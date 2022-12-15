Girlfriends
Amigas
Girlfriends
By Kathleen M. Pike, PhD
My mom attended the memorial service for her lifelong friend, Pat Munz, this week. She and Pat had known each other for over sixty years. They raised their kids together. They called each other when the Entenmann’s Day-Old Store had a two-for-one sale. They coordinated car-pools and watched each other’s kids when there was an emergency run to the pediatrician. They supported each other as they mourned the loss of their husbands and had martinis every Saturday evening together. They laughed, cried, and grew old together.
I have spent this past week with girlfriends I have known for somewhere around twenty years – give or take a few. Once upon a time, we all lived in Tokyo together. We are now scattered around the world. How poignant that our reunion was the same week that my mom bid farewell to her best friend. I have spent the week reflecting on how good girlfriends are good for our mental health.
Enriched Purpose and Belonging. Good friends share values, help us define what matters most in our lives, celebrate with us in good times and provide that ear to talk to, shoulder to lean on, and nonjudgmental perspective when times are tough. Our friends grant us the safety of being ourselves. As one of my friends said this week, good friends hold us emotionally and help us know that we are not alone when life goes dark. They also roll down the window and sing with us when that favorite song comes on the radio. Over time, these experiences of connection and mutuality are key to increasing our sense of belonging and purpose in life.
Expanded Joy. Whether it be getting up early for a walk on the beach, having a quiet conversation over a cup of coffee, wading through mud puddles, or spontaneously jumping up from the couch to dance, the simple pleasure of being with girlfriends increases opportunities for joy, laughter, and connection. In the case of healthy friendships, oxytocin is released when we spend time together, which supports the brain’s secretion of the “feel-good hormone,” serotonin. Of course, the positive, protective, and healthy benefits of friendships depend on the quality of the relationship. Relationships high in antagonism, conflict, and inequality can just as predictably trigger symptoms of psychological distress.
Diminished Stress. Good friendships have been described as a “psychological vaccine” against both physical and mental ill health. Close personal friendships characterized by emotional, tangible, and informational support provide prophylactic benefits to our health. When we are in difficult situations, if we have the social support of a friend, it damps down the release of cortisol – the stress hormone – and adrenaline, so we feel less worried and anxious than we would if we had to face these challenging times alone. Across a myriad of situations – from individuals in mourning to individuals experiencing a first episode of psychosis to single mothers at risk for depression – the research consistently documents that social connection and support can reduce stress and mental health risks.
Reduced Risk of Depression. Studies show that people who have close friendships in their teen years are at reduced risk for depression and anxiety later in life. And friendship is something we never outgrow. Older adults with strong social support have a lower risk of many health conditions, including depression. In fact, living a socially active life is one of the strongest predictors of life satisfaction for older adults. The brain opioid theory of social attachments posits that one of the ways that social interactions are protective is through the release of endorphins that bind to opioid receptors in the brain, which accounts for that “feel-good” experience we get when we are with our friends. Some research suggests that this endorphin system may be disrupted in mental health conditions such as depression.
Enhanced Life Expectancy. Women and men socialize differently, with women more reliably turning to their friends in times of stress. Whereas men are more likely to cope with stress with a flight or flight response, women are more likely to cope with stress via “tend and befriend” strategies. Of course, these are broad generalizations, but some research suggests that these different patterns of behavior may be linked to enhanced health for women and may help explain the worldwide gender gap favoring greater longevity for women. In fact, a synthesis of over 150 studies (representing more than 300,000 individuals followed for an average of 7.5 years) found that people with strong social ties have a 50 percent better chance of survival compared to people with weak social connections.
I am so grateful that my mom and Mrs. Munz shared a lifelong friendship that nourished them both. I am thankful to all my girlfriends – near and far – for enhancing my experience of purpose, belonging, and joy in life, helping me navigate life’s stresses, and caring for my mental health. Here’s to dear girlfriends, and hoping that the life expectancy benefit will be ours as well.
Amigas
Por Kathleen M. Pike, PhD
Esta semana, mi madre asistió al funeral de su amiga de toda la vida, Pat Munz. Pat y ella se conocían desde hacía más de sesenta años. Criaron juntas a sus hijos, se llamaban la una a la otra cuando la tienda Entenmann’s Day Old tenía una oferta de dos por uno, coordinaban los viajes en coche compartido y cuidaban de los hijos de la otra cuando había que ir de urgencia al pediatra. Se apoyaron mutuamente cuando lloraron la pérdida de sus maridos y tomaron martinis juntas todos los sábados por la noche. Rieron, lloraron y envejecieron juntas.
