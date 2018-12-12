By Kathleen M. Pike The happiness industrial complex promises that bliss will be found when we get our eating, exercise, sleep, journaling, weight, complexion, clothing, and all our Christmas shopping exactly right, including remembering our own reusable grocery sacks. And beyond the material routes to happiness, Amazon produces over 40,000 hits for “happiness self-help” books promising to assist us in finding fulfillment and becoming self-actualized. Our society is so obsessed with happiness there’s even a journal you can buy, for $34, to keep track of the “best me.” With all the hype, I’m feeling like happiness is becoming another item on my to-do list; that can’t be what happiness is all about. 1. $11 billion industry. Happiness has become the perfect consumer product. Best of all from the marketers’ perspective: you can never have too much. Is it money well spent? All indications are that paying for happiness is not working. The happiness industry – including self-help books, self-actualization retreats, and corporate expenditures promoting happiness, as epitomized by Google’s Jolly Good Fellow, has exploded in the past decade. Chade-Meng Tan has gained renown as Google’s personal and spiritual development guru. Unfortunately, the return on investment does not seem to be paying off in the U.S. where happiness has been falling over the same period of time. 2. The holy grail. The pursuit of happiness is as old as humankind, but the multi-billion dollar happiness industry is a new phenomenon that comes at a very high price. Can we really buy and consume happiness, just like champagne? And the idea that we are not well unless we are in a state of perpetual happiness is fundamentally flawed logic. The data suggest that the happiness industry is inadvertently contributing to a seedbed of dysphoria. In fact, a recent study indicated that people without any mental disorder make up a bigger percentage of those in therapy today. This is a complex data point, but at least in part, it suggests that people who are basically well are not happy. 3. Social media fans the flames. Is everyone else really happier than I am? A lot has been written about the negative effects of social media. One way that social media may be specifically contributing to unhappiness lies in the normal and healthy process of social comparison that gets skewed online. We are social animals, and we understand ourselves in social context. What are the values and practices of my community? My family? What do my peers think and do and value? Who do I respect? What are the cultural messages about love and meaning and power? These questions help us navigate our own paths in life. We have an extensive science on how we come to understand ourselves through this process of social comparison. The problem is that online messaging is inherently narrow and biased – to the point of being dishonest – and from social media to online advertising, individuals and industry are in a happiness competition with every post. 4. Mental health vs. happiness. There is still an overabundance of fear and stigma associated with talking about mental health. I see it in the many conversations I have had with private industry leaders who want to promote mental health at work. They know a healthy workforce is a good thing and that mental health problems are a leading cause of lost productivity, but they are concerned about alienating those they are trying to support if they talk about mental health too explicitly. I posit, however, that we have real, effective mental health interventions that produce real, effective returns on investment, and we will all benefit when we talk about and use them. I strongly believe that if industry leaders focus on mental health, it will be money well spent. When people are mentally healthy, they are able to engage more fully in all aspects of life, are more resilient, and are able to experience the range of human emotions, including happiness. 5. Sadness serves. Some of the happiness industry rhetoric sounds like a campaign driven to avoid feeling sad. Take Subaru’s campaign about “love” for example. Like primary colors, we have primary emotions, and sadness is one of them. Real mental health comes with the capacity to know and feel our primary emotions of happiness, fear, and anger along with sadness (remember the masterful representation of these basic human emotions in Inside Out?). To be mentally healthy, engaged, and caring members of society, we need to know sadness as much as we need to know happiness. This is the season of wishes for happiness – for happy holidays and many happy new years. I wish for all, myself included, much happiness. But more than that, and in the interest of mental health, my bigger wish is that we get the business of happiness in check to make room for the range of feelings that come with living life to its fullest, which will inevitably include real happiness (the kind that can’t be purchased or found online). Kathleen M. Pike, PhD is Professor of Psychology and Director of the Global Mental Health Program at the Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC). For more information, please visit cugmhp.org or call 646.774.5308. Por Kathleen M. Pike El complejo industrial de la felicidad promete que la dicha será encontrada cuando hayamos comido, realizado ejercicio, dormido, tomado notas, logrado el peso ideal, la complexión, la ropa y todas nuestras compras navideñas de manera correcta, incluso recordando nuestras propias bolsas reutilizables. Y más allá de las rutas materiales hacia la felicidad, Amazon produce más de 40,000 visitas para libros de “autoayuda de felicidad” que prometen ayudarnos a encontrar satisfacción y lograr la auto-realización. Nuestra sociedad está tan obsesionada con la felicidad que incluso hay un diario que puedes comprar, por $34 dólares, para mantener un seguimiento del “mejor yo”. Con toda la publicidad, siento que la felicidad se está convirtiendo en otro elemento de mi lista de tareas pendientes; de eso no puede tratarse la felicidad. 