Gallery Galore

New shows unveiled at pop-up art space

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Raina MacCallister was delighted to find an art gallery in Inwood.

The eight-and-a-half-year old had never been to one.

When Aaron Simms, founder of Inwood Art Works, asked what she liked best, she said, “Everything.”

The Broadway pop-up gallery has had that effect on a lot of people. “She loved the fact that it was right in the neighborhood. She was even inspired to submit a work for the next show,” said Simms.

For the second time in two years, Inwood Art Works features a wide variety of art and events at the pop-up gallery at 4857 Broadway. The nonprofit organization seeks to “create and curate professional performing and visual arts” uptown.

The storefront gallery is housed at the Stack , the striking apartment building composed entirely of modular units.

The group’s opening show, “‎My Neighbor, the Artist” features sculpture, photos, paintings and more by several local artists. The show closes Nov. 25th.

The second show, “What the World Needs Now,” will feature nearly 60 artists, including MacCallister’s photo collage. Simms said it is designed to show what happens if artists had the power to make leading decisions in society.

The response has been overwhelmingly positive. “We have so many different perspectives, and that is the great thing. There is a real joy in the works, a great sense of enthusiasm.”

More than half of the submissions are from artists that are new to Inwood Art Works. “More and more people are discovering us,” Simms said. “The work ranges from the political, abstract images, photos that capture a moment in time. There are multiple mediums that capture our multicultural neighborhood. It’s truly representative of the neighborhood.”

“What the World Needs Now”‎ will run from Nov. 30 until Dec. 23.

The Inwood Jazz Quintet will perform at the gallery Dec. 1st. “These are people you’d pay a lot of money to see downtown,” said Simms. Throughout December, the gallery will host several workshops on producing artistic projects, family story time, networking events and more.

Simms is also busy preparing for a third gallery show, which will run from the New Year until Jan. 18. “Elevated Lines” showcases the work of Inwood photographer Bruce Katz.

Simms said he was grateful to the building’s owners who allowed Inwood Art Works to come back for a second year in a row, and also for extending time for a third show. “They see the impact it is having on the community,” he said, adding, “They are the best landlords I’ve ever had.”

For more information, please visit inwoodartworks.nyc.