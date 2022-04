Global Ghetto

Recipe: Sautéed Spinach with Garlic Chips

Spinach gets an extra kick with this recipe.

You always gotta eat your greens! And it’s easy with this recipe from Ghetto Gastro, a Bronx-born collective of chefs and food enthusiasts formed in 2012.

Ghetto Gastro’s mission is to uplift and celebrate the Bronx—and other places like it—as an unsung driver of global culture. Its members include Jon Gray, Lester Walker and Pierre Serrao. Here, spinach gets a flavor boost from crispy garlic chips, made with a simple, straightforward shallow fry.

Recipe courtesy of Ghetto Gastro | ghettogastro.com

Ingredients:

1/2 cup (4 fl. oz./125 ml) avocado or other high-heat oil

6 large garlic cloves, peeled and very thinly sliced

2 Tbs. extra-virgin olive oil

1 lb. (500 g) baby spinach

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

Flaky salt

Directions: