blue iMac, is in the right corner, beside the model of the sheep housing. A map of the South Side of Chicago and assorted memorabilia is pinned to the wall.

“There are two kinds of people in the world, or at least in the ‘architecture world.’ The first kind makes you work constantly for their support. If you pay tribute with your creativity and vitality, they will support you (within limits); but if you miss that payment once all your prior contributions are forfeit, the support is gone. The other, much rarer kind, will love you unconditionally. You may contribute to their project, but their support isn’t tied to this. Only if you betray them significantly, repeatedly, will they step away from you. Michael was this rarer type. He had more vitality than anyone else, he didn’t need to compel yours.”

So wrote architect, writer, and editor Jonathan Solomon, who worked with Sorkin in 1999 while still an undergraduate student at Columbia University. He wrote a tribute titled Without Michael; it is found in full here: mascontext.com/observations/without-Michael.