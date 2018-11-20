By Sherry Mazzocchi Raina MacCallister was delighted to find an art gallery in Inwood. The eight-and-a-half-year old had never been to one. When Aaron Simms, founder of Inwood Art Works, asked what she liked best, she said, “Everything.” The Broadway pop-up gallery has had that effect on a lot of people. “She loved the fact that it was right in the neighborhood. She was even inspired to submit a work for the next show,” said Simms. For the second time in two years, Inwood Art Works features a wide variety of art and events at the pop-up gallery at 4857 Broadway. The nonprofit organization seeks to “create and curate professional performing and visual arts” uptown. The storefront gallery is housed at the Stack , the striking apartment building composed entirely of modular units. Gallery Galore
New shows unveiled at pop-up art space
Galería Galore
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Raina MacCallister was delighted to find an art gallery in Inwood.
The eight-and-a-half-year old had never been to one.
When Aaron Simms, founder of Inwood Art Works, asked what she liked best, she said, “Everything.”
The Broadway pop-up gallery has had that effect on a lot of people. “She loved the fact that it was right in the neighborhood. She was even inspired to submit a work for the next show,” said Simms.
For the second time in two years, Inwood Art Works features a wide variety of art and events at the pop-up gallery at 4857 Broadway. The nonprofit organization seeks to “create and curate professional performing and visual arts” uptown.
The storefront gallery is housed at the Stack , the striking apartment building composed entirely of modular units.
The group’s opening show, “My Neighbor, the Artist” features sculpture, photos, paintings and more by several local artists. The show closes Nov. 25th.
The second show, “What the World Needs Now,” will feature nearly 60 artists, including MacCallister’s photo collage. Simms said it is designed to show what happens if artists had the power to make leading decisions in society.
The response has been overwhelmingly positive. “We have so many different perspectives, and that is the great thing. There is a real joy in the works, a great sense of enthusiasm.”
More than half of the submissions are from artists that are new to Inwood Art Works. “More and more people are discovering us,” Simms said. “The work ranges from the political, abstract images, photos that capture a moment in time. There are multiple mediums that capture our multicultural neighborhood. It’s truly representative of the neighborhood.”
“What the World Needs Now” will run from Nov. 30 until Dec. 23.
The Inwood Jazz Quintet will perform at the gallery Dec. 1st. “These are people you’d pay a lot of money to see downtown,” said Simms. Throughout December, the gallery will host several workshops on producing artistic projects, family story time, networking events and more.
Simms is also busy preparing for a third gallery show, which will run from the New Year until Jan. 18. “Elevated Lines” showcases the work of Inwood photographer Bruce Katz.
Simms said he was grateful to the building’s owners who allowed Inwood Art Works to come back for a second year in a row, and also for extending time for a third show. “They see the impact it is having on the community,” he said, adding, “They are the best landlords I’ve ever had.”
For more information, please visit inwoodartworks.nyc.
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Raina MacCallister estaba encantada de encontrar una galería de arte en Inwood.
La niña de ocho años y medio nunca había estado en una.
Cuando Aaron Simms, fundador de Inwood Art Works, le preguntó qué era lo que más le gustaba, ella dijo: “Todo”.
La galería emergente de Broadway ha tenido ese efecto en muchas personas. “Le encantó el hecho de que está justo en el vecindario. Incluso se inspiró para enviar una obra para la próxima exposición”, dijo Simms.
Por segunda vez en dos años, Inwood Art Works presenta una gran variedad de arte y eventos en la galería emergente en el No. 4857 de Broadway. La organización sin fines de lucro busca “crear y organizar la interpretación profesional y las artes visuales” en el norte del condado.
La galería de la tienda se encuentra en el Edificio Stack, el impresionante edificio de apartamentos compuesto completamente de unidades modulares.
El espectáculo de apertura del grupo, “My Neighbor, the Artist” (“Mi vecino, el artista”, en español) presenta esculturas, fotos, pinturas y más de varios artistas locales. La exposición cierra el 25 de noviembre.
La segunda exposición, “What the World Needs Now” (“Lo que el mundo necesita ahora”, en español) contará con cerca de 60 artistas, incluido el collage de fotos de MacCallister. Simms dijo que está diseñado para mostrar qué sucede si los artistas tienen el poder de tomar decisiones importantes en la sociedad.
La respuesta ha sido abrumadoramente positiva. “Tenemos muchas perspectivas diferentes, y eso es lo mejor. Hay una verdadera alegría en las obras, un gran sentido del entusiasmo”.
Más de la mitad de las presentaciones son de artistas que son nuevos en Inwood Art Works. “Cada vez más personas nos descubren”, dijo Simms. “El trabajo abarca desde imágenes políticas, abstractas, fotos que capturan un momento en el tiempo. Existen múltiples medios que capturan nuestro barrio multicultural. Es verdaderamente representativo del vecindario”.
“What the World Needs Now” se presentará desde el 30 de noviembre hasta el 23 de diciembre.
El Inwood Jazz Quintet actuará en la galería el 1º de diciembre. “Estas son personas a las que pagarías mucho dinero para ver en el centro”, dijo Simms. A lo largo de diciembre, la galería ofrecerá varios talleres sobre producción de proyectos artísticos, tiempo de cuentos familiares, eventos de creación de redes y más.
Simms también está ocupado preparándose para una tercera exposición de la galería, que se presentará desde el Año Nuevo hasta el 18 de enero. “Elevated Lines” (“Líneas elevadas, en español), muestra el trabajo del fotógrafo de Inwood, Bruce Katz.
Simms dijo estar agradecido con los propietarios del edificio, quienes permitieron que Inwood Art Works regresara por segundo año consecutivo, y también por extender el tiempo para una tercera exposición. “Ellos ven el impacto que está teniendo en la comunidad”, dijo, y agregó: “son los mejores propietarios que he tenido”.
Para obtener más información, visite inwoodartworks.nyc.