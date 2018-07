Getting it wrong on encryption

By Robert Rodríguez

Text messages and emails.

Medical records and bank statements.

Family pictures.

In the digital age our most important, and most sensitive, possessions are often only a click away, readily available on our smartphones and other devices. While this is surely an incredible modern convenience, it also makes us vulnerable. We can protect our data from cyber criminals with measures such as privacy technologies like end-to-end encryption, which ensure only the person sending data and the person receiving it can see it.

Still, privacy is a human right and your elected leaders and law enforcement officials should be working with tech companies and industry leaders to increase and improve these protections, making us all more secure.

Unfortunately, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance is doing just the opposite.

He’s teaming up with President Donald Trump and United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions to undercut important privacy measures and jeopardizing all of our data.

Sessions and Vance want to force smartphone companies to create a so-called “backdoor” around the encryption, allowing law enforcement to see the messages you and anyone else are transmitting.

These “backdoors” don’t exist for good reason.

You can’t create one for so-called “good guys,” and not expect hackers to be far behind. Hundreds of cyber security experts have repeatedly underscored the grave consequences such an approach would have on the security and well-being of millions of Americans.

As a senior law enforcement official, Vance should know better. He should do everything in his power to protect the security of each and every New Yorker.

But it’s not just identity thieves we need to be worried about. In this brave new world – with Russian hackers and massive corporate data breaches – we still have the same problems with illicit government surveillance that we’ve had for years. We’ve seen this before, whether it’s unauthorized wiretapping by the National Security Agency (NSA) or, closer to home, the New York Police Department’s illegal Muslim surveillance program, which has been forced to shut down. And with a president who so cavalierly flouts the Constitution (he called the First Amendment “disgusting”), is it that far-fetched or conspiratorial to think that a rogue staffer at some government agency with their hands on a powerful computer couldn’t get into your phone if they wanted to?

And while all Americans are right to be wary of government overreach, it’s communities of color who should be most concerned. While often underrepresented in conversations about law enforcement surveillance, minority groups are the ones who are historically and statistically more likely to be the target of that surveillance.

As we emerge from the failed broken window policies of past administrations, it’s important now more than ever to take a step forward, not back.

It was J. Edgar Hoover and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) who compiled dossiers on Martin Luther King, Jr. and other civil rights leaders decades ago. And more recently, Vance and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office have intimidated and prosecuted peaceful protestors and Black Lives Matter activists. Easing encryption protection policies would only fan the flames and open the door for more missteps, and more over-policing.

Americans are rightfully worried about their privacy, whether it’s credit card numbers being stolen from their favorite retailer or unsavory and untrustworthy law enforcement figures. That’s why Vance should dump Sessions and shelve this misguided idea.

New Yorkers have not been pushed around by failed Washington D.C. policies before, and now is no time to start.

We need to strengthen our communities and solve crimes by building trust – not spying on our neighbors or exposing New Yorkers to hackers.

We need to forge ahead as one community, as one New York.

Robert Rodríguez represents New York State’s 68th Assembly District, which encompasses the East Harlem and Randalls and Wards Islands. For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/1D4Ubav or call 212.828.3953.