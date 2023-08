GET YOUR MONEY BACK

$1.5 Million in Lost Money Returned Every Day

Collect your cash.

So far in 2023, $268.4 million in lost money has been returned to its rightful owners by the Office of New York State Comptroller (OSC) Thomas DiNapoli – and your own bundle might be waiting.

Unclaimed funds can originate from various sources such as utility deposits, trust funds, old bank accounts, uncashed checks, old investment accounts, insurance claims, stocks and other inactive accounts that have remained dormant for several years. The Comptroller’s Office holds 49 million unclaimed funds accounts and can trace lost money dating back several decades.

“My office holds billions in unclaimed funds, and we want to make sure that every New Yorker has the opportunity to access their rightful money,” said DiNapoli. “Our team is committed to providing the resources and support necessary to help individuals get back their lost money.”

The Comptroller’s Office will be attending community events throughout the state to provide information and assistance on unclaimed funds, including free one-on-one sessions where individuals can receive help searching for their unclaimed funds and filing claims.

In addition, OSC will be providing educational materials and hosting workshops to help individuals understand the process to get their money.

Residents who cannot attend events can search for and claim their money by using the online claim system at www.osc.state.ny.us/unclaimed-funds or by calling 800-221-9311.