Giving Hands at Good Shepherd

By Debralee Santos

Photos: Cristóbal Vivar

It was a Goya Day at Good Shepherd.

Where parishioners and residents typically visit the Catholic house of worship to receive spiritual sustenance, it was physical nourishment that was on hand this Wednesday.

As part of the National Dominican Day Parade (NatDPP) celebrations taking place in anticipation of Sunday’s parade, volunteers and members of the parade organization pitched in early on August 9 to host a food distribution event at Church of the Good Shepherd in Inwood.

By early morning, 1,000 bright blue bags of non-perishable Goya foods had been sorted onto tables lined on Broadway and Isham Street as community residents gathered.

The event was part of the #GoyaGives initiative, which focuses on charitable endeavors and programs that aid community wellness.

Over 10,000 pounds of Goya foods were donated to community members during the event, and an additional 5,000 pounds will be donated to St. Luke’s Parish on East 138th Street in the South Bronx.

These neighborhoods are particularly vulnerable, as both have been identified as having high rates of food insecurity.

Among those on hand to assist in the food giveaway were NatDDP members María Lizardo, Executive Director of the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC); Bernie Rodríguez, of the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) and the FDNY Hispanic Society; volunteers from Goya, M & T Bank, La Mega 97.9 and Good Shepherd.

For more, please visit natddp.org.