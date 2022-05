Game On

New degree program for video game design announced

By Gregg McQueen

The art of the game is the focus of a new degree program. Photo: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office

The console is the curriculum.

A new Bachelor’s degree program in digital game design is set to launch at City College of New York (CCNY).

Starting this fall, the game design program at CCNY will reach over 1,000 students over the next three years.

It is aimed at increasing diversity and equity in the digital gaming field, said Mayor Eric Adams, while centering New York City as a hub of the digital games industry.

“New York City is a leader in so many areas – tech, film, finance,” said Adams at a press conference on May 16 at City College. “So many different areas we’re leaders in, but not here yet…when it comes to gaming development, we are outside of the top five. We want to change that in the next few years. We want to be number one.”

“The goal is to use CUNY to start the pipeline of ensuring that we are going to start building out our gaming industry,” he added.

“The digital games industry…plays a growing role in our city’s economy,” said Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer (center). Photo: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office

Funded with a $2 million investment, the degree program will create a pathway from high school to the digital gaming industry through a collaboration with Urban Arts and the Harlem Gallery of Science.

It will also allow outreach to new high school youth from Title I schools for post-secondary programs and careers in game design and other tech fields.

A 2021 economic impact report showed that the digital game industry is a significant contributor to New York City’s economy, supporting 7,600 jobs, $762 million in wages, and $2 billion in economic output.

In his economic blueprint to revitalize the city that was released in March, Adams touted the goal of making New York City a leading hub for digital game development.

“It’s been really important to us that our economic recovery is rooted in equity and economic mobility, and we know that we have to look to the future to solve the problems and challenges of today. That is why we are so committed to supporting the digital games industry, which plays a major and growing role in our city’s economy,” said Maria Torres-Springer, Deputy Mayor for Economic and Workforce Development.

The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) has partnered with CCNY to offer the game design degree.

“By cultivating local talent at City College and working with industry leaders to identify growth opportunities in this sector, we are making strides to establish New York City as a hub for digital games development that builds on the strength of our city’s creativity, education, and technology,” said MOME Commissioner Anne del Castillo.

Members of a new Game Development Industry Council were introduced. Photo: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office

Adams also introduced the city’s first-ever Game Development Industry Council, which brings together top digital game companies, nonprofits, industry leaders, and students to advise a city on how to grow the industry.

The Career Pathways program at CUNY will also guide transitions for students in the Hostos Community College Associates Degree Digital Games Program to a four-year Bachelor’s Degree program in digital game design and creative arts at CCNY by 2024.

“Young people in our communities, growing up in an environment where gaming and digital consumer skills are ubiquitous, are exquisitely prepared to make gaming a pathway to solid careers for themselves and supporting economic development for the city,” said City College President Vincent Boudreau. “Moving from gaming competition to technology-driven aspects of design and game development, this program should introduce whole communities of young people to one of our most dynamic economic sectors.”

The program seeks to increase diversity in the gaming field. Photo: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office

Adams said the gaming degree program will also connect students with internships and mentorships.

“We talk about paid internship programs and building a pipeline for those young people to fill those jobs – that is the goal here,” said Adams. “If you don’t get exposed, then you don’t see the possibilities out there. We are focused on telling all of these large companies that you patronize it’s time to hire from the communities that are actually purchasing your product. We’re on a mission to accomplish that.”

For more, please visit ccny.edu.

Interested students may begin the process towards a degree in digital games by applying to the Hostos Digital Game Design Program at bit.ly/3Mt5IGN.