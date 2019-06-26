Game of Generals

The regular season brought them 16 wins and 0 losses.

Then, the Gregorio Luperón High School baseball team made history this month by winning the PSAL AAA Baseball Championship.

It was the first time a school of less than 600 students won the title.

The team is comprised of 19 student athletes of Dominican heritage, many of whom are recent immigrants.

“This story fills us with hope and renews our faith in continuing to create opportunities for our young people to develop their potential and achieve their dreams,” said Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez in a statement.

The team faced off against Beacon High School at Yankee Stadium on June 12, and defeated them 4-2.

The championship game, which lasted 12 innings, was the longest game played in PSAL in over a century.

Rodríguez hosted the winners at City Hall and presented the team with a proclamation.

“Luperón does not have a big baseball field, or 2,500 students; it is a small school,” he noted. “We are here to celebrate the hard work of this team, and the many victories they were able to achieve.”