La semana pasada estuve con amigas a las que conozco desde hace unos veinte años, más o menos. Hace tiempo, vivíamos juntas en Tokio. Ahora estamos repartidas por todo el mundo. Qué conmovedor que nuestra reunión fuera la misma semana en que mi madre se despidió de su mejor amiga. He reflexionado durante estos días sobre los beneficios de las amigas para nuestra salud mental.
Propósito y pertenencia más profundos. Los buenos amigos comparten valores, nos ayudan a definir lo que más importa en nuestras vidas, celebran con nosotros los buenos momentos y nos proporcionan un oído al que podemos hablar, ese hombro en el cual apoyarnos y esa perspectiva sin prejuicios cuando tenemos dificultades. Nuestros amigos nos dan la seguridad de ser nosotros mismos. Como dijo uno de mis amigos esta semana, los buenos amigos nos apoyan emocionalmente y nos ayudan a saber que no estamos solos cuando la vida se vuelve oscura. También bajan la ventanilla y cantan con nosotros cuando suena nuestra canción favorita en la radio. Con el tiempo, estas experiencias de conexión y reciprocidad son clave para aumentar nuestro sentido de pertenencia y propósito en la vida.
Alegría ampliada. Ya sea levantarse temprano para dar un paseo por la playa, mantener una conversación tranquila tomando una taza de café, meterse en charcos de barro o levantarse espontáneamente del sofá para bailar, el simple placer de estar con amigas aumenta las oportunidades de alegría, risas y conexión. En el caso de las amistades sanas, cuando pasamos tiempo juntas se libera oxitocina, que favorece la secreción cerebral de la “hormona del bienestar”, la serotonina. Por supuesto, los beneficios positivos, protectores y saludables de las amistades dependen de la calidad de la relación. Las relaciones antagónicas, conflictivas y desiguales pueden desencadenar síntomas de malestar psicológico.
Reducción del estrés. Las buenas amistades han sido descritas como una “vacuna psicológica” contra la mala salud física y mental. Las amistades personales cercanas, caracterizadas por el apoyo emocional, tangible e informativo, aportan beneficios profilácticos a nuestra salud. Cuando nos encontramos en situaciones difíciles, el apoyo social de un amigo amortigua la liberación de cortisol -la hormona del estrés- y adrenalina, por lo que nos sentimos menos preocupados y ansiosos que si tuviéramos que afrontar esos momentos difíciles solos. En multitud de situaciones -desde personas en duelo hasta personas que sufren un primer episodio de psicosis o madres solteras con riesgo de depresión-, la investigación documenta sistemáticamente que la conexión y el apoyo social pueden reducir el estrés y los riesgos para la salud mental.
Menor riesgo de depresión. Estudios demuestran que las personas que tienen amistades íntimas en la adolescencia corren menos riesgo de sufrir depresión y ansiedad en etapas posteriores de su vida. Y la amistad es algo que no se olvida nunca. Los adultos mayores con un fuerte apoyo social tienen menos riesgo de padecer muchos problemas de salud, incluyendo la depresión. De hecho, llevar una vida socialmente activa es uno de los factores que más influyen en la satisfacción vital de las personas mayores. La teoría de los opioides cerebrales de los vínculos sociales postula que una de las formas en que las interacciones sociales protegen es a través de la liberación de endorfinas que se unen a los receptores opioides del cerebro, lo que explica esa experiencia de “sentirse bien” que tenemos cuando estamos con nuestros amigos. Algunas investigaciones sugieren que este sistema de endorfinas puede verse alterado con enfermedades mentales como la depresión.
Aumento de la esperanza de vida. Las mujeres y los hombres socializan de forma diferente, y las mujeres recurren más a sus amigos en momentos de estrés. Mientras que los hombres son más propensos a enfrentarse al estrés con una respuesta de huida o huida, las mujeres son más propensas a enfrentarse al estrés mediante estrategias de “atender y hacerse amigas”. Por supuesto, se trata de generalizaciones, pero algunas investigaciones sugieren que estos diferentes patrones de comportamiento pueden estar relacionados con una mejor salud para las mujeres y pueden ayudar a explicar la brecha de género en todo el mundo que favorece una mayor longevidad de las mujeres. De hecho, una síntesis de más de 150 estudios (que representan a más de 300,000 individuos seguidos durante un promedio de 7.5 años) descubrió que las personas con fuertes lazos sociales tienen un 50 por ciento más de posibilidades de sobrevivir en comparación con las personas con conexiones sociales débiles.
Estoy muy agradecida de que mi madre y la Sra. Munz compartieran una amistad de por vida que las nutrió a ambas. Estoy agradecida con todas mis amigas -cercanas y lejanas- por mejorar mi experiencia de propósito, pertenencia y alegría en la vida, por ayudarme a navegar las tensiones de la vida y por cuidar de mi salud mental. Brindo por mis queridas amigas, y espero que el beneficio de la esperanza de vida sea también nuestro.