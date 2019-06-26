- English
Game of Generals
The regular season brought them 16 wins and 0 losses.
Then, the Gregorio Luperón High School baseball team made history this month by winning the PSAL AAA Baseball Championship.
It was the first time a school of less than 600 students won the title.
The team is comprised of 19 student athletes of Dominican heritage, many of whom are recent immigrants.
“This story fills us with hope and renews our faith in continuing to create opportunities for our young people to develop their potential and achieve their dreams,” said Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez in a statement.
The team faced off against Beacon High School at Yankee Stadium on June 12, and defeated them 4-2.
The championship game, which lasted 12 innings, was the longest game played in PSAL in over a century.
Rodríguez hosted the winners at City Hall and presented the team with a proclamation.
“Luperón does not have a big baseball field, or 2,500 students; it is a small school,” he noted. “We are here to celebrate the hard work of this team, and the many victories they were able to achieve.”
Juego de generales
La temporada regular les trajo 16 victorias y 0 derrotas.
Luego, el equipo de béisbol de la Preparatoria Gregorio Luperón hizo historia este mes al ganar el Campeonato de béisbol PSAL AAA.
Fue la primera vez que una escuela de menos de 600 estudiantes ganaba el título.
El equipo está compuesto por 19 estudiantes atletas de herencia dominicana, muchos de los cuales son inmigrantes recientes.
“Esta historia nos llena de esperanza y renueva nuestra fe en continuar creando oportunidades para que nuestros jóvenes desarrollen su potencial y logren sus sueños”, dijo el concejal Ydanis Rodríguez en un comunicado.
El equipo se enfrentó a la Preparatoria Beacon en el Yankee Stadium el 12 de junio y los derrotó 4-2.
El juego por el campeonato, que duró 12 entradas, fue el más largo jugado en PSAL en más de un siglo.
Rodríguez recibió a los ganadores en el Ayuntamiento y presentó al equipo una proclama.
“Luperón no tiene un campo de béisbol grande, o 2,500 estudiantes; es una escuela pequeña”, señaló. “Estamos aquí para celebrar el arduo trabajo de este equipo y las muchas victorias que lograron”.