1. Una industria de $11 mil millones de dólares. La felicidad se ha convertido en el producto de consumo perfecto. Lo mejor de todo desde la perspectiva de los vendedores: nunca se puede tener demasiada. ¿Es dinero bien gastado? Todo indica que pagar por la felicidad no funciona. La industria de la felicidad -incluidos los libros de autoayuda, los retiros de autorrealización y los gastos corporativos que promueven la felicidad, tal como lo describe el Jolly Good Fellow de Google- se ha disparado en la última década. Chade-Meng Tan ha ganado renombre como el gurú del desarrollo personal y espiritual de Google. Desafortunadamente, el retorno de la inversión no parece estar dando sus frutos en los Estados Unidos, donde la felicidad ha estado cayendo durante el mismo período de tiempo. 2. El Santo Grial. La búsqueda de la felicidad es tan antigua como la humanidad, pero la industria multimillonaria de la felicidad es un fenómeno nuevo que tiene un precio muy alto. ¿Podemos realmente comprar y consumir felicidad, al igual que el champán? Y la idea de que no estamos bien a menos que estemos en un estado de felicidad perpetua es una lógica fundamentalmente errónea. Los datos sugieren que la industria de la felicidad está contribuyendo inadvertidamente a un semillero de disforia. De hecho, un estudio reciente indicó que las personas sin ningún trastorno mental representan un porcentaje mayor de las personas que están en terapia hoy. Este es un punto de datos complejo, pero al menos en parte, sugiere que las personas que están básicamente bien no están contentas. 3. Las redes sociales avivan las llamas. ¿De verdad todos los demás son más felices que yo? Se ha escrito mucho sobre los efectos negativos de las redes sociales. Una forma en que los medios sociales pueden contribuir específicamente a la infelicidad es el proceso normal y saludable de comparación social que se distorsiona en línea. Somos animales sociales, y nos entendemos en el contexto social. ¿Cuáles son los valores y prácticas de mi comunidad? ¿Mi familia? ¿Qué piensan y hacen y valoran mis compañeros? ¿A quién respeto? ¿Cuáles son los mensajes culturales sobre el amor, lo importante y el poder? Estas preguntas nos ayudan a navegar nuestros propios caminos en la vida. Tenemos una amplia ciencia sobre cómo llegamos a entendernos a nosotros mismos a través de este proceso de comparación social. El problema es que los mensajes en línea son intrínsecamente estrechos y sesgados, hasta el punto de ser deshonestos, y desde las redes sociales hasta la publicidad en línea, los individuos y la industria están en una competencia de felicidad con cada publicación. 4. Salud mental vs. felicidad. Aún existe una sobreabundancia de miedo y estigma asociados con la salud mental. Lo veo en las muchas conversaciones que he tenido con líderes de la industria privada que quieren promover la salud mental en el trabajo. Saben que una fuerza laboral saludable es algo bueno y que los problemas de salud mental son una de las principales causas de pérdida de productividad, pero están preocupados por alejar a quienes intentan apoyar si hablan de la salud mental de manera demasiado explícita. Sin embargo, sugiero que, si tenemos intervenciones de salud mental reales y efectivas que producen retornos reales y efectivos de la inversión, todos nos beneficiaremos cuando hablemos de ello y lo usemos. Creo firmemente que, si los líderes de la industria se enfocan en la salud mental, será un dinero bien gastado. Cuando las personas están mentalmente sanas pueden participar más plenamente en todos los aspectos de la vida, son más fuertes, y son capaces de experimentar la gama de emociones humanas, incluida la felicidad. 5. La tristeza sirve. Parte de la retórica de la industria de la felicidad suena como una campaña dirigida a evitar sentirse triste. Tomemos como ejemplo la campaña de Subaru sobre el “amor”. Al igual que los colores primarios, tenemos emociones primarias, y la tristeza es una de ellas. La salud mental real viene con la capacidad de conocer y sentir nuestras emociones primarias de felicidad, miedo e ira junto con la tristeza (recuerde la representación magistral de estas emociones humanas básicas en Inside Out?). Para ser miembros de la sociedad mentalmente saludables, comprometidos y preocupados, necesitamos conocer la tristeza tanto como necesitamos conocer la felicidad. Esta es la temporada de los deseos de felicidad para unas felices fiestas y muchos años felices. Deseo para todos, me incluyo, mucha felicidad. Pero más que eso, y en el interés de la salud mental, mi deseo más grande es que tengamos el negocio de la felicidad en orden para dejar espacio para la gama de sentimientos que vienen con vivir la vida al máximo, lo que inevitablemente incluirá la felicidad real (el tipo que no se puede comprar o encontrar en línea). Kathleen M. Pike, PhD, es profesora de psicología y directora del Programa Global de Salud Mental en el Centro Médico de la Universidad Columbia (CUMC, por sus siglas en inglés). Para obtener más información, por favor visite cugmhp.org o llame al 646.774.5308.
