Gift Lift

This ride was ready.

FDNY EMS Station 46 and members of the Queens Tactical Response Group brought an ambulance full of toys to children battling cancer at Columbia University Irving Medical Center (CUIMC) with the help of Hope & Heroes, the nonprofit that helps fund life-saving services for children with cancer and blood disorders. Jack Cloonan was treated for acute lymphoblastic leukemia at CUIMC as a child, and went on to help others by coming an EMT for the FDNY.

This year, he led his unit in collecting hundreds of toys including puzzles, arts and crafts, trucks, color books, board games, and more, to be donated to kids undergoing treatment this holiday season. There were also toy FDNY ambulances to inspire patients.

For more, please visit hopeandheroes.